Zamfara School Kidnap: State Governors must play their part – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that State Governors must review their policies of rewarding bandits with money while saying that they must be instrumental in improving security around schools.

The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday evening.

He said, “State Governments must review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles.

“Such a policy has the potential to backfire with disastrous consequences. States and Local Governments must also play their part by being proactive in improving security in & around schools.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that armed bandits had kidnapped 317 female students at the Girls Secondary School, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.