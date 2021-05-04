Lagos directs public, private schools to resume on May 4

The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools in the State to resume for the third term of the 2020/2021 academic session on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, all school managers were enjoined to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, just as they ensured that all students and staff were protected in the State.

She stated that Office of Education Quality Assurance evaluators would be visiting schools across the five divisions to monitor resumption activities and to ensure compliance with the State unified academic calendar date.

While disclosing that students in boarding schools were enjoined to resume on Monday, May 3, 2021, Seriki-Ayeni advised proprietors and administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption dates.

What you should know

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had in January 2021, directed all public and private schools in the state below the tertiary level to resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

Despite opposition from some stakeholders and parents and students, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in affirming the date, said that the resumption was in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.