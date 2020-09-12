Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point

The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, with effect from Monday, September 14, due to the ongoing reconstruction work on the Mile 12-Ketu section of Ikorodu road.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.

He revealed, that the partial closure is to allow the contractor handling the project to start construction of additional relief culverts across the road at Ketu Bus Stop from Monday, September 14, 2020.

Oladeinde in his statement said, “As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road (Mile 12-Ketu), the Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.”

He explained, that the BRT buses that operate on the Ketu axis will be diverted to the service lane from Oluwalogbon street junction, during the construction period.

The commissioner also added that personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), would be available to direct traffic and ensure the free flow of vehicular movements.

Going further, Oladeinde asked for the cooperation and support of the BRT Buses that ply the corridor, stressing that the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road, in order to achieve the objectives of the government’s traffic management and transportation policy.

Nairametrics had 2 weeks ago, reported the shutdown and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of the Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, to enable the reconstruction works along that corridor. While making the announcement, Lagos state said the diversion was necessary to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works to continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.