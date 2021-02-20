Binance Coin moves faster than Tesla, gains 114% in a week

Binance Coin is enjoying incredible gains amid a strong buying spree by crypto investors, and has now become the third most valuable crypto asset worldwide.

At press time, Binance Coin traded at $294.52 with a daily trading volume of $16.4 billion. Binance Coin is up 26.43% for the day.

The world’s third most valuable crypto asset now has a market value of $45.5 billion. It currently has a circulating supply of 154,532,785 BNB coins and a maximum supply of 170,532,785 BNB coins.

The creator of this fast-rising crypto, Binance, had experienced an exponential surge in crypto trading over the past few months amid growing interest from crypto investors, making it by far the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Binance recently released the 2021 Global Crypto User Index report and revealed that the adoption of cryptos has quickened more than many had earlier envisaged, after major players showed support for the crypto market.

The leading crypto exchanges which trades the world’s most valuable exchange tokens include Binance, BiKi, HBTC, Hydax Exchange, and CoinTiger.

What you should know