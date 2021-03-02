Debt Securities
DMO debunks misappropriation rumour, clarifies missing N2.2 trillion in 2018 Appropriation Act
The DMO has debunked rumours of misappropriation of a N2.2 trillion debt service provision in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The Debt Management Office of Nigeria (DMO) has vehemently denied the rumour making the rounds that it was unable to account for the sum of N2.2 trillion allocated to its office in the 2018 Appropriation Act.
The agency in a recent disclosure available on its website described the claims as not only false but extremely misleading.
It is pertinent to note that the rumours became rife, after DMO honoured an invitation by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, to explain how it spent the sum of N2.2 trillion provided in the 2018 Act. The DMO appeared before the aforementioned committee on the 26th of February, 2021.
Clarifying the issue, the DMO explained that of the N2.2 trillion provided in the 2018 Act; only the sum of N721, 251,798.00 was appropriated to its agency, while the remaining N2.1 trillion was earmarked for Debt Service. In lieu of this, the DMO emphasized that the appropriated sum of ₦2.2 trillion was not available as the DMO’s total allocation.
What they are saying
Commenting on the issue, a part of the press release reads: ‘’ The DMO wishes to emphasize that the provisions in the Annual Appropriation Acts for Debt Service, including the 2018 Appropriation Act, are dedicated for Debt Service payments only; that is, for the repayment of Principal, Interest and Other Charges for both Domestic and External Debt.
“Indeed, the funds for Debt Service are never released to the DMO for spending, rather, in line with the mandate of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the funds are domiciled with the OAGF, who on the advice of the DMO, effects payments directly to the creditors as at when due. Such creditors include multilateral and bilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, investors in Nigeria’s Eurobonds, as well as, investors in securities issued in the domestic market such as FGN Bonds, SUKUK, Green Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills.”
It also went further to justify the need for Debt Servicing, emphasizing that: “The general public is invited to note that servicing of the public debt is absolutely necessary to ensure that Nigeria remains credit-worthy and retains or improves on its sovereign rating which ultimately, will support growth and development. It is for this reason as well as transparency purposes, that Debt Service is expressly provided as a line item in the Annual Appropriation Acts.’’
What you should know
- The 2018 Appropriation Act authorized the Federal Government of Nigeria to withdraw a total sum of N9, 120,334,988,225 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, in a bid to meet expenditure requirement in the 2018 fiscal year.
- A breakdown of the 2018 Act showed that; N3,512,677,902,077 was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, N2,873,400,351,825 (capital expenditure), 2,203,835,365,699 (Debt Service and DMO’s allocation) and N530,421,368,624 (Statutory transfers).
Debt Securities
DMO announces March 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has offered for subscription, the March 2021 FGN Savings Bond.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has offered for subscription, the March 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
This is contained in a notification published on the website of the agency on Monday. According to the notification, the savings bond offer comes in two tranches;
- 2-year FGB Savings Bond due March 10, 2023: 5.181% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due March 10, 2024: 6.181% per annum
Details
- Opening Date: March 1, 2021
- Closing Date: March 5, 2021
- Settlement Date: March 10, 2021
- Coupon Payment Dates: June 10, September 10, December, and March 10
- Units of sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported the offer for subscription of a similar Savings Bond in February with interest rates of 4.214% and 5.214% per annum for 2 years and 3 years tenor respectively.
- The interest rate for the latest offer is, however higher than the offer announced in February. This could be a move to attract more investors to subscribe to the securities.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
- It also qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act, and is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Debt Securities
FEC approves new Debt Management strategy for 2020–2023
The FEC has approved a new Medium Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) for Nigeria.
The Federal Government has indicated it is looking inward as far as debt is concerned.
This point was unscored in the approval of the medium term Debt Management Strategy for the period 2020-2023 as disclosed by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in a statement issued on Wednesday after the FEC held its meeting in Abuja.
The MTDS policy as a document tries to articulate the debt mix of the government considering the cost and risk trade-offs that best suit the country’s broader macroeconomic and public debt management
READ: Investors scramble for DMO sovereign sukuk as it records 446% oversubscription
It stated, “The MTDS, 2020-2023 has been prepared by the DMO, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“Other collaborating stakeholders are the Budget Office of the Federation, National Bureau of Statistics and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.”
READ: Nigeria’s high recurrent costs, low revenue and escalating debt numbers
What has changed
With the new strategy, a larger proportion of new borrowing will be from domestic sources using long-term instruments while for External Borrowing, concessional funding from multilateral and bilateral sources will be prioritised.
Also, the target of fiscal sustainability has been increased from 25% (MTDS, 2016-2019) to 40% in the new strategy.
In simple language, the government wants to increase borrowing from 25% of GDP to 40%. While this will provide investment outlets to investors and mop up cash and calm inflation rate, it will also put a lot of pressure on the domestic debt market, interest rate and liquidity.
READ: Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) generates revenue of N2.303 billion in 2020
The target, according to DMO, was increased to accommodate new borrowings to fund Budget Deficits and other obligations of Government; Promissory Notes to be issued to settle Government Arrears; and, the Ways and Means Advance at the Central Bank of Nigeria.
DMO added that the strategy would sustain the issuance of longer-tenored instruments with tenors of 10 years and above, in order to effectively manage Refinancing Risks.
Why it matters
The new debt policy has to be reworked in light of the current global pandemic, reduced revenue from shock and volatility in the oil market. The public works in the budget will be funded, indicating there is a low likelihood of project abandonment.
Government appetite for debt seems to have found some cover or justification from the assertion by DMO that Nigeria is still well below the threshold 55% for countries in Nigeria’s peer group, but massing debt could constraint government flexibility in public finance in the coming years and reduce monetary policy tool available to CBN.
