Cryptocurrency
Why this unknown crypto with over 600% gain in 3 months, might still explode
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January.
A highly revered crypto strategist with the pseudo name Guy recently revealed that a pretty unpopular crypto asset that had already posted over 600% since January could be the next outstanding smart contract platform.
The expert further explained his bias via YouTube to his 640,000 subscribers that the blockchain network Elrond (EGLD) has the unique attributes of the flagship crypto, Ethereum, and other new decentralized platforms in creating a one-of-kind crypto network.
He said, “It has managed to combine the best features of many leading cryptocurrencies in the space and even improve them.
Elrond’s adaptive state sharding is like the sharding we will see in Ethereum 2.0, but better.
Elrond’s secured proof of stake is like Harmony’s (ONE) effective proof of stake, but better. Elrond’s Arwen virtual machine is like Cosmos’ CosmWasm virtual machine, but better.
READ: Cardano drops, but investors remain upbeat
Elrond eGold (EGLD), the fast-rising token at the time of writing this report, traded at around $180 after an impressive bullish rally from around $30 this January. Still, the crypto expert anticipates further upsides in the future.
“Elrond’s growth has been exponential since its mainnet launch last summer. From where I’m standing, this growth has been well deserved and there is much more on the horizon. Besides the expansion of staking participation and rewards with phases 3 and 4, Elrond’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem will likely drive some serious demand for EGLD.”
READ: 1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public
What you should know
The crypto asset is a type of blockchain architecture, designed to support a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in the execution of speed. Elrond architecture combines a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm facilitating unlimited scalability.
It was originally designed to facilitate the process of over 10,000 transactions per second at a cheap cost and with 5-second latency, attempting to become the backbone of a borderless, permissionless, and globally accessible internet economy.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
READ: Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
READ: U.S SEC Chair nominee says Bitcoin is transforming global finance
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Data retrieved from Glassnode showed Bitcoin miners have been consistently earning more than $50 million per day for the past month.
Miners at the flagship crypto market are earning record revenues triggered by the growing number of transactions on the blockchain as the flagship Crypto asset gained relevance in global financial markets.
Data retrieved from Glassnode showed Bitcoin miners have been consistently earning more than $50 million per day for the past month.
About a year ago this number was around $12 million – that’s a 4x increase, despite the block subsidy being cut in half.
READ: Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years
3/ #Bitcoin miners have been making more than $50 Million per day for the past month.
Put into perspective: A year ago this number was around $12 Million – that's a 4x increase, despite the block subsidy being cut in half.
Important datapoint!
Chart: https://t.co/FWSYnFIGQT pic.twitter.com/CwNVRUWMln
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 6, 2021
In addition, it is critical to note that Bitcoin’s average hash rate hit a new all-time high yesterday – crossing a daily average of 178 exahash / sec for the first time in history. Miners keep spinning up machines – hash rate is up only.
READ: Miners earn a whopping $3.5 million per hour on Ethereum network
1/ A thread on #Bitcoin miner metrics.
First, some fundamentals.
Bitcoin's average hash rate hit a new ATH yesterday – crossing a daily average of 178 exahash / sec for the first time in history.
Miners keep spinning up machines – hash rate is up only.https://t.co/SEdtQGNsT7 pic.twitter.com/vIjVGyH8QC
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 6, 2021
What you should know
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
READ: Bitcoin is becoming scarce as BTC Miners sell less BTCs
This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
The flagship crypto asset has reinforced its status as the world’s newest trillion-dollar asset amid a growing number of transactions and the adoption by institutional investors.
That being said, recent data retrieved from Glassnode, a top crypto analytic trading firm, revealed Bitcoin Miners’ net position change metric flashing green as seen in the chart, revealing that miners are holding on to newly mined Bitcoins.
Whilst Bitcoin miners have an increasingly small influence as sell-side entities (when taking daily trade volume into consideration), their spending habits provided key insight into the market bias of some of the biggest bulls in the Bitcoin market.
Overall, in recent times, the Bitcoin market has posted remarkable strength and demand has kept the bullish run relatively in play.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.