Business
Insecurity: Lagos to roll out extensive policies in May to keep the state safe
Governor Sanwo-Olu has assurred Lagos residents of his government’s intention to tackle impending security challenges in the state.
The Lagos State Government has said that it would in the month of May roll out extensive policies to tackle impending security challenges in addition to providing far-reaching support to all security operatives to keep the state safe.
This follows the high rate of insecurity which is characterized by kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and so on, in different parts of the country.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, while speaking at the 3rd session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos will be a state that everybody would be proud of, adding that his administration will deliver on all the THEMES six-pillars developmental agenda for ‘Greater Lagos.’
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu in his statement said, “Talking about security, we can say Lagos is relatively better but I sit on it and I know what we are doing and the things we need to do. We know we have issues to deal with as a country and Lagos will certainly be leading that conversation because we know how critical this State is to the nation.
“This is the melting pot for our nation where anybody can come in with a lot of aspirations and do well. Lagos is a state that gives hope to a lot of Nigerians. Lagos is a state that gives hope to all of Nigeria. So, we cannot afford anything to happen here. I can assure you with every sense of commitment that we will stop at nothing to make sure that Lagos remains safe and secure.
“In this month of May, you will see extensive pronouncements in that regard. You will see extensive policies and far-reaching support that would be given out to all our security operatives so that it is not just a talk show and film show; it is something we are committed to and we will continue to make sure that our Lagos remains safe, secure, prosperous and a place where all of you would truly be proud of.”
On some of the measures being taken by his administration to curb insecurity in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said “We will deal with the issue of motorcycle in systematic order and to have a human face to it, we would provide credible alternatives. We cannot throw the baby and the water away. The alternatives would be properly fashioned out before the end of the month of May.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu also appealed to citizens who have buildings that are either not completed or abandoned to get a professional security company to take them over so that they can monitor and police them well instead of leaving them open for criminals as hideouts.
WE’LL STOP AT NOTHING TO MAKE LAGOS SAFE, SECURE FOR ALL, SAYS SANWO-OLU@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gboyegaakosile @gbenga_omo @HMOKUNOLA1#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/OnYlJ8Nxe0 pic.twitter.com/f5P3sWb38Z
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 3, 2021
Business
FG announces further extension of NIN-SIM linkage to June
The Federal Government has once again extended the deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage exercise.
The Federal Government has announced a further extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration and linkage with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) exercises to a new deadline of June 30, 2021.
This follows the request by stakeholders who asked for an extension for the exercise which was to elapse on May 6 to a new date of June 30 in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.
This disclosure was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke and Director of Public Affairs of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.
They noted that the extension was as a result of the virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and attended by the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Adeolu Akande.
READ: Minister discloses that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN
Other people in attendance were the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta and the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Azeez.
The statement from NIMC and NCC reads, “Significant progress has been made in the NIN-SIM verification process. For example, almost 54 million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 million mobile numbers since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to 3 to 4 phone lines. The much-awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments.
“Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.
“It is noteworthy that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of National Identity Number for accessing several government services. This is similar to the use of Social Security Number and National Insurance Number for accessing services in the United States of America and the United Kingdom respectively.
READ: FG approves improved NIN slip, mobile app for identity card enrolment
“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.”
Pantami thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise and reiterated the government’s commitment to continue taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.
What you should know
It can be recalled that about a month ago, the Federal Government announced the extension of the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) to May 6, 2021.
The approval to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to May 6 was given at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM data linkage and key stakeholders held on Thursday in Abuja.
The government in its statement noted that over 51 million people now have their NINs with a significant increase in the monthly enrolments.
Business
Lekki Port receives 1st tranche of $629 million loan from China Dev. Bank
The US$629 million loan facility is to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.
Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has received the sum of $60 million, which is the first instalment of the $629 million loan facility from China Development Bank for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.
This was disclosed by the Management of Lekki Port in a statement issued on Tuesday and seen by Nairametrics.
The $629 million loan facility agreement with China Development Bank was signed in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019 to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.
What Lekki Port is saying
The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang stated that the first instalment of the loan facility was received on Thursday, April 29, 2021, as the company had satisfied all the conditions precedent for the release of the funds.
He expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for all the support in this regard.
He stated that receipt of the first instalment of the loan facility is a major breakthrough in the quest to deliver a world-class deep seaport and to ensure that commercial operations commence before the end of 2022.
What you should know
Contrary to allegations that lack of funds has been the major source of delay of the Lekki Deep Seaport project, the management of the port told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that such claim is false and that it recently got an equity infusion worth $221 million from China Harbour Engineering Company, its major shareholder.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.