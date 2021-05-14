President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the FG will use all resources available at its disposal to deal with bandits and get farmers back on their farms in a bid to increase food production in Nigeria.

The President disclosed this at the State House shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Thursday.

What the President said about banditry affecting food production

“The law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits so that we can go back to the land. This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.

With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in, in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best,” President Buhari said.

The President called for calm from Nigeria’s elite in the fight against insecurity, citing that if the FG orders for weapons and armoured vehicles, “it takes time for the manufacturers. It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train users before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.

I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources,” he added.

Governors from 17 states in Southern Nigeria stated that Nigeria must be restructured to reflect true federalism leading to state policing, the Governors added that they have agreed to a ban on open grazing to tackle armed herdsmen attacks on farmers also.