Coronavirus
Lagos takes steps to prevent third wave of Covid-19, facilities on high alert
LASG facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
The Lagos State government has said that it is taking steps to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the flattening of the second wave.
This is as it has pointed out that all its facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Monday, warning that a trigger for a third wave of Covid-19 in Lagos was likely with the importation of new Covid-19 strains from inbound travellers.
He noted that all strides gained in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic would be lost without improved border surveillance against the importation of new and mutant strains, which may trigger the third wave.
He said that the state will enforce isolation and testing guidelines for travellers and closely monitor positive cases to detect variants.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Health is saying
Abayomi in his statement said, “Currently, countries like India, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Qatar, Peru and Uruguay are being ravaged by a vicious third or fourth wave following a less active and insignificant second or third wave.
The latest wave in India has been proven to be a result of new mutant strains that have resulted in a dramatic increase in sickness and death for two weeks running. Whilst we commiserate with countries like these, it is important that we protect our environment and residents against this virus, especially as we have only less than one per cent of our population that have received their first dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine similar to India that has about eight per cent.’’
He said the state government had authorised immediate measures to fully enforce recent protocols announced by the Federal Government for every inbound traveller.
These measures include banning entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the three countries.
He said, “All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather than the previous 96 hours period.
I have hence instructed that all these protocols would be made more stringent to protect the residents of Lagos State from an impending third wave.
As part of these protocols, passengers are to mandatorily isolate for the required seven days and will be strictly monitored through phone calls by our EKOTELEMED platform and physical visits to the passengers’ homes by our surveillance teams.’’
He warned that anyone that flouted the rule or gave a fake phone number or address to evade the protocol would be identified.
He said such persons would be made to mandatorily isolate at any government or public-private partnership isolation centres or identified hotels for 10 days at their cost.
The commissioner added that the defaulters would be fined, while the passports of the indigenous passengers would be forwarded to the authorities for deactivation and foreigners may be subject to deportation.
According to him, the state will also improve its capacity to conduct additional analysis on all positive cases to assist in determining the predominant strains in the environment.
Abayomi said, “Residents are still advised to stick to the laid down protocols of always wearing facemasks in public gatherings, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine.’’
In case you missed it
The Federal Government, in its new travel advisory guideline, announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 2nd of May 2021, 14 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,167 confirmed cases.
On the 2nd of May 2021, 14 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 165,167, cases have been confirmed, 155,361 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.91 million tests have been carried out as of 2nd May 2021 compared to 1.87 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 2nd May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,167
- Total Number Discharged – 155,361
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,912,628
According to the NCDC, the 14 new cases are reported from 7 states-Osun (3), Ogun (3), Kaduna (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Abia (1), Abuja (1), and Kwara (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,480, followed by Abuja (19,784), Kaduna (9,061), Plateau (9,059),Rivers (7,114), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,675), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG bars travelers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering the country
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The Federal Government has announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, “Travel Advisory For Passengers Arriving Nigeria From Brazil, India and Turkey,’’ issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, over the weekend.
The Federal Government in its statement threatened to impose a fine of $3,500 per passenger on any airline that fails to adhere to these instructions in order to ensure airlines take these new guidelines seriously.
Also, as part of the new regime of Covid-19 prevention measures, the federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours. This means that PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.
The statement from Mustapha reads, “The Government of Nigeria deeply empathises with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of our commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.
In our effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases. The risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.
Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.’’
Insisting Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths, Mustapha however listed the new travel guides, with specific reference to India, Brazil and Turkey.
He said, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.
The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger. Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline.
Nigerians and those with the permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. The following condition shall apply to such passengers:
Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.
“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.
Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination; Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory; Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”
On false declaration, the federal government said, “Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution. Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travellers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”
Bottom Line
These measures being introduced by the Federal Government are geared towards containing the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, especially at this time when there is an increase in the number of cases in the countries mentioned especially India, which has witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent times.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.