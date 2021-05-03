Corporate Press Releases
The Alvin Report – Baiting the narrative
The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Investment Banker and columnist, Joseph Edgar in a continued quest of revisiting engagements on National discuss especially as it affects Economy, Business, Finance and Public Policy has established The Alvin report.
The Alvin Report is an online platform that has been designed to encourage fact-based and logic-driven conversations driven by experts and intellectuals in the chosen fields.
According to Edgar, discussions on these issues have been taken over by a ‘lot of noise’ especially with the immediacy and almost no entry barriers Social Media now affords. Consequently, honest and above-the-line conversations have been crowded out by mostly ‘beer parlour’ type conversations which unknowingly seep into Policymaking and Execution. Sadly, this situation also negatively impacts human capital especially at the highest levels of policymaking.
It is in this situation that The Alvin Report has been born. It pushes very strong fact-based articles and essays from some of the most brilliant minds in the country. The articles are well researched and written to withstand the most strident fact-check and intellectual scrutiny.
Already it parades over thirty-Seven well-articulated Contributors and a Dream team of Editors led by Former Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Jonathan Eze.
It also Parades Contributors like Developmental Economist, Magnus Onyibe; distinguished Accountant, JK Randle; Renowned Economist, Tope Fasua; Kola Adeshina, Director at Sahara Group; Temi Sobowale, leading Expert on Artificial Intelligence and Analytics amongst others. The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Joseph Edgar is the Editor in Chief and Publisher of The Alvin report.
Abbey Mortgage Bank records N76 million in profit for Q1 2021
The Bank is repositioned for growth with the recently concluded right issue exercise which will increase the capital of the bank by circa N3 Billion.
The mortgage industry is recording exciting news as one of the oldest Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded a Profit-Before-Tax of N76 million in Q1 2021, which is a positive deviation from the loss position of N4billion as at December 2020 and also grew its deposit from N14.6 billion to N23.5 billion between 31st December 2020 and 31st March 2020, representing a Q-o-Q increase of 60.6%. Within the same period, the bank grew its asset from N18.5 billion to N27.5 billion, representing a 48.49% growth.
The Bank is repositioned for growth with the recently concluded right issue exercise which will increase the capital of the bank by circa N3 Billion. The success of the right issue is also an indication of the confidence that the shareholders have in the management and the strategic intention of the bank.
In the last few months, the bank grew its deposit liability to N14 Billion from N6 Billion in 2020 through aggressive sales drive and increased brand visibility. To attain the next phase of growth, the management has identified key areas to drive revenue which includes mortgage/construction finance, treasury related activities and aggressive customer acquisition through the launch of its digital channels.
This result reveals the success of some of strategic initiatives in the year 2020 which included, change in senior management/executives, hiring of strategic talents and strengthening of the workforce, write-off of non-performing loans and enhanced credit risk management system
With the new top management team led by MD/CEO Mr. Madu Hamman, and the new process and frameworks implemented in the bank, there seems to be a pattern of growth emerging.
Nairametrics to host fintech webinar on synergy between players and regulators
Nairametrics is hosting its maiden fintech webinar “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators.”
Fintech is rising and the challenge has been the creation of synergy between Fintech players and regulators.
Fintech has transformed how many services operate. From loans to providing seamless payment services, to buying stocks, fintech has taken center stage by making itself indispensable to customer-facing processes.
Most of this transformation comes on the back of heavy regulations from the government that may seem to hinder the progress of these fast-rising startups.
Given the role that fintech startups play in the economic transformation of a country, it is vital for the government and other key regulators to support the growth of these companies.
Nairametrics is therefore hosting its maiden fintech webinar “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators.”
Speaking as panelists are, Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform, Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder at PiggyVest, Tosin Osibodu, CEO Chaka, Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder Nairametrics and moderator of this esteemed session.
Click here to register for the webinar
