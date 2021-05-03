Cryptocurrency
The Ethereum derivatives market is evolving fast as its price crosses $3000 dollars
Ethereum has been gaining an amazing amount of traction in recent weeks, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by total market capitalization, showcasing gains of 50+% over the last 30-odd days. Furthermore, even the Ether derivatives market seems to be growing fairly rapidly, with an increasing number of investors now dabbling into ETH futures.
However, before proceeding any further, it would be best to understand what exactly a futures contract is.
Simply put, it is a ‘derivative product’ that establishes an agreement between two individual entities to buy or sell an asset at a future date, for a set price. As a result of this agreement, traders are afforded the ability to speculate on the future valuation of any asset.
The ETH futures market is soaring
To put things into perspective as to how big the Ether Futures market has really become, we can see that volume and open interest for Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), one of the world’s largest derivatives marketplaces, recently hit all-time high figures.
To be a bit more specific, Ethereum futures volume on CME scaled up to a whopping 5,469 contracts (273.5k ETH approx.) while open interest reached 2,462 contracts (123.1k ETH approx.) on April 24. The data seems to hint at the fact that an increasing number of institutions are becoming bullish on Ethereum’s short-to-mid term monetary prospects, which bodes well for the currency’s financial future in general as well.
Also, from a historical standpoint, it is pertinent to mention that over the course of the past 12 months, ETH’s value has soared by more than 1200%. For example, around the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic last year, Ether was trading for roughly $135, however, after the CME announced its decision to list ETH futures in November, the altcoin started surging, closing out the year at a price point of roughly $735.
Expounding his views in regard to the future of the Ethereum derivatives market, Ben Zhou, CEO of cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit, opined that ETHs short term prospects are extremely bright, especially as it seems that the project is being looked at by an increasing number of retail and institutional investors as one of the core transaction/development layers of the global crypto ecosystem. He further added:
“I have to admit that Ethereum futures are really gaining a lot of mainstream traction right now. Not only that, I think that the crypto derivatives market in general is also fast catching the eye of many investors across the globe, especially as institutional players continue to enter this burgeoning space, allowing it to mature faster.”
The numbers speak for themselves
As Ether continues to soar to new all time high (ATH) values seemingly every other day, a lot of experts believe that a price target of $10,000 could be a legitimate target in the medium term. Furthermore, it bears mentioning that this growth comes amidst rising criticism regarding Ethereum’s high transaction fee costs and network congestion issues.
That said, it should be noted that since the recent ‘Berlin hardfork’, the average price of facilitating a transaction on the Ether network has dropped from around $18 to $10. This is especially impressive when one takes into account the fact that a vast majority of all decentralized finance (DeFi) products have been built atop Ethereum.
From a monetary standpoint, data available online suggests that the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi space is currently $124 billion. When one considers that a vast majority of these products have been devised using Solidity, the programming language that powers the Ether ecosystem, it stands to reason that Ether — as well as its various derivatives offerings such as futures, options — can grow quite tremendously in the coming months and years.
For example, as a result of Ether’s recent explosive monetary inflow, the currency’s open interest reached a record high of $8 billion. It is worth mentioning that this number represents 50% of Bitcoin’s derivatives market from just two months ago.
Nearly all investors are in money as Ethereum breaks record high
The world’s utility crypto in the early hours of Monday breached new record highs amid strong institutional buying playing out in the crypto market.
At the time of writing this report, Ethereum was exchanging hands at $3,090 after hitting an all-time high of $3,094 on the FTX exchange.
Just in 2021 alone, the flagship altcoin has gained more than 280%. Its current market value of about $351 billion makes it bigger than South Africa, Africa’s third-largest economy with a present value put at $317 billion.
In addition, the number of Ethereum holders in profit hit an all-time high as Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an all-time high of 99.878%.
View metric:
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an ATH of 99.878%
View metric:https://t.co/BUbkntqvVb pic.twitter.com/5MTbMs0Z1x
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 2, 2021
Some crypto pundits argue that the leading altcoin has attracted a new wave of institutional investors in credence to its recent approval of 3 Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in North America.
Consequently, the rising use of NFTs, tokens that validate the ownership of digital assets are notably purchased and used on Ethereum, thereby attracting more apps and contracts.
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum’s most recent upgrade helps in improving the network’s scalability.
Through the implementation of several efficiency enhancements, scalability, and speed, the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.
1billion XRP worth $1.6 billion released into the Crypto market
Such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto asset by market value, recently released about 1 billion XRP worth about $1.6 billion, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, tracked the massive transactions in real-time which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth about $1.6 billion, meant primarily for funding its operations and venture capital, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
READ: Ripple takes back 800 million XRP
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (795,433,689 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/gQXvkEmsCf
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 1, 2021
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (795,433,689 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/58EBeAflhS
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 1, 2021
In simple terms, such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
READ: Ether on record high as European Investment Bank launches digital bond on Ethereum
What you show know about Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $1.59 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $13 billion. XRP is up 4.17% for the day. Its current market value stands 73 billion with a circulating supply of 45,404,028,640 XRP and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
READ: Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Unlike its major leading crypto (Ethereum and Bitcoin) which were never intended to be a payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
For the week, XRP has seen a rise in value, a surge close to 40% as investors bet Ripple would settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That being said, price patterns reveal XRP is still down about 52% from its record of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
