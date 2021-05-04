Business
Lagos directs public, private schools to resume on May 4
All school managers were enjoined to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools in the State to resume for the third term of the 2020/2021 academic session on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
According to a press release issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, all school managers were enjoined to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, just as they ensured that all students and staff were protected in the State.
She stated that Office of Education Quality Assurance evaluators would be visiting schools across the five divisions to monitor resumption activities and to ensure compliance with the State unified academic calendar date.
While disclosing that students in boarding schools were enjoined to resume on Monday, May 3, 2021, Seriki-Ayeni advised proprietors and administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Government academic calendar/resumption dates.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had in January 2021, directed all public and private schools in the state below the tertiary level to resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.
Despite opposition from some stakeholders and parents and students, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in affirming the date, said that the resumption was in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.
NERC approves N215 billion for Ikeja and Eko DisCo upgrade
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced it has approved the sum of N121.92 billion for Ikeja Electric Plc infrastructure upgrade for the next 5 years and also N93.76 billion for Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) infrastructure upgrades within the same period.
The NERC disclosed this in its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application which was released on Monday and signed by NERC’s Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Mr Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
PIP and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) programme is expected to take effect from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos citing public hearing scrutiny in its PIP and Extraordinary tariff review applications in a bid to ensure accountability.
The approved CAPEX for Ikeja Electric Plc would be N24.38 billion annually from 2021 to 2026, while for Eko Electricity, it would be N18.75 billion for the same period, totalling N93.76 billion.
The upgrades would be in the areas of existing network capacity, technological enhancements to reduce outages and acquisition of tools to improve network performance.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that a new Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) was approved by the NERC.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery and increase the number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695.
Insecurity: FG approves National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons
The agency would be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.
President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons(NCCSALW), which is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address rising threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday. They added that the agency would be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.
What the Presidency is saying about the Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons
- The NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons.
- This decision is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanisms for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.
- The impact of the proliferation of SALW across national borders in Africa and the Sahel region has resulted in terrorism, human trafficking, organized crime, and insurrections in West Africa and Nigeria.
- the new Centre will be fulfilling the requirements of the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as the UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate the illicit trade in SALW.
The FG added that the centre would be led by a National Coordinator, Rtd Major General AM Dikko, who has served in various capacities in and outside Nigeria. He was a Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and Chief Instructor of the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre.
What you should know
Socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intel reported earlier this year that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has driven the rise in violence in Nigeria. This violence has led to mass displacement and has resulted in Nigeria having a number of internally displaced people that rivals countries that are officially at war.
“Southern Nigeria has an established local arms manufacturing sector and there is also significant importation/smuggling from international sources.” the report stated.
