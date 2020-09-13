Business
Update: Lagos announces resumption time table for public and private schools
Lagos State Government has announced the resumption of secondary and primary schools in the state.
The Lagos State Government on Sunday, September 13, 2020, announced the resumption time table for schools in the state.
In the announced dates, students in Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 2 (SSS2) in public schools will resume on September 21, 2020.
All classes in the private secondary schools, and private primary schools are also expected to resume on September 21, 2020.
However, all pre-primary school classes in public and private schools are to remain closed until further notice.
The disclosure was made in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, through his official twitter handle on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Lagos School Resumption Update Summary:
1. JSS 3 and SS2 students in PUBLIC SCHOOLS will resume Sept 21, 2020.
2. PRIVATE Primary and Secondary will resume 21st Sept 2020.
3. ALL Pre-Primary School classes in PUBLIC and PRIVATE Schools remains CLOSED till further notice.
The announcement was made ahead of the resumption of education activities in both public and private schools after the shutdown of educational institutions in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a monitored media report, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in her statement said, “The ministry is adopting a phased approach to opening public schools. This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.’’
“The present Junior Secondary School, JSS 3 and SS 2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.’’
“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.”
The commissioner pointed out that the resumption of academic classes would also help the present SS2 students to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3 while the scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.
For the private schools, Adefisayo disclosed that private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume from Monday, September 21, 2020. She said that the government strongly recommends and encourages school proprietors to put safety first and open in phases just like the plans for public schools.
She maintained that pre-primary classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made.
Nairametrics had earlier announced the resumption of tertiary institutions in Lagos State from September 14, 2020. While making the announcement, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the decision to reopen schools was based on indications that the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He also disclosed then that the state government was working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020.
Lagos announces e-processing of building planning permit, approval to take 1 month
LASPPPA stated that it will enforce the Approved Physical Development Master Plan across the state.
The Lagos State Government revealed it has created an e-planning permit platform, to ease the process of obtaining a planning permit, and improve service delivery.
This comes on the heels of the state’s commitment to enforce its physical planning laws to the letter, by ensuring that all physical structures conform to planning regulations.
The General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Funmi Osifuye, disclosed this, while reviewing plans to implement reforms that eases the planning permit approval.
Osifuye stated that the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Agency has been re-energized and re-invigorated, to enforce the Approved Physical Development Master Plan across the state, in line with the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. development agenda.
“As part of efforts to ensure Lagos State is developed according to the Approved Physical Development Master Plan, a lot of physical planning reforms and laws were put in place by the government in the building and property development sector. As an agency established to implement these reforms and laws, we are now more prepared than ever to enforce these regulations strictly without fear or favor,” he said.
He further revealed, that more Town Planners have been deployed to LASPPPA by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to ensure the implementation of reforms that will ease the planning permit approval process, as well as aid enforcement of laws and regulations.
“We have also strengthened and reorganized our Monitoring and Compliance Unit to ensure statewide coverage enforcement. This will nip uneven and haphazard development in the bud, while at the same time availing the government a quality database to plan ahead for the populace. Also, in pursuance of these objectives, LASPPPA District Officers have been empowered to grant planning permit approval in line with approved standards.’’
Osifuye pointed out that these strategies by Lagos state government, are geared towards ensuring that structures are built in conformity with the state’s approved planning standards. He enjoined citizens, property owners, builders, as well as developers to obtain valid physical planning permits from any District Office of LASPPPA.
Before the commencement of a construction project in any part of the state, the LASPPPA General Manager emphasized that, a physical planning permit must be obtained, with the process and stage certification now made seamless for citizens.
According to him, getting approval should not take more than a month, especially with the implementation of the reforms to ease the planning approval process.
He advised residents, builders, and property developers to visit the LASPPPA website, and get started with the process of obtaining a planning permit.
The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has indicated its commitment to enforcing the State's Physical Planning laws to the letter by ensuring that all physical structures conform to planning regulations.
Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
Reconstruction work on the Mile 12-Ketu section of Ikorodu road will force the road to be closed for up to two weeks.
The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, with effect from Monday, September 14, due to the ongoing reconstruction work on the Mile 12-Ketu section of Ikorodu road.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.
He revealed, that the partial closure is to allow the contractor handling the project to start construction of additional relief culverts across the road at Ketu Bus Stop from Monday, September 14, 2020.
Oladeinde in his statement said, “As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road (Mile 12-Ketu), the Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.”
He explained, that the BRT buses that operate on the Ketu axis will be diverted to the service lane from Oluwalogbon street junction, during the construction period.
The commissioner also added that personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), would be available to direct traffic and ensure the free flow of vehicular movements.
Going further, Oladeinde asked for the cooperation and support of the BRT Buses that ply the corridor, stressing that the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road, in order to achieve the objectives of the government’s traffic management and transportation policy.
Nairametrics had 2 weeks ago, reported the shutdown and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of the Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, to enable the reconstruction works along that corridor. While making the announcement, Lagos state said the diversion was necessary to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works to continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.
As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road, (Mile 12 – Ketu), the Lagos State Government has announced that there will be partial closure of a section of the BRT Lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.
World Bank puts pressure on Nigeria for more forex reforms to aid recovery
The multilateral bank urged Nigeria’s apex bank to ease the pressure on the country’s FX market.
The World Bank has expressed reservations about the Foreign Exchange measures rolled out by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The multilateral bank recently urged the CBN to intensify its efforts towards easing the pressure on the country’s FX market.
This was disclosed by the World Bank’s country director, Shubham Chaudhuri, via email to an inquiry by Bloomberg.
Chaudhuri said, “stronger action and a clear commitment from the CBN would go a long way towards facilitating a stronger recovery, despite its recent resumption of dollar sales to the BDCs after a 5-month suspension.”
Nigeria has been hit by a severe shortage of the greenback for several months, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the crash of crude oil prices, which accounts for over 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings. The pandemic led to a lockdown of major economies globally including Nigeria, and very low foreign exchange inflow.
CBN suspended its weekly inter-bank foreign currency sales in March, in the face of depleting external reserves which were limiting the apex bank’s capacity to intervene in the Forex market.
The scarcity of dollars, which has been a major challenge, led to a backlog of about $2 billion forex demand by importers and foreign investors, who are looking to repatriate their funds. In a bid to stem this tide, defend the naira, and reduce the pressure on the country’s depleting external reserve, the CBN rolled out some measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.
However, stakeholders have complained that some of these measures from the apex bank are hurting their operations, and the capacity to repay their dollar-denominated debt.
Chaudhuri pointed out that a good example of that is the Azura Power Project in Edo state, which is partly financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – the private lending arm of the World Bank. It is one of the many established local and foreign private firms that are having serious difficulty in assessing forex to meet their business and contractual obligations.
It was reported earlier in the week that this might cause the Azura Power Plant to default in its dollar-denominated debt.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that in a bid to boost dollar liquidity, the CBN had banned third parties or agents from buying forex routed through Forms M, and threatened to sanction exporters who do not repatriate proceeds of their transactions. In addition, President Muhammadu Buhari, recently instructed the apex bank to stop providing foreign exchange to importers of fertilizers and food items.