Cryptocurrency
No retreat no surrender, Ethereum explodes
Ethereum has been on a record buying spree amid its most recent price correction as institutional investors buy more at its dips.
At the time of drafting this report, Ethereum was trading at $1,532.05 on the FTX exchange with a 24 daily trading volume of $26.6 Billion. Ethereum is up 11.54% for the day.
Ether is the crypto asset that powers the Ethereum network. Crypto developers build apps on the Ethereum network, as it offers a unique type of decentralized software platform, which is different from the flagship crypto, which is designed to just be a currency or store of value.
“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.
There has never been so much sustained activity of addresses interacting with Ethereum.
The 3-month average of aa's has broken over its previous ATH and it doesn't look like it wants to go back! pic.twitter.com/Zmapg4Ah3l
— Elias Simos (@eliasimos) February 17, 2021
In addition, Ethereum (ETH) miners seem to have an edge now over their arch-rivals, as they have surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) miners on transaction fees charged for some months now.
Crypto market data aggregator, Messari revealed key metrics showing that it is the longest period for which Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue has surpassed BTC in the crypto asset’s history.
This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.
Cryptocurrency
Dubai-based hedge fund plans to sell $750 million worth of Bitcoin for Cardano and Polkadot
FD7 Ventures has revealed plans to sell about $750 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings over the next month.
A Dubai-based, global crypto investment fund, FD7 Ventures with about a billion-dollar under management recently reveals a plan of selling about $750 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings over the next month to increase the company’s positions in Polkadot and Cardano.
Such a move will effectively sell-off a majority of the investment fund’s flagship crypto assets in buying rising cryptos like Cardano and Polkadot. According to the hedge fund, the increase in these altcoin holdings will better cater to the needs of its investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios in the growing crypto market.
- Polkadot’s native DOT token serves two clear purposes: providing network governance and operations, and creating parallel chains by bonding. Its founders are Dr. Gavin Wood, Peter Czaban, and Robert Habermeier.
- The fast-rising crypto asset is an open-source multichain protocol that enables the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, cryptocurrencies, thereby expanding blockchains interoperable with each other.
- Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it had its smart contract launch last month, which will lead to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
Also, Prakash Chand, Managing Director at FD7 Ventures revealed why such crypto assets based on their fundamentals showed more future.
“Aside from the fact that Bitcoin was first to market and society has given it meaning as a store of value, I think Bitcoin is actually pretty useless,” Chand said.
Chand says the firm intends to sell $750 million in Bitcoin in order to increase its exposure to Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT), which he believes are the foundation of the new internet and Web 3.0.
The fund manager also believes Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the coming years;
“I’ve been lucky enough to spend lots of time with the brightest minds in crypto and I’m willing to bet that each of Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot will be more valuable than Bitcoin within the next few years,” he said.
The hedge fund has already started the process of converting their Bitcoin (BTC) to such Cryptos and expects to finish the conversion transactions by mid-to-end of March.
Cryptocurrency
A billion XRP worth $415 million released
XRP recently unlocked 1 billion XRP worth about $415 million from an escrow account.
The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization, XRP recently unlocked 1 billion XRP worth about $415 million, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions in real-time some hours ago.
500,000,000 XRP (206,722,279 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (206,722,279 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 1, 2021
500,000,000 XRP (208,296,110 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (208,296,110 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 1, 2021
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.419061 a daily trading volume of $4,092,935,822 USD. XRP is down 1.89% for the day.
Ripple had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
What this means; In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
What you should know; Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Bank of America, Santander, Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
- It is following hard on the heels of its arch-rival and traditional banking payment system, SWIFT, with its fast-rising payment network, better known as Ripplenet.
