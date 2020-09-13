Update: Lagos announces resumption time table for public and private schools

The Lagos State Government on Sunday, September 13, 2020, announced the resumption time table for schools in the state.

In the announced dates, students in Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 2 (SSS2) in public schools will resume on September 21, 2020.

All classes in the private secondary schools, and private primary schools are also expected to resume on September 21, 2020.

However, all pre-primary school classes in public and private schools are to remain closed until further notice.

The disclosure was made in a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, through his official twitter handle on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Lagos School Resumption Update Summary:

1. JSS 3 and SS2 students in PUBLIC SCHOOLS will resume Sept 21, 2020. 2. PRIVATE Primary and Secondary will resume 21st Sept 2020. 3. ALL Pre-Primary School classes in PUBLIC and PRIVATE Schools remains CLOSED till further notice. pic.twitter.com/JQRGWLXF61 — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) September 13, 2020

The announcement was made ahead of the resumption of education activities in both public and private schools after the shutdown of educational institutions in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a monitored media report, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, in her statement said, “The ministry is adopting a phased approach to opening public schools. This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.’’

“The present Junior Secondary School, JSS 3 and SS 2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.’’

“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.”

The commissioner pointed out that the resumption of academic classes would also help the present SS2 students to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3 while the scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.

For the private schools, Adefisayo disclosed that private primary and secondary schools are permitted to resume from Monday, September 21, 2020. She said that the government strongly recommends and encourages school proprietors to put safety first and open in phases just like the plans for public schools.

She maintained that pre-primary classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made.

Nairametrics had earlier announced the resumption of tertiary institutions in Lagos State from September 14, 2020. While making the announcement, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the decision to reopen schools was based on indications that the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.

He also disclosed then that the state government was working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020.