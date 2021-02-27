Connect with us
Zamfara School Kidnap: State Governors must play their part – Buhari

President Buhari has warned state governors against the policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Military located bandits in kankara, Q1 2020 National Debt report, Buhari finally speaks on NDDC probe, urges NA to act with a sense of urgency,National Human Rights Commission,Presidency bows to pressure, agrees to demand made by EndSARS protesters, Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown-Buhari, Zarbarmari: Massacre by Boko Haram is nothing short of senseless, barbaric, gruesome and cowardly- Buhari

February 26, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that State Governors must review their policies of rewarding bandits with money while saying that they must be instrumental in improving security around schools.

The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Friday evening.

He said, “State Governments must review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles.

“Such a policy has the potential to backfire with disastrous consequences. States and Local Governments must also play their part by being proactive in improving security in & around schools.”

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported that armed bandits had kidnapped 317 female students at the Girls Secondary School, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

