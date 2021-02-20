Appointments
CAP Plc appoints Portland Paints’ Finance Manager, Ada Aniagu as CFO
Ada Aniagu, formerly of Portland Paints has been appointed as CFO of CAP Plc.
The Board of Directors of Chemical Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of the Chief Finance Officer of Portland Paints, Ada Aniagu as the company’s Finance Controller with effect from February 20, 2021.
According to the information contained in the statement issued by CAP, Aniagu will assume all responsibilities and obligations of the former Finance Manager as Odeyemi’s resignation from the Company’s employment as Chief Finance Officer will take effect from February 19, 2021.
On the incoming CFO
According to the information contained on Portland Paints’ website;
- The new CFO of CAP Plc, Mrs Aniagu is a seasoned finance professional with over 11 years of extensive corporate experience spanning internal and external audits, tax, management & financial accounting and reporting, as well as budget planning & control and project management.
- She joined the UAC group in 2019, as CFO for UPDC Hotels Limited (UHL). Prior to UHL, she was Financial Controller for Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited for over 6 years, providing strategic leadership and championing the repositioning of the hotel’s finances to profitability.
- Ada who is an active member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), holds a second class upper degree in English and Literary Studies from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, an Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business and currently completing an MBA programme with Edinburgh Business School, United Kingdom.
In addition, the company announced the resignation of of Abiola Odeyemi, as Chief Finance Officer.
Berger Paints announces appointment of Victor Adeniji as Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Olusegun Adeniji has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director at Berger Paints.
The Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.
According to the information contained in the press statement issued by Ayokunle Ayoko, the Company Secretary, the appointment is subject to the ratification of the Annual General Meeting.
Adeniji has almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably the World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).
He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian eLearning product.
Retirement…
The Board also announced the retirement of Danjuma and Chief Nweke will become effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company.
In view of this, the Board remains appreciative of their immense contributions to the Company for the entirety of their respective tenures.
President Buhari appoints new heads for Nigeria Correctional Service, NSCDC
President Buhari has appointed new heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Correctional Service.
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He replaces Abdullahi Muhammadu who retired from service after completing his term as commandant-general.
The President has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new head of the Nigeria Correctional Service (former Nigerian Prison Service).
According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, on February 18, this was disclosed by the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
What the statement from the Federal Ministry of Interior is saying
The statement from the Ministry of Interior reads, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.
‘’Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.
‘’Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.
‘’The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.’’
What you should know
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service is a government agency of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja and operates prisons. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Defence Immigration and Correctional Service.
- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a paramilitary institution that was established in May 1967 by the Nigerian Government, with the act of the National Assembly. The act was amended in 2007, to enhance the statutory duties of the corp. Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is a para-military agency of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is commissioned to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry. The corps is statutorily empowered by lay Act No. 2 of 2003 and amended by Act 6 of 4 June 2007.
