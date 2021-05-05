Business News
Samsung regains global smartphone lead after Apple’s three-month reign as number one
Samsung has regained its top global spot as the tech giant shipped more smartphones in Q1 of 2021 than any other brand.
Samsung has regained its top global spot as the tech giant shipped more smartphones in Q1 of 2021 than any other brand. According to the counterpoint, global smartphone shipments rose 20% YoY in Q1, 2021 to 354 million units with revenue reaching $113 billion, the highest in Q1 of any year.
This is how the top smartphones performed in Q1
Samsung shipped 29.2% more handsets on an annual basis during Q1 2021, from 58.9 million to 76.1 million. This happened as a result of the new Galaxy S21 series models.
Apple came second having shipped 56.4 million iPhone units during the quarter. This number is also a result of the high demand for the iPhone 12 series. The popularity of its higher-end variant, the Pro Max, in countries like the US and Europe also boosted Apple’s revenue growth.
Xiaomi came third having shipped 49.5 million phones. The company shipped 78.3% more handsets during Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Xiaomi’s performance was driven by markets like China, India, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Indonesia. The success of Xiaomi’s 11 series, K40, and Redmi Note 10 series helped Xiaomi post record quarterly revenue.
Vivo was fourth after shipping 38.2 million handsets higher than the 34.5 million phones shipped in q4 of 2020 for an 11% market share. Vivo’s performance was driven by growth in China, where it reached a leadership position during the quarter.
Oppo was right behind after delivering 37.8 million phones in the period, up 85.3% from Q1 2020. It also had a market share of 11%. OPPO’s China performance has been especially impressive thanks to the successful rebranding of the Reno series. OPPO is also aggressively expanding its presence in Europe, where it has doubled its share year on year.
Ekiti State reports deficit of N1.5 billion in Q1 2021
The Ekiti State government has disclosed a deficit of N1.5 billion for Q1 2021.
This was disclosed in the State of the State Accountability Report for Q1 2021 released by the Ekiti State Government on Tuesday.
State finances for Q1 2021
- For January 2021, the State reported revenue of N4.4 billion and a total recurrent expenditure of N4.3 billion.
- For February, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditures of N4.1 billion was reported.
- For March, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditure of N4 billion was reported.
The total revenue for Q1 2021 was N11,095,936,504.57. The total recurrent expenditures stood at N12,621,335,548.90 and the state recorded a deficit of N1,525,399,044.33.
The State revealed that in Q1, it spent more than its Federal Allocation and EVAT receipts on salaries and subventions to tertiary institutions, with salaries + subventions/ Statutory Allocation taking 103% for the quarter.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated a sum of N1.31 trillion as Internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2020.
Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue of N418.99 billion, accounting for 32.1% of the total, followed by Rivers State with N117.19 billion.
Scam websites and how to identify them
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information.
The emergence of technology didn’t stop at just making daily life easy. It also introduced illicit activities such as scam websites.
Scam websites are illegal internet websites used to trick users into sharing their personal or financial data which would be used for fraudulent activities.
As much as the internet presents thousands of benefits, not everyone on the web operates with a noble purpose. Right among the useful ones are those created to carry out nefarious activities ranging from identity theft to financial fraud.
In this article, we will attempt to protect our readers by showing you how to identify these websites.
How Scam Websites Operate
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information. Whichever, they operate by either giving out misleading information or by promising exciting rewards in exchange for a financial service.
They work in a way that misguides users and they are usually advertised to users via social media, emails, pop-ups, text messages, etc. SEO is sometimes manipulated to ensure that their sites appear in top positions during a web search.
They use exciting baits to catch users’ attention and draw unsuspecting victims to the websites. Website visitors would then be coaxed into taking actions that will expose their personal details or devices. These websites then harvest personal information and use them for various illegal purposes, or infect devices with malicious software intended for harm.
Scammers manipulate their victims to believe that their websites are reliable and valid. While some are deliberately designed to look exactly like those operated by companies or government agencies, others are designed in such a way that they create a great effect on the emotions of users thereby making them ignore their natural doubtful instincts.
How to identify scam websites
- Emotional language: If the site intensifies your emotions, especially if you sense the feelings of urgency, fear, or optimism, you may need to explore it with care.
- Absence of identifying Web Pages: A valid website will always have an “About-Us” page or a “Contact” page. If these are missing, it is safest for you to exit the website.
- Odd grammar: A scammer is never very careful, so you may want to look out for grammatical errors, wrong spellings, or wrong use of plural and singular words.
How to avoid scam websites
- Always use a secured internet connection. When visiting a website that demands personal details or financial data, the company’s name should come after the URL along with a locked padlock that signifies that the website is secured. If this is not available or your browser warns you that the site doesn’t have an up-to-date security certificate, It could mean that it’s a scam website.
- Another sign of a secured site is when the “HTTP” URL in your browser comes with an “S”. The “S” signifies that the site is a secured one. So if you have just “HTTP” it’s a sign that you should be careful as all secured websites come with ” HTTPS.”
- Do an internet search. If you have doubts about a website, it’s good to do an internet search on it just to have a piece of background information. From what others say about it, you will be able to decipher if it’s a scam website or not.
- Check the domain name. Most scam websites in a bid to model what the official websites do usually take domain names that look or sound similar to the legitimate ones. Addresses ending with “.net or .org” should be given maximum attention as these kinds of domain names are less common for online shopping sites. If you want to be extra certain, you can check who registered the domain name on Whois.net.
- Don’t make payment by bank transfer. if you are convinced that the site is legit, protect yourself more by making payment via debit card. This is to protect you in future should any issue arise. If you purchase something that is fake or non-existent, you have the right to ask for a refund if you paid with a card. But with bank transfer, there is little or nothing that can be done.
