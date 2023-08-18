As the highly anticipated second edition of INSURANCE MEETS TECH (IMT 2.0) scheduled to take place on September 28 and 29, 2023, at the Civic Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, approaches, the event’s organisers have announced the official commencement of the registration phase for participants.

According to Modion Communications, the two-day Conference and Exhibitions conveners, the registration portal will officially open to prospective delegates on Friday, August 18, 2023, on IMT 2.0 official website https://insurancemeetstech.com/.

When open, Delegates and VIP Delegates would be able to seamlessly register and pay the Conference Early-bird fee of N20,000 and N50,000, respectively, on the portal.

According to IMT Conference and Tradeshow Director, Precious Ubah, the event will feature 50+ Speakers, 20+ Demos and Masterclasses, and about 3,000 participants expected to grace the tradeshow.

She added that IMT 2.0 would converge policymakers, regulators, keynote speakers, and sector leaders in six robust panel discussions.

There will be VIP and Delegates Lounges, Water-front Exhibitions, Masterclasses and Demo Day Hubs to share ideas and innovative solutions for leveraging technology to drive insurance penetration and improve the insurance industry’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Thought leaders and regulators at the events would share comprehensive insights on data analytics and artificial intelligence that will bolster product development, improve underwriting and claims management processes, help curate cyber security risks, and define the role of web aggregators in the industry’s value chain.

“We are excited to bring together the brightest minds from both insurance and technology to explore how these industries can collaborate for mutually beneficial outcomes. The registration process promises to be seamless and user-friendly, ensuring that interested individuals and organisations can easily join this transformative gathering.

“We, therefore, urge prospective delegates to register early and secure their spots by taking full advantage of the opportunity of the early-bird offering ahead of the event that promises rich networking opportunities with thought leaders, pioneers and peers in the ecosystem,” Precious Ubah added.

Also commenting, the Convener, INSURANCE MEETS TECH, Odion Aleobua, stated, “Insurance Meets Tech is more than just a meeting place for institutional stakeholders, industry professionals and innovators in the Life, General, Health Insurance, Insurtech, and other allied sectors.

It is a crucible for innovation, where cutting-edge solutions would significantly impact the actualisation of Nigeria’s holistic financial inclusion target,” he added.

For more information and registration details, please visit https://insurancemeetstech.com/. For partnerships, sponsorships, and other inquiries, contact inquiries@insurancemeetstech.com.

About Insurance Meets Tech

INSURANCE MEETS TECH aims to accelerate the local insurance and insurtech sectors by providing a platform for stakeholders to share ideas, insights, and experiences on leveraging technology to drive insurance penetration and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the insurance industry.

Conceptualised, designed, and executed in 2021 by one of Africa’s most innovative award-winning marketing communications agencies, Modion Communications, IMT held its inaugural edition in 2022, bringing together some of the biggest names and leaders in the continent’s finance and tech sectors, such as Ecobank Nigeria, Old Mutual Nigeria, Leadway Assurance, aYo Fintech, Curacel, ActiveEdge Technologies, Microsoft Nigeria and Africa’s leading telco, MTN. The Conference also enjoyed the participation of sector policy players like the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

About Modion Communications

Modion Communications is a full-spectrum consultancy that provides public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investor relations Support, event management, digital marketing, and media publishing.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand envisions an African dominance through superior, innovative, creative, cutting-edge communications solutions to individuals, small businesses, large corporates, industries, and government agencies.

Modion Communications offers dynamic, creative, strategic, client-tailored, and result-driven advisory and know-how in public relations, brand management, tactical media engagement, event management, marketing communications and digital marketing.

Within one year of commencing operations, Modion Communications was recognised by Marketing Edge as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year in 2016. In 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana awarded the agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year”, a feat the Agency achieved again in 2022.

The agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agencies in Africa to have won a Platinum SABRE and three Diamond SABRE Award trophies in its first six years of existence.