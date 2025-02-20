Apple has officially announced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, with Pre-orders to begin on February 21 and availability set for February 28.

The iPhone 16e integrates Apple’s latest A18 chip and introduces the C1 cellular modem, marking the first time Apple has designed its own modem, which promises better integration with iOS, improved power efficiency, and enhanced network performance.

Additionally, the device supports Apple Intelligence, a set of AI-powered features that enhance the user experience while ensuring privacy.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, highlighted the iPhone 16e as a powerful yet affordable addition to the lineup.

“iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence. We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people,” he said.

The iPhone 16e will be available in two color options, white and black, and comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

Features

The iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion camera that allows users to capture high-resolution photos with optical zoom quality. The camera integrates a 2x Telephoto lens, providing versatility for photography enthusiasts.

In terms of design, the iPhone 16e comes in two matte finishes, black and white, and features splash, water, and dust resistance with an IP68 rating. The device’s front is covered with Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which the company claims is “tougher than any smartphone glass.”

The iPhone 16e is designed to support Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI-powered system. Features such as the Clean Up tool allow users to remove distracting elements in photos, while the Photos app now includes natural language search functionality.

Apple also introduced Image Playground, a tool for creating personalized emojis (Genmoji) and AI-generated visuals.

The iPhone 16e includes the Action Button, which has an added feature called Visual Intelligence. This feature allows users to point the camera at objects like animals, plants, restaurants, or event flyers to get information or perform AI-powered actions (likely similar to Google Lens).

Additionally, Siri has been upgraded to improve conversational abilities and now integrates ChatGPT.

“Users can access ChatGPT for free without creating an account, privacy protections are built in obscure IP addresses, and OpenAI won’t store requests,” Apple stated.

What you should know

The iPhone 16 family includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, each offering unique features to cater to different user needs.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, launched in September 2024, featured 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively. They come with aluminum frames and a Ceramic Shield front and are available in colors such as Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White.

The camera system includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Battery life is solid, with the iPhone 16 offering up to 22 hours of video playback, while the 16 Plus extends that to 27 hours.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come with larger displays at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. They feature a premium titanium frame with a microblasted texture, available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.