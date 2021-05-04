Consumer Goods
How Honeywell intends to paydown its First Bank loans
Honeywell intends to repay its loans via a corporate bond issuance which it announced back on March 18th 2021.
Honeywell Nigeria Plc has been in the news lately over its indebtedness to First Bank Plc. The Central Bank issued a query to the bank last week asking that it recover the loans within 48 hours while also divesting from its equity interest in the company.
Honeywell in turn issued a press release claiming that its First Bank loans are being serviced and that it has paid down the loans by 30% over a two year period.
“Honeywell Group has continued to meet all its obligations on its facilities with the Bank according to agreed terms and has reduced its exposure by nearly 30% in 2.5 years. The facilities were charged at market rates and the Bank continues to earn significant interest therefrom.”
As of December 2020, Honeywell reported total loans of N59.4 billion out of which N23.5 billion are non-current loans and the balance N35.8 billion, current loans. The current loans are also designated for Import Finance Facilities.
In its full-year results for the period ended March 2020, Honeywell explained its N58.2 billion loans (at the time) were divided into term loans and overdrafts (N2.9 billion). The list of banks who have lent money to Honeywell include First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Bank of Industry and Polaris Bank. The totality of First Bank’s loan to Honeywell was not reported explicitly in its annual or interim reports, however, it did disclose that the current portion of its loans to First Bank was about N13.5 billion including the overdraft facility of N2.9 billion.
How Honeywell intends to repay its FBN loan
Nairametrics gathers Honeywell intends to repay its loans via a corporate bond issuance which it announced back on March 18th 2021. In a press release, the company stated that its Board of Directors had approved “the initiation of a Commercial Paper Program and a Medium-Term Note Program for the purpose of refinancing/restructuring the Company’s debt profile,” which suggests this is how it plans to repay the loans.
Debt issuance will typically take 3 to 6 months to consummate which might put the company on a collision course with the central bank. The CBN in its letter to First Bank demanded that Honeywell repay its loans to First Bank within 48 hours (from April 26th) failing which it (CBN) would “take appropriate regulatory measures against the insider borrower and the bank” which means it could send AMCON to make a move on the company in order to recover the loans for depositors of the bank.
Despite the debacle, Nairametrics analysts expect an amicable solution to the disagreements over the next few days and weeks as tempers cool off. Honeywell will likely tap into the thriving bond market to raise enough funds to repay the loans.
While CBN pressures remain an immediate concern, its next challenge will be to convince potential bond buyers that it can generate enough cash flows to service the bonds in a timely manner. Honeywell generates an operating profit before finance cost of about N5.5 billion and generates around N4.8 billion in free cash flow according to details of its third-quarter results.
Consumer Goods
NB Plc gains as profit-taking in Dangote Sugar, PZ weigh on consumer goods stocks
Profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills pressured NGX CGI downward.
Shares of consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) traded slightly lower today owing to profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, PZ Cussons, and Honeywell Flour mills.
The index failed to break even despite the gains in the shares of Nigerian breweries which added a total of about N6.4 billion market value to the total market capitalization of the NGX today.
Investors react to Nigerian Breweries 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit
Recall that Nigerian Breweries recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
Investors were quick to react to the release of Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 2021 earnings report on Friday 23rd of April, and they sustained buying interest in the shares of the company today following the 2.2% gains in the brewer’s shares on Friday.
The attendant effect of the sustained interest spiralled into a 1.96% increase in the share price of NB, with the shares of the brewery company increasing from N51.20 to N52.00.
Gains in Nigerian Breweries failed to push above losses in PZ, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar
Despite these gains, The NGX consumer goods index declined marginally by 0.01% or -0.05 index points to close slightly lower at 558.40 index points, driven largely by the drop in the market value of PZ Cussons, Honeywell, and Dangote Sugar on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
At the close of trade today, shares of PZ Cussons halted a four-day gaining streak, as shares of the consumer goods company lost 5 kobo to close lower today at N5.4 per share.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills and Dangote Sugar traded at N1.35 and N17.4 per share, lower than their respective open prices of N1.4 and N17.9 per share respectively.
The decline in their shares can be pegged on the profit-taking activities driven by the actions of bargain hunters and value investors who felt their target prices have been met.
These moves saw Honeywell shares decline by -3.57%, while the shares of Dangote Sugar declined by -2.79%.
What you should know
The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-share Index and market capitalization today appreciated by 0.04% to close higher at 39,318.52 and N20.577 trillion respectively, as companies start to release their first-quarter results.
Business News
Sachetization: An innovation around poverty?
The goal is affordability. Over 70% of the population in Nigeria and Africa live below the poverty line.
The Covid-19 pandemic interrupted Nigeria’s U-shaped recovery from the 2016 recession. As a result, 2021 has only seen jobless growth and high inflation that plunges disposable income. Hence, it is only formidable thinking for organizations to look for alternative measures in achieving profitability in the world’s poverty capital. Therefore, the rule of the game is simple, innovate or die. Recently, ‘sachetization’ has been seen as an audacious solution to the case of economic degradation.
Sachetization can be seen as a response by entrepreneurs/ organizations to a falling aggregate demand primarily caused by a reduction in purchasing power and an increase in economic misery. It entails the rebranding of products into smaller packages (sachets) with the same quality but a reduced price. We can see examples in products such as Dettol, Baileys, Fresh Yo and Chivita.
While it is clear that FMCG seriously considers sachetization as an option, this innovative thinking is not limited to the consumer industry, as telecommunication and FinTech companies have catered for bundles that could be easily purchased by the poor.
READ: 39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year – AfDB warns
According to data obtained from Statista, 25 to 40 million smartphones are used in Nigeria. Bear in mind that one Nigerian may have 2 to 3 smartphones with a population of over 200 million. Hence, these figures are disheartening, to say the least.
Regarding financial Technology, the sachet version of mobile applications and mobile money can be seen through the establishment of agent bankers equipped with a POS machine and other devices to cater to the needs of the majority of Nigerians.
To put it in proper context, NDIC spokesman made a shocking revelation that only 2% of Nigerians have more than 500,000 in their accounts. This situation is expected to get worse because of the pandemic and it gives a better understanding of the reduced purchasing power of individuals.
READ: Female unemployment rate in Nigeria rises to 35.2% in Q4 2020
It is worth mentioning that Sachetization appears amid poverty and is primarily driven by the survival instincts of entrepreneurs. The debate about whether sachetization is a saviour or a menace is a heated topic amongst scholars. Some antagonists say that it is a proxy for poverty that should not be promoted while others say it is a package meant for children. The protagonist articulates its profit generation capacity as a major merit, especially in this capitalist society.
According to Titus Gado, Production and Capability Manager at Chi Limited, sachetization has a strong correlation with profitability in companies. He said:
“Dangote’s household portfolio uses this strategy. The goal is affordability. Over 70% of the population in Nigeria and Africa live below the poverty line. Premium products are great, but the question is are they affordable? As a manufacturing professional, I will prefer to deploy a strategy that can make this premium product available and affordable. Hence, the need to sachetize. Profitability has an extensive relationship with market shares. If it is available and affordable, consumers will go for it, and if they do, your sales increases, and if this happens your profit margin increases.”
READ: Unilever Nigeria’s 9 months financial report shows drastic profit decline
When asked about further innovation around the poverty climate of Nigeria, he said “using the Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, majority of the population in Nigeria are within the first 3 status. Any wise business owner should target this person. Just like the politicians do. If you can create product portfolios that can target these people, you will be setting up your business for a boom.”
Paul David, Post Graduate Researcher at Covenant University disagreed with the idea that ‘sachetization is a package meant for children,’ saying:
“Sachetization is not targeted to the child audience, but for the larger, poorer and vulnerable communities who do not have access to monetary resources, as well as technology.”
He further opined that “the central idea behind sachetization is creating products in smaller quantities for much smaller income groups to access, which implies its application to several spectra of consumer goods, whether manufactured (FMCG) or tech-enabled.”
Paul laid emphasis on the growing adoption of sachetization strategies as a way of ensuring the survival and profitability of firms, saying: “A lot of research is going into how sachetization can impact fintech and other industries, especially in India and South Asia. However, it will be extremely difficult for luxury brands to sachetize – one thing is sure, there should be more research – strategical research – into how sachetization can be applied to numerous sectors.”
What this means
- Entrepreneurs who are facing challenges of Aggregate Demand in the poverty Capital of the World would either choose to innovate around economic misery or close up shop.
- It will not be surprising to see continuous adoption of this strategy by more FMCGs and other industries.
- SMEs can benefit from this strategy by creating innovative branding around their products. It is worth noting that sachetization is seen as a sign of an inferior good to some consumers. Hence, demand would reduce for sachet products once there is an adequate boost of aggregate demand or a more inclusive growth is ascertained.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.
- 2021 Q1 Results: eTranzact International Plc profit surges by 113% YoY.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.