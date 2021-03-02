School kidnappings: Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the Federal Government is working hard to bring an end to the recent incident of mass school kidnappings in Northwestern Nigeria and urges the Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers.

The President disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday morning , reacting to news of the release of schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara State.

“I join the affected families and the people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe.

“This news bring overwhelming joy. I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident,” Buhari said.

Buhari added that the FG needs the support of local communities to bring an end to school kidnappings by terrorists, and urges the authorities to keep going after them.

“We are working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers. They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud,” he said.

What you should know