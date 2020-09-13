Lagos announces e-processing of building planning permit, approval to take 1 month

The Lagos State Government revealed it has created an e-planning permit platform, to ease the process of obtaining a planning permit, and improve service delivery.

This comes on the heels of the state’s commitment to enforce its physical planning laws to the letter, by ensuring that all physical structures conform to planning regulations.

The General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Funmi Osifuye, disclosed this, while reviewing plans to implement reforms that eases the planning permit approval.

Osifuye stated that the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Agency has been re-energized and re-invigorated, to enforce the Approved Physical Development Master Plan across the state, in line with the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. development agenda.

“As part of efforts to ensure Lagos State is developed according to the Approved Physical Development Master Plan, a lot of physical planning reforms and laws were put in place by the government in the building and property development sector. As an agency established to implement these reforms and laws, we are now more prepared than ever to enforce these regulations strictly without fear or favor,” he said.

He further revealed, that more Town Planners have been deployed to LASPPPA by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to ensure the implementation of reforms that will ease the planning permit approval process, as well as aid enforcement of laws and regulations.

“We have also strengthened and reorganized our Monitoring and Compliance Unit to ensure statewide coverage enforcement. This will nip uneven and haphazard development in the bud, while at the same time availing the government a quality database to plan ahead for the populace. Also, in pursuance of these objectives, LASPPPA District Officers have been empowered to grant planning permit approval in line with approved standards.’’

Osifuye pointed out that these strategies by Lagos state government, are geared towards ensuring that structures are built in conformity with the state’s approved planning standards. He enjoined citizens, property owners, builders, as well as developers to obtain valid physical planning permits from any District Office of LASPPPA.

Before the commencement of a construction project in any part of the state, the LASPPPA General Manager emphasized that, a physical planning permit must be obtained, with the process and stage certification now made seamless for citizens.

According to him, getting approval should not take more than a month, especially with the implementation of the reforms to ease the planning approval process.

He advised residents, builders, and property developers to visit the LASPPPA website, and get started with the process of obtaining a planning permit.