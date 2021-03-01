No retreat no surrender, Ethereum explodes

Ethereum has been on a record buying spree amid its most recent price correction as institutional investors buy more at its dips.

At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum was trading at $1,532.05 on the FTX exchange with a 24 daily trading volume of $26.6 Billion. Ethereum is up 11.54% for the day.

Ether is the crypto asset that powers the Ethereum network. Crypto developers build apps on the Ethereum network, as it offers a unique type of decentralized software platform, which is different from the flagship crypto, which is designed to just be a currency or store of value.

Prakash Chand, Managing Director at FD7 Ventures also revealed also believes Ethereum would do far better than Bitcoin in the coming years;

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.

That being said there has never been so much sustained activity of addresses interacting with Ethereum.

The 3-month average of aa’s has broken over its previous all-time high and it doesn’t look like it wants to go back!

There has never been so much sustained activity of addresses interacting with Ethereum. The 3-month average of aa's has broken over its previous ATH and it doesn't look like it wants to go back! pic.twitter.com/Zmapg4Ah3l — Elias Simos (@eliasimos) February 17, 2021

In addition, Ethereum (ETH) miners seem to have an edge now over their arch-rivals, as they have surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) miners on transaction fees charged for some months now.

Crypto market data aggregator, Messari revealed key metrics showing that it is the longest period for which Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue has surpassed BTC in the crypto asset’s history.

This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.