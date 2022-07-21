Modion Communications, one of Africa’s most celebrated young Public Relations and Integrated Marketing Communication Consultancies, has clinched the Most Innovative Public Relations Agency in West Africa at the 11th edition of the Marketing World Awards, held in Accra Ghana, on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The Marketing World Awards recognize creativity and innovation among Public Relations, creative and communications agencies, brands, and personalities within the West African region.

For Modion Communications, the win is its third international recognition in 2022 after the agency clinched two SABRE Awards Certificates of Excellence for its’ # ZOLAEffect’ campaign for ZOLA Electric Nigeria and ‘Stand Back, Don’t Touch Me’, an in-house creative media relations tactic to support AriseTV Correspondent, over Police brutality in the course of her work.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua, said, “We thank the organisers of the Marketing World Awards for considering our creative endeavours deserving of this honour. This is our second Marketing World recognition in four years, now underpinned by other international, continental and regional recognitions befitting our status as an African ideas’ powerhouse.”

He added, “We are very proud as this win demonstrates our capacity to deliver superior, winning, creative and communications solutions to our growing clientele who have trusted us for their strategic communications solutions.”

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Waves, the organisers of the award, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said, “Modion Communications have consistently demonstrated how disruptive the agency could be with their ideas and excellent capacity delivery. The agency is deserving of this recognition as proof of their inventiveness in the sector.”

Since commencing operations in 2015, Modion Communications has continued to provide cutting-edge public relations and marketing communications advisory to leading brands, organisations, small businesses, and government agencies across variegated sectors, including financial services, mobility, insurance, aviation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and renewable energy.