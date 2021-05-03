The Alvin Report – Baiting the narrative

Investment Banker and columnist, Joseph Edgar in a continued quest of revisiting engagements on National discuss especially as it affects Economy, Business, Finance and Public Policy has established The Alvin report.

The Alvin Report is an online platform that has been designed to encourage fact-based and logic-driven conversations driven by experts and intellectuals in the chosen fields.

According to Edgar, discussions on these issues have been taken over by a ‘lot of noise’ especially with the immediacy and almost no entry barriers Social Media now affords. Consequently, honest and above-the-line conversations have been crowded out by mostly ‘beer parlour’ type conversations which unknowingly seep into Policymaking and Execution. Sadly, this situation also negatively impacts human capital especially at the highest levels of policymaking.

It is in this situation that The Alvin Report has been born. It pushes very strong fact-based articles and essays from some of the most brilliant minds in the country. The articles are well researched and written to withstand the most strident fact-check and intellectual scrutiny.

Already it parades over thirty-Seven well-articulated Contributors and a Dream team of Editors led by Former Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Jonathan Eze.

It also Parades Contributors like Developmental Economist, Magnus Onyibe; distinguished Accountant, JK Randle; Renowned Economist, Tope Fasua; Kola Adeshina, Director at Sahara Group; Temi Sobowale, leading Expert on Artificial Intelligence and Analytics amongst others. The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.

Joseph Edgar is the Editor in Chief and Publisher of The Alvin report.