Business
School kidnappings: Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers – Buhari
The President has assured Nigerians that the military and the police will continue to go after kidnappers.
President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the Federal Government is working hard to bring an end to the recent incident of mass school kidnappings in Northwestern Nigeria and urges the Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday morning , reacting to news of the release of schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara State.
“I join the affected families and the people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe.
“This news bring overwhelming joy. I am pleased that their ordeal has come to a happy end without any incident,” Buhari said.
Buhari added that the FG needs the support of local communities to bring an end to school kidnappings by terrorists, and urges the authorities to keep going after them.
“We are working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers. They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported today that The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle stated the kidnapped schoolgirls of the Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, have been released after being kidnapped last week.
Business
Shoprite on nationwide shutdown, as workers embark on industrial strike action
Dozens of Shoprite outlets in Nigeria have been shut down as workers commenced an industrial strike action.
Workers of retail giant, Shoprite have embarked on a nationwide industrial strike action demanding proper information on staff benefits as well as terms of sale to interested investors who are on course to acquire the Nigerian subsidiary of the South African retail outlet.
A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) suggests that all 25 outlets of Shoprite in Nigeria have been shut down by workers.
The report revealed further that the workers embarked on industrial action over claims of sale of the retail company to Palms Mall owners, Tayo Amusan and Persianas Properties Limited, without appropriate information on the terms of the acquisition, and the impact of it on their contracts.
The nationwide strike action which has seen 25 outlets of the retail brand closed today have been said to be flared up by inappropriate treatment of the company’s workers and issues related to the terms of their contract papers as many of them were to work with Shoprite South Africa until between 2035 and 2040.
What you should know
- Recall that the South African retailer, Shoprite International Limited in August of 2020 laid bare plans to discontinue its operations in Nigeria, and as a result, resolved to sell-off majority of its stakes in the retail units in order to focus more on core operations and investment in Southern Africa.
- The decision was taken at the back of the poor performance of the subsidiary driven by government policies such as border closures and tight competition from players like Spar, Justrite, Ebeano, Addide.
- The report revealed that Tayo Amusan, a property developer and the promoter of the Palms Mall owned by Persianas Properties Limited is in talks with Shoprite to facilitate the acquisition of the leading retail company.
- With a Nigerian company attempting a takeover from the South African retailer later this year, the staff of the retail unit have demanded to be paid off rather than run the risk of being dismissed under new management.
Business
US supports appointment of new service chiefs, affirms close ties with Nigeria
The US Government has endorsed President Buhari’s appointment of ex-military service chiefs.
The United States Government has expressed its support for the recent appointment of military service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The new appointments are expected to bring new approaches to combating terrorism in the northeast and provide national security across the country.
According to a statement signed by the spokesperson for the US Department of States, Ned Price, this disclosure was made by the new US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, during a phone call conversation with Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday, March 1, 2021.
He also acknowledged the threats that violent extremists posed to Nigeria and regional security as a whole.
READ: President Biden revokes Trump’s ban for green card applicants in US
While highlighting the importance that the United States placed on its relationship with Nigeria, Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the US-Nigeria partnership based on their shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and robust people-to-people relations.
The statement said that as part of efforts to ensure a good relationship with Nigeria, Blinken referred to President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.
He also reiterated the support of the United States for Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Talking about the conversation with his US counterpart, Geoffrey Onyema expressed his delight at the discussion which covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.
READ: FG reacts to inclusion of Nigeria on religious freedom blacklist by United States
He said, “Very glad to re-engage, through a very nice phone call with US Secretary of State, Secretary Blinken. We covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues and look forward to increased cooperation.”
On his part, Secretary Blinken said, “Delighted to speak with Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema. We deeply value our bilateral relationship with Nigeria and look forward to rejuvenating our partnership based on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.”
What this means
This appears to be a renewed partnership and bilateral relationship between the United States and Nigeria, which seemed to have suffered some setbacks during the Trump administration.
This was clearly evident in visa restrictions on Nigeria and the refusal of the last US administration to support the confirmation of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the WTO despite the unanimous support of member states.
Very glad to re-engage, through a very nice phonecall, with US Secretary of State, @SecBlinken. We covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues and look forward to increased cooperation. 🇳🇬🇺🇸 @USinNigeria @StateDept
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) March 1, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]