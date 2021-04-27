Economy & Politics
Kidnappings, armed banditry and the government’s many promises
State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity.
On Saturday the 24th of April, President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the news of kidnapped students of Greenfield University stated that the FG will continue the fight against banditry and urged Nigerians to show empathy and come together as a society.
“These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country,” he added
However, these promises sound too familiar, as Nigeria has experienced mass school kidnappings before the Greenfield incident this year alone including:
- 17th February 2021 – Kagara Kidnapping – 27 boys
- 26th February 2021 – Jangebe Government Girls’ Secondary School – 317 girls
- 11th March 2021- Afaka kidnapping, Federal College of Forestry Mechanization
After the Jangebe kidnapping, the President warned that State Governments must review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles as such a policy had the potential to backfire with disastrous consequences. “States and Local Governments must also play their part by being proactive in improving security in and around school,” he stated.
After the release of the girls was confirmed, Buhari stated that the federal government is “working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers. They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud.”
Possible solutions
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that schools should be built near Military facilities to prevent further kidnapping incident, citing that the state government has studied patterns of abduction in Kaduna and Zamfara, and come to the conclusion along with the armed forces that if the army, air force and navy special forces can get to the location of the schools within 30 minutes, bandit operations can be foiled.
“In our view in Kaduna, first (way to address the situation) is to ensure that schools are fenced, because, unless we fence schools, we will give easy access to criminals. So, fencing schools is very important, and that’s a budgetary item; you need money to build fences,” he said.
The second is to have enough (security operatives) on ground. We must have more civil defence (officers), more private security guards, more vigilante people in the schools, and watchtowers so that any threat of abduction can be seen in good time so that you can call for help.
The third is to look at schools and to ensure that they are located no farther than 30 minutes from military installations because what we are facing with the bandits is beyond the capacity of civil defence and police. We need the army, the air force and navy special forces,” he added.
Bottom line
The State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity. Doing this requires reforms and these reforms are impossible without the National Assembly pushing for and implementing a constitutional amendment.
Around the World
Chad: Protests start over French support for military takeover
Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government’s support for it.
Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government support for it.
This was disclosed in a report by NAN on Tuesday morning, the report revealed the protests started on Tuesday Morning, citing local media reports. Locals are said to have been banging pots and burning French flags around the city, in protest of the military takeover and the French government’s support for it.
Opposition members themed the protests “Wakit Tama” or “The hour has come” as police launched tear gas to disperse the crowd of angry protesters.
READ: Six Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram in 2019
What you should know about Chad’s military takeover
Recall Nairametrics reported that the French Government disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Mahamat Deby Itno took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.
READ: Some Bureau De Change operators are facilitating money to terrorists – Presidency
The Nigerian government also revealed that it is beefing up security at its borders with Chad to prepare for any possible outfall of the military takeover after the death of President Idriss Deby.
Business
Ministry of Finance assesses its 40 Deliverables Mandate
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
The Federal government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Finance Ministry on Monday morning.
The Meeting also acts as a retreat for other MDA heads under the supervision of the Ministry to receive Key Performance Indicators and targets to ensure the actualisation of the 40 Deliverables.
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted that the 2019 Presidential retreat was a catalyst for the implementation of a programme to target strategic planning for the Next Level Agenda of the Administration.
READ: FG moves to recover N5.2 trillion debt owed by firms, individuals
The Hon. Minister of @FinMinNigeria, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed @ZShamsuna is currently hosting a meeting on
‘The 40 Deliverables Mandate of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning’
at Finance HQ in Abuja. #FinMinNigeria pic.twitter.com/ecEmjwiL2C
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) April 26, 2021
In case you missed it
Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, called on governments on all levels in Nigeria to control spending amid decreasing revenues and urged for prudent government spending. The Minister also denied claims that the Federal Government printed N60 billion as top-up for March FAAC numbers.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.