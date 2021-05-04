Content Partners
Modion Communications clinches back-to-back globally coveted SABRE Award
– wins third SABRE trophy and two certificates of excellence in two years
Modion Communications, Nigeria’s fast-growing Public Relations and Marketing Communication solutions providing agency, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused campaign for Lumos Nigeria has won the Sabre Awards Africa 2021, an internationally coveted prize in Public Relations.
The agency has now won back-to-back Sabre Awards in two years, having secured double Sabre Diamonds on its debut participation in 2020 with its gripping teaser brand activation for Leadway Assurance #SeeFinish, and its #Gokada2.0, a strategic crisis management campaign for Gokada.
This year’s recognition is for the agency’s 2020 CSR campaign for Lumos Nigeria, an international renewable brand, tagged ‘Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child – Dele Fathia’. The entry came tops in the Sabre Awards Corporate Social Responsibility category, which featured competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritious’ Circus! Advertising and international agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.
In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum Sabre Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021. Other nominees include Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric
Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.
To further crown this year’s recognitions, Modion Communications two other entries received ‘CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE’ in their respective categories. The campaign, ‘How Rugged Is Your Jeep?’, an internal communications campaign for Old Mutual Nigeria, was recognised under the Employee Communications category. The ’50 Shades of Happiness’ campaign for Leadway Assurance got a certificate of excellence under the Financial & Professional Services category.
Commenting on the award, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Odion Aleobua, said the award is a reward for the team’s burning quest to dominate the African Public Relations space. “This is our third Sabre win in two years, an indication of the superior and strategic ideas the young team at the agency spurn on a regular basis in their mission to take over Africa’s PR play,” he said.
He continued that: “We have envisioned an African dominance, and this only sets us in the right direction to continue to provide insight-driven winning solutions to our numerous clients. It is even more satisfying that our recognitions are for diverse campaigns in crisis management, corporate social responsibility, brand activation, financial PR and internal communication, a testament to the agency’s range in providing cutting edge 360 boutique services for our variegated clientele base.”
ABOUT MODION COMMUNICATIONS
Modion Communications is a full-spectrum agency focused on providing public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investors’ relations Support, event management, digital marketing, and media publishing.
Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand envisions an African dominance through superior, innovative, creative, cutting-edge communications solutions to individuals, small businesses, large corporates, industries, and government agencies.
Modion Communications offer dynamic, creative, strategic, client-tailored and result-driven advisory and knowhow in public relations, brand management, tactical media engagement, event management, marketing communications and digital marketing.
Within one year of commencing operations, Modion Communications was recognised by Marketing Edge as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year 2016, and in 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana’ awarded agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year.
The agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agency in Africa to have won three SABRE Award trophies in its first six years of existence.
Content Partners
May is Africa Month: The Africa Soft Power Project to hold a series of sessions on the Creative & Cultural industries
The Africa Soft Power Project seeks to establish May as Africa month.
Tuesday 4th May 2021: The Africa Soft Power Project (ASP) will this month launch the 2nd edition of the Africa Soft Power Series virtual summit focused on Africa’s Creative & Cultural Industries (CCI). Taking place between May 5th – 25th, the event will include high-level sessions and 80+ speakers, examining how the continent can harness the power of its creative and cultural industries to effectively propel itself forward, while championing the inclusion of African voices and the voices of the diaspora community in global discourse.
Attendance is free, register here: https://bit.ly/AfricaSoftPower
Africa is not Next, Africa is Now
Themed ‘The Bridge: The Past, The Present, The Future’, the global gathering will see thought leaders, influencers and pioneers engaging in a longer and broader conversation on Africa’s creative power, knowledge economy, and how these assets can strengthen ties between the continent, diaspora community and the wider world. The sessions – on film, music, fashion, sports, technology, finance, art, social impact and more – will explore tangible strategies and new initiatives for accelerating economic growth and retelling the African story on the world stage.
“This year’s Grammy Award wins for African artists Burna Boy and Wizkid show that this is Africa’s time,” says Nkiru Balonwu, Founder & Convener of The Africa Soft Power Series. “The global reach of these artists and the inspiration that they bring not only to Africa and its diaspora community, but to young people from all backgrounds around the world, highlights the growing influence of African creativity globally. And this influence is not only limited to reconstructing narratives. The creative and cultural sectors, fuelled by Africa’s expanding digital economy in recent years, can be a strong catalyst for investment, employment, and future economic growth across the continent and beyond.”
In addition to changing narratives and supporting growth, the theme, “The Bridge is about connecting and enabling Africa and the global black diaspora to engage, build, and develop together, a more progressive future – a more connected future that will benefit all of the world”, explained Obi Asika, Co-Convener of The Africa Soft Power Series.
Similar sentiments on the power of Africa’s creative industries and the need to build a progressive and connected future were echoed by Afrexim Bank President – Professor Benedict Oramah at the Africa Soft Power February event ‘The New Face of African Collaboration’. According to Oramah, “The creative industries can be potent vehicles for more equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth strategies for African economies.”
The opening session – ‘Africa Now: Defining The Future’ will feature Keynote from foremost French diplomat, author, global thought leader – Ambassador Rama Yade. Ambassador Yade is director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and senior fellow for the Europe Center. At the age of thirty, she was appointed France’s deputy minister for foreign affairs and human rights. She was the first ever French minister for human rights and first woman of African descent to become a member of the French cabinet. She was later appointed deputy minister of sports and successfully promoted France’s bid to host the Euro 2016 football tournament. Ambassador Yade was also ambassador of France to UNESCO and was instrumental in the designation of World Heritage Site for the French natural sites Causses and Cévenne. She is the author of several books, including Blacks of France, Letter to the Youth, and A Chronicle of Power. After serving France, Ambassador Yade’s aim is to serve the African continent where she was born.
Other esteemed speakers on the session include: Laureine Guilao; CEO, TipMe Liberia and former Deputy CEO MTN Liberia | Nmachi Jidenma; Head of Scouts & Partnerships, Sequoia Capital. Prior to Sequoia, she led global strategy at WhatsApp Inc. She also previously led partnerships at Facebook and spearheaded global business development at PayPal. The session will be moderated by Sophie Masipa; CEO Kgommuu International and former Head of Communications and Media Relations, Mo Ibrahim Foundation.
The conversation will explore how Africa’s teeming youth population are taking decisive steps to shape their evolution into formidable global leaders and moving beyond talks of the continent’s potential to securing a future where our place in the global economic and cultural space is assured.
Also, happening this week is ‘Collective Threads: Digital Connectivity, Creative Power & Global Black Activism’, featuring young, vibrant and progressive voices such as –
- Otosirieze Obi-Young: Editor-In-Chief, Open Country Mag, an African literary magazine & Editor, Folio Nigeria, a CNN-powered multimedia storytelling platform.
- Mona Eltahawy: Egyptian-American journalist, award-winning columnist & International public speaker.
- Sena Voncujovi: Afro-Asian BLM Activist & Co-founder, Jaspora (Japan Africa Diaspora)
- Zoe Ramushu: (Moderator) Zimbabwean-born and bred filmmaker, multimedia journalist & Activist.
This session will examine the rising role of social media in activism and what the future holds for movements like BLM and EndSARS.
Check out the website for other unmissable sessions.
May is Africa Month
The Africa Soft Power Project seeks to establish May as Africa month. The series has been specifically timed to begin on UNESCO Africa World Heritage Day (May 5th) and culminate on Africa Day (May 25th), the anniversary of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity.
By establishing one month out of the year to celebrate African and diaspora achievements, the Project intends to normalise the continent’s inclusion within global conversations and make it a more regular – and familiar – fixture.
“We are excited to be a part of the global community highlighting the history of Africa Day and bringing new energy to its recognition through Africa Month,” said Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of The Africa Center based in New York City’s Harlem community. “At a time where African voices on the continent and throughout the Diaspora continue to push the dialogue about what is possible for Africa and its people forward, there is no better moment than now for us to turn our attention toward each other and into tangible ways of collaborating and building closer connections that benefit us all.”
Content Partners
The Hospitality industry in Africa is not under threat, it’s just evolving
While hotels have taken a beating in bookings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, short let homes and apartments bookings have soared.
In the wake of the gradual return to life and resumption of business activities following the COVID-19 inspired lockdown globally to contain the spread of the deadly disease, Lagos based firm, Digital Landlords has predicted a spike in the real estate, hospitality, and tourism sector. This is just as more people are expected to seek the desired trip away from home to their choice holiday destinations or even a short break away from home having spent the large part of the previous year working remotely.
While hotels have taken a beating in bookings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, short let homes and apartments bookings have soared with the number of bookings continuing to rise as we return to normalcy.
According to a report by Market Watch, the short-term rentals market has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years with the occupancy rate projected to be at 70% in 2021.
The increase in short let homes adoption is in close relation to the growth in the tourism industry as travelers have widely adopted short-term rentals, such as the vacation homes on Airbnb and other booking channels, resulting in one of the hottest arms of the sharing economy. In fact, short-term rentals yielded 30% more profits for homeowners/investors than long-term leases, with an estimated global market valuation of $169 billion in 2018 alone.
With a growing urban and middle-class city comes a need for recreational centres, tourist accommodation and activities. According to African Futures Papers, by 2035, close to 30 million people could live in Lagos, turning Nigeria’s commercial hub into the largest megacity on the continent. At the same time, more than a third of Africa’s urban population is expected to live in West Africa. Nigeria’s Lagos city is estimated to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the next twelve years with Lagos becoming a megacity by 2030.
Commenting on how his company, Digital Landlords is leading the charge to drive short let homes utilization and investment, Keji Giwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm said digitization and the huge cost of hotel rentals have created a huge opportunity for short let homes to thrive. “Why on earth have I been paying high prices for hotel rooms when I could pay less for a whole apartment within the same prime location and with close proximity to the best bars, restaurants, shopping centres and beaches,” Keji Giwa said after he had his first short let experience in 2019.
He noted that; “Today, Lagos Island is experiencing a real estate boom driven by high yield rental income from short let opportunities. This can be seen as both a threat and an opportunity for the hospitality industry. The prospect of its continued expansion is clearly a timely warning to hotels offering rooms at the same rates that consumers can use to get a whole apartment and, in some cases, much lower.”
Keji Giwa who disclosed that his company’s average booking duration increased by 350% for group bookings from 4 days to 14 days and an average of 7 days for single bookings, which is a 230% increase from a previous average of 2 days per booking, stressed that the hospitality and tourism industry is evolving to meet the needs of the yearning end users.
“Hotels can choose to evolve or compete, however with digitisation, automation and artificial intelligence, digitally focussed start-ups within the short-let rental market can create a terrifying monster for large and small hotel chains just by using technology to deliver on the go instant bookings, convenience, comfort and the use of virtual booking agents to replace human agents,” he said.
With over 80% of Nigeria’s population having internet access via their mobile devices according to a 2021 digital report by We Are Social, the country is well-positioned to benefit from the global digital opportunities. This also affords more online rental platforms to provide an opportunity to capture demand for domestic and international bookings where affordability and luxury go hand in hand.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.