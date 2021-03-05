Cardano drops, but investors remain upbeat

The fourth most valuable crypto asset is currently witnessing record sell-offs amid high profit-taking at the crypto-verse.

At the time of writing this report, Cardano traded at $1.06, with a daily trading volume of $7.4 billion. Cardano is down 11.76% for the day.

Cardano currently has a circulating supply of 31.9 billion ADA coins and a maximum supply of 45 billion ADA coins.

Amid the recent price drop in play, Cardano has experienced an impressive rally of late, as investors have relatively remained bullish on the fast-rising crypto asset on the bias that many crypto pundits believe it has the most decentralized project, and the most friendly and simple staking seen.

Cardano’s current return on investment stands at about 4837%. ADA coin is the name of Cardano.

Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to do well by many crypto experts on the account that it headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano.

This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.

Lately, some investors are also of the bias that Cardano could at one point dethrone the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum. Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.

It uses the Cardano blockchain and allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.