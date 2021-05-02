Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG bars travelers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering the country
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The Federal Government has announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, “Travel Advisory For Passengers Arriving Nigeria From Brazil, India and Turkey,’’ issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, over the weekend.
The Federal Government in its statement threatened to impose a fine of $3,500 per passenger on any airline that fails to adhere to these instructions in order to ensure airlines take these new guidelines seriously.
Also, as part of the new regime of Covid-19 prevention measures, the federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours. This means that PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.
The statement from Mustapha reads, “The Government of Nigeria deeply empathises with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of our commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.
In our effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases. The risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.
Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.’’
Insisting Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths, Mustapha however listed the new travel guides, with specific reference to India, Brazil and Turkey.
He said, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.
The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger. Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline.
Nigerians and those with the permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. The following condition shall apply to such passengers:
Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.
“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.
Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination; Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory; Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”
On false declaration, the federal government said, “Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution. Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travellers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”
Bottom Line
These measures being introduced by the Federal Government are geared towards containing the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, especially at this time when there is an increase in the number of cases in the countries mentioned especially India, which has witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent times.
Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 30th of April 2021, 55 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,110 confirmed cases.
On the 30th of April 2021, 55 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 165,110 cases have been confirmed, 155,101 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.91 million tests have been carried out as of 30th April 27th, 2021 compared to 1.87 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 30th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,110
- Total Number Discharged – 155,101
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,912,628
According to the NCDC, the 55 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (21), Yobe (19), Ogun (6), Akwa Ibom (3), Kaduna (2), Plateau (2), Abuja (1), Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,452, followed by Abuja (19,779), Plateau (9,059), Kaduna (9,056), Rivers (7,110), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,902), Ogun (4,667), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Facebook launches social media drive to boost Covid-19 acceptance in Nigeria
This initiative is coming at a time when a good number of Nigerians are yet to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and promised not to take them.
Facebook has announced the launch of a new social media drive allowing people to add frames and graphics to their profiles on Facebook and Instagram, saying they have either had the Covid-19 vaccine or plan to do so.
The American Technology conglomerate is collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other key regulatory bodies within the Health Sector in the country in driving this initiative.
According to Punch, this disclosure was made known through a statement issued by Facebook on Friday, saying it would use its scale and speed to reach people faster and help them get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely.
This initiative is coming at a time when a good number of Nigerians are yet to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and promised not to take them.
Facebook said that the new range of Facebook frames and Instagram GIPHY stickers allow people to share their support for getting vaccinated with their family and friends, as the access to Covid-19 vaccines intensify across Nigeria.
The frames and stickers include banners that say ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated’ or ‘I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine’ which would appear overlaid on the edge of their profile picture next to a blue bubble that reads ‘We Can Do This.’
Facebook, pointed out that due to the reluctance of millions of people to accept the vaccine, it was launching the profile frames with research showing how social norms could have a major impact on people’s attitude and behaviour when it comes to their health.
Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, said, “We’re promoting these unique profile frames and GIFs to all Nigerian Facebook and Instagram users to raise vital vaccine confidence.’’
The new frames and GIPHY stickers let you share your support for COVID-19 vaccines, and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same.”
On his part, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said partnerships like the one secured with Facebook demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit to endure, innovate and reemerge with the promise of hope that COVID-19 vaccination offered to everyone.
What you should know
Facebook has in recent times, have been taking aggressive measures to do away with vaccine misinformation across the globe.
A top executive of Facebook had said that the company has fact-checkers in dozens of countries around the world, who are really working round the clock to look at misinformation about vaccines, as it sees it as absolutely imperative to try to get misinformation off the platform and redirect people to accurate information.
Facebook said that it started removing false information about Covid-19 vaccines in December, and expanded the list of offending vaccine-related claims two months later.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.
- ABC Transport reports a loss of N73.1 million in Q1 2021.
- The Initiates Plc reports a loss of N39.3 million in Q1 2021.
- International Breweries Plc reports a loss of N2.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- 2020 Q1 Results: Arbico Plc reports a 94% decline in profit to N56.7 million in Q1 2021.