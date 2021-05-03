Business News
Breaking: Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are divorcing.
The billionaire couple are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Billionaire tech pioneer and founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have announced they are divorcing.
The couple had been married for about 27 years and both manage the multibillion-dollar philanthropic organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
According to the statement released by the couple, they explained that they do not see each other growing together as a couple and as such decided to divorce.
See excerpts of the notice shared via the Twitter handles of Bill and Melinda Gates respectively.
After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.
– Melinda Gates and Bill Gates
Bill Gates, 65, and Melinda, 56 got married in 1993 after meeting 6 years earlier. Bill Gates became a billionaire at age 31 in 1987 and also met Melinda that same year. Bill Gates is valued at about $124 billion making him the 4th richest man in the world.
Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975 and launched the first windows operating software a decade later. Bill and Melinda officially established their foundation in 2000. Bill Gates resigned from his active day job at Microsoft in 2008 and stepped down as Chairman in 2014.
This is a developing story….
Corporate Press Releases
The Alvin Report – Baiting the narrative
The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Investment Banker and columnist, Joseph Edgar in a continued quest of revisiting engagements on National discuss especially as it affects Economy, Business, Finance and Public Policy has established The Alvin report.
The Alvin Report is an online platform that has been designed to encourage fact-based and logic-driven conversations driven by experts and intellectuals in the chosen fields.
According to Edgar, discussions on these issues have been taken over by a ‘lot of noise’ especially with the immediacy and almost no entry barriers Social Media now affords. Consequently, honest and above-the-line conversations have been crowded out by mostly ‘beer parlour’ type conversations which unknowingly seep into Policymaking and Execution. Sadly, this situation also negatively impacts human capital especially at the highest levels of policymaking.
It is in this situation that The Alvin Report has been born. It pushes very strong fact-based articles and essays from some of the most brilliant minds in the country. The articles are well researched and written to withstand the most strident fact-check and intellectual scrutiny.
Already it parades over thirty-Seven well-articulated Contributors and a Dream team of Editors led by Former Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Jonathan Eze.
It also Parades Contributors like Developmental Economist, Magnus Onyibe; distinguished Accountant, JK Randle; Renowned Economist, Tope Fasua; Kola Adeshina, Director at Sahara Group; Temi Sobowale, leading Expert on Artificial Intelligence and Analytics amongst others. The Alvin Report is poised to arrowhead a renaissance in attitudes, thought processes and discussions.
Joseph Edgar is the Editor in Chief and Publisher of The Alvin report.
Coronavirus
Lagos takes steps to prevent third wave of Covid-19, facilities on high alert
LASG facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
The Lagos State government has said that it is taking steps to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the flattening of the second wave.
This is as it has pointed out that all its facilities have been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that may suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Monday, warning that a trigger for a third wave of Covid-19 in Lagos was likely with the importation of new Covid-19 strains from inbound travellers.
He noted that all strides gained in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic would be lost without improved border surveillance against the importation of new and mutant strains, which may trigger the third wave.
He said that the state will enforce isolation and testing guidelines for travellers and closely monitor positive cases to detect variants.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Health is saying
Abayomi in his statement said, “Currently, countries like India, Brazil, Argentina, Iraq, Qatar, Peru and Uruguay are being ravaged by a vicious third or fourth wave following a less active and insignificant second or third wave.
The latest wave in India has been proven to be a result of new mutant strains that have resulted in a dramatic increase in sickness and death for two weeks running. Whilst we commiserate with countries like these, it is important that we protect our environment and residents against this virus, especially as we have only less than one per cent of our population that have received their first dose of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine similar to India that has about eight per cent.’’
He said the state government had authorised immediate measures to fully enforce recent protocols announced by the Federal Government for every inbound traveller.
These measures include banning entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the three countries.
He said, “All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather than the previous 96 hours period.
I have hence instructed that all these protocols would be made more stringent to protect the residents of Lagos State from an impending third wave.
As part of these protocols, passengers are to mandatorily isolate for the required seven days and will be strictly monitored through phone calls by our EKOTELEMED platform and physical visits to the passengers’ homes by our surveillance teams.’’
He warned that anyone that flouted the rule or gave a fake phone number or address to evade the protocol would be identified.
He said such persons would be made to mandatorily isolate at any government or public-private partnership isolation centres or identified hotels for 10 days at their cost.
The commissioner added that the defaulters would be fined, while the passports of the indigenous passengers would be forwarded to the authorities for deactivation and foreigners may be subject to deportation.
According to him, the state will also improve its capacity to conduct additional analysis on all positive cases to assist in determining the predominant strains in the environment.
Abayomi said, “Residents are still advised to stick to the laid down protocols of always wearing facemasks in public gatherings, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing, even after receiving the vaccine.’’
In case you missed it
The Federal Government, in its new travel advisory guideline, announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
