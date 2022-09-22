Ahead of the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 2022) conference, it is important for intending attendees to block their calendars whilst putting plans in place to be a part of this discourse with the finest minds in the insurance and tech industry.

Headlined by leaders from foremost insurance and technology corporates such Ecobank, Microsoft Nigeria, aYo Holdings Ltd, Old Mutual, Curacel, Leadway Assurance, AXA Mansard, MediSmarts, ActivEdge, ETAP, MotoMarket, Paddy Cover and Interswitch Group, the summit is designed to foster collaborative discourses on how technology can bolster the growth of Nigerian insurance sector.

Themed ‘Leveraging Insurtech to Disrupt the Customer Acquisition Journey’, the IMT 2022 conference will be held on the 29th, September 2022, as a hybrid event at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, from 9:00 am to 4: 00 pm.

Attendance for the discourse is FREE, but registration is mandatory for all participants. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book your seat for in-person or virtual participation.

Visit www.insurancemeetstech.com On the home page, click on the register button. Fill in your information. Select your preferred participation option (physical or virtual). Check that all the information registered is correct; then click on the register. Check the email you provided, including spam, for a confirmation email and other information that will guide your delegate access.

Should you have any issues while registering, you can reach out to Bolanle – 07039363184 or Idris – 08026974482.

News continues after this ad

IMT 2022 will feature presentations from Microsoft Nigeria, MTN, Active Edge and MotoMarket, while the Group Chief Executive Officer, aYo Holdings Ltd (South Africa), Marius Botha, whose organisation has a presence in five African countries, will share learnings on how tech has enabled their growth and adoption across the continent.

We look forward to receiving you.

News continues after this ad