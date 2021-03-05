Cryptocurrency
Cardano drops, but investors remain upbeat
Cardano traded at $1.06, with a daily trading volume of $7.4 billion. Cardano is down 11.76% for the day.
The fourth most valuable crypto asset is currently witnessing record sell-offs amid high profit-taking at the crypto-verse.
At the time of writing this report, Cardano traded at $1.06, with a daily trading volume of $7.4 billion. Cardano is down 11.76% for the day.
Cardano currently has a circulating supply of 31.9 billion ADA coins and a maximum supply of 45 billion ADA coins.
READ: Cardano suffers biggest drop since March 12, 2020
Amid the recent price drop in play, Cardano has experienced an impressive rally of late, as investors have relatively remained bullish on the fast-rising crypto asset on the bias that many crypto pundits believe it has the most decentralized project, and the most friendly and simple staking seen.
Cardano’s current return on investment stands at about 4837%. ADA coin is the name of Cardano.
Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to do well by many crypto experts on the account that it headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano.
READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs starts Bitcoin trading
This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
Lately, some investors are also of the bias that Cardano could at one point dethrone the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum. Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
It uses the Cardano blockchain and allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Cryptocurrency
Rich investors are buying Bitcoin amid recent price correction
Data suggests that the Bitcoin Market is transferring Bitcoin wealth from the impatient to the patient.
Institutional investors are increasing their buying pressure amid recent price corrections prevailing at the world’s most volatile financial market.
Long-term supply decreases as HODLers take profits during bull markets – and increases in re-accumulation phases at cheaper prices.
On-chain data is beautiful. Here a fingerprint of #Bitcoin cycles.
Long-term supply decreases as HODLers take profits during bull markets – and increases in re-accumulation phases at cheaper prices.
Smart money.
Chart: https://t.co/U4h9u8I6wx pic.twitter.com/uSCjUmXrHr
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) March 3, 2021
Very strong on-chain support at $47k – around 500,000 BTC has been moved at that level.
On the bias that there is a large increase in Bitcoin illiquid supply, strong holders are ramping up their positions despite the sell-off.
READ: Why Bitcoin could be worth $1,000,000
Bitcoin is holding up against the macro spectacularly well.
Such data suggest that the Bitcoin Market is transferring Bitcoin wealth from the impatient to the patient.
Data from Glassnode, recently revealed there was a 2% plunge in the number of flagship crypto held on Crypto exchanges between February 23 and March 2. This is equivalent to about 52,900 Bitcoins.
Institutional investors are perceived to be driving Bitcoin’s bullish record-setting run. Amongst them are; Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital, Mass Mutual, and Guggenheim (up to 10% of its $5 billion macro funds).
Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing its past record highs at the speed of light, and it seems the momentum trade is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto is attracting significant buying pressure.
Also, the flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin could be worth $1,000,000
Leader of Europe’s biggest crypto exchange revealed the price of the flagship crypto could hit the $1,000,000 million mark.
Jesse Powell, the leader of Kraken, Europe’s biggest crypto exchange said Bitcoin could be priceless and the world will soon give up pricing the world’s most popular crypto asset in U.S dollar terms.
Speaking to Bloomberg, he revealed the price of the flagship crypto could hit the $1,000,000 million mark within a decade.
"Bitcoin is going to infinity, the moon, Mars and eventually it'll be the world's currency," says Kraken CEO Jesse Powell to @emilychangtv https://t.co/bSwBDeYbgM pic.twitter.com/Slpl82l3Lf
— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) March 4, 2021
He said, “The people that are believers in Bitcoin see… it’s going to replace all of the world’s currency so that basically means whatever the market cap of the dollar is, the euro — all of that combined is what Bitcoin could be worth,” Powell continued.
“I think in the near term, people see it surpassing gold as a store of value, so I think $1 million as a price target within the next ten years is pretty reasonable.”
The top European crypto leader was obviously bullish on the flagship crypto-asset;
“Of course, you know, we can only speculate, but when we measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he told Bloomberg TV about future price trajectory.
“This national currency’s only fifty years old, it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and pretty soon I think people are going to start measuring the price of things in Bitcoin,” he noted.
In addition, a crypto strategist William Clemente said, “Looking at Reserve Risk, this Bitcoin Bullish Run is still in its Early-Mid stages.”
Looking at Reserve Risk, this #Bitcoin Bull Run is still in its Early-Mid stages pic.twitter.com/uzazOta5Sl
— William Clemente III (@WClementeIII) March 3, 2021
Recall some months back, Raoul Pal, the founding partner and CEO of Global Macro Investor who has more than 50% of his capital in the flagship crypto, predicted a wave of institutional funds that could likely push Bitcoin to $1,000,000 in the next 5 years.
In an interview with Stansberry Research, as seen on Youtube, the former hedge fund manager revealed the global economy was moving from the “hope phase” to the “insolvency phase” as global investors realize that the economy is going to take much longer recovering from COVID-19 pandemic than anticipated.
He said, “There’s no stimulus around, and we’ve got more problems to come to Europe, the US, and elsewhere, and businesses don’t have enough cash flow. They’re closing in droves and that’s what I call the ‘Insolvency Phase’…
“Yeah, I think [$1 million is] about right. Just from what I know from all of the institutions and all of the people I speak to, there is an enormous wall of money coming into this. It’s an enormous wall of money. Just the pipes aren’t there to allow people to do it yet, and that’s coming, but it’s on everybody’s radar screen and there’s a lot of smart people working on it.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Dangote Sugar increases post tax profit by 33%, as earnings per share prints at N2.45
Dangote Sugar released its full-year […]
- FY 2020: Ardova Plc posts N1.86 billion Profit After Tax
Ardova Plc (formerly Forte Oil Plc) […]
- FY 2020: Africa Prudential posts N1.45 billion Profit After Tax.
Africa Prudential Plc released its […]
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]