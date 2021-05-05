Samsung regains global smartphone lead after Apple’s three-month reign as number one

Samsung has regained its top global spot as the tech giant shipped more smartphones in Q1 of 2021 than any other brand. According to the counterpoint, global smartphone shipments rose 20% YoY in Q1, 2021 to 354 million units with revenue reaching $113 billion, the highest in Q1 of any year.

This is how the top smartphones performed in Q1

Samsung shipped 29.2% more handsets on an annual basis during Q1 2021, from 58.9 million to 76.1 million. This happened as a result of the new Galaxy S21 series models.

Apple came second having shipped 56.4 million iPhone units during the quarter. This number is also a result of the high demand for the iPhone 12 series. The popularity of its higher-end variant, the Pro Max, in countries like the US and Europe also boosted Apple’s revenue growth.

Xiaomi came third having shipped 49.5 million phones. The company shipped 78.3% more handsets during Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Xiaomi’s performance was driven by markets like China, India, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Indonesia. The success of Xiaomi’s 11 series, K40, and Redmi Note 10 series helped Xiaomi post record quarterly revenue.

Vivo was fourth after shipping 38.2 million handsets higher than the 34.5 million phones shipped in q4 of 2020 for an 11% market share. Vivo’s performance was driven by growth in China, where it reached a leadership position during the quarter.

Oppo was right behind after delivering 37.8 million phones in the period, up 85.3% from Q1 2020. It also had a market share of 11%. OPPO’s China performance has been especially impressive thanks to the successful rebranding of the Reno series. OPPO is also aggressively expanding its presence in Europe, where it has doubled its share year on year.