CBN blames herdsmen and bandits for galloping inflation rate
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has explained that the uptick in Nigeria’s food inflation is due to the worsening security situation in many parts of the country.
He disclosed this while addressing the media after the meeting of the monetary policy committee on Tuesday, where the committee voted to retain the MPR at 11.5% and other parameters constant.
Godwin Emefiele stated that the increase in inflationary pressure is attributable to security challenges in the food-producing areas in Nigeria, where farmers face frequent attacks by herdsmen and bandits in their various farms.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s food inflation stood at 21.79% in February 2021, the highest rate recorded in over 15 years.
“This persisting uptick in food inflation, however, was the major driving factor to the uptick in headline inflation. This was due to the worsening security situation in many parts of the country, particularly, the food-producing areas, where farmers face frequent attacks by herdsmen and bandits in their farms.
While the Bank is intervening significantly in the agricultural sector, the rising insecurity in some food-producing areas is limiting the expected outcomes in terms of supply to the market, thus contributing to the rise in food prices. The Committee further noted that the key drivers of the increase in core inflation included, the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the upward adjustment in electricity tariffs, and the depreciation of the domestic currency (naira).” CBN MPC.
Soaring inflation despite CBN interventions
Despite the significant interventions made by the apex bank in the Agricultural sector, food prices are soaring and this is affecting the country’s headline inflation.
- According to the communique of the MPC meeting, the rising insecurity in some food-producing areas in Nigeria is limiting the expected outcomes in terms of supply to the market despite significant interventions in the agricultural sector, thus contributing to the rise in food prices.
- In terms of funding, the Committee noted that the CBN has disbursed funds under its various agricultural interventions towards improving food supply in Nigeria.
- The Committee noted the disbursement of N107.60 billion to 548,109 farmers cultivating 703,619 hectares of land between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to boost dry season output in support of agricultural value chain development.
- Total disbursements as of the end of February 2021 amounted to N1.487 trillion under the various agricultural programmes, of which N686.59 billion was disbursed under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS).
- A sum of N601.75 billion was also disbursed under the Anchor Borrowers Programmes (ABP) to 3,038,649 farmers to support food supply and dampen inflationary pressures.
Notably, under the Targeted Credit Facility, the Bank has disbursed N218.16 billion to 475,376 beneficiaries, of which 34% of beneficiaries are SMEs. Under AGSMEIS, N111.62 billion has been disbursed to 28,961 beneficiaries, 70% of which are in the agricultural sector.
Why this matters
With Nigeria’s inflationary pressure on the increase and the CBN’s continued approach of holding the benchmark interest rate so as to stimulate the economy, improve productivity and create employment by means of continuous interventions to strategic sectors of the economy:
- the government and other security stakeholders need to step up efforts towards ensuring adequate security in the country, especially in food-producing areas, to stem the tide of rising food prices; and
- there is a need to focus more on the consolidation of the recovery process that started in 2020.
CBN holds MPR at 11.5%, other parameters constant
In its second MPC meeting of 2021, CBN votes to retain MPR at 11.5% and other parameters constant
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5%
This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting on Tuesday 23rd March 2021.
Highlights of the Committee’s decision
- MPR retained at 11.50%
- The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR
- CRR was retained at 27.5%
- While Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%
The members of the committee voted to hold the parameters constant having had a consensus that Nigeria’s inflation is substantially a supply side phenomenon. Hence, the need to continue to focus on consolidation of the recovery process.
According to the communique released by the apex bank, the actions that would consolidate the recovery process include stimulating output growth, create employment, while also putting effort to moderate the inflationary pressure.
Considerations by the MPC
In its consideration of whether to tighten, hold or loosen, the Committee felt that with inflation at a 3-year high and price stability being the Bank’s core mandate, a contractionary policy stance may be required to tame the rising trend.
- It however considered that tightening will hike the cost of capital and hamper investments required to create employment and continue to boost recovery.
- Also, loosening the policy stance would lower rates and improve access to credit which will drive investment, reduce unemployment and stimulate aggregate demand.
- On the flip side, it feels that loosening will create excess liquidity, which will intensify demand pressure on the foreign exchange market, thereby leading to further depreciation in the currency.
- It, therefore, voted to retain the current parameters, which encourages the CBN to continue to use its various intervention mechanisms to deploy liquidity into employment generation and output stimulating sectors of the economy.
In terms of funding, the Committee noted that the Bank has disbursed funds under its various agricultural interventions towards improving food supply in Nigeria.
The Committee noted the disbursement of ₦107.60 billion to 548,109 farmers cultivating 703,619 hectares of land between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to boost dry season output in support of agricultural value chain development.
Outlook for the economy
According to Emefiele, the medium-term outlook for both the domestic and global economies indicates cautious optimism.
- It is, however, premised on the expectation of sustained policy support and successful deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines around the globe and its effectiveness in ensuring herd immunity.
- Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest a further rebound in output growth for the rest of 2021. This is according to the Governor of CBN.
What this means
The CBN’s move to retain the benchmark interest rate at 11.5%, indicates the bank’s continued effort to stimulate the economy by improving access to loans whilst hoping to increase productivity.
Mobile subscribers in Northern Nigeria grows by 7.9 million in 2020
The number of mobile subscribers in the northern geo-political regions in Nigeria increased by 7.9 million new mobile subscribers in 2020.
The number of mobile subscribers in the northern geo-political regions in Nigeria increased by 7.9 million new mobile subscribers in 2020. This is according to the latest Telecom data report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The report revealed that the northern region made of 13 states recorded a 7.96 million new mobile subscribers in the year under review from 51.52 million recorded in 2019 to stand at 59.48 million in 2020. This represents a 15.5% increase in a year.
Generally, the number of mobile subscribers increased by 19.9 million subscribers from 184.7 million recorded in 2019 to 204.6 million in 2020. This increase can be attributed to the increased usage of mobile gadgets and the internet in 2020 due to the covid-19 induced lockdown which necessitated a work from home policy by most organisations.
Also, most businesses were forced to shut down during this period, including transportation, leaving mobile phone usage as a coping mechanism and the only means to reach out to relatives and friends.
Subscriber base by Geo-political regions
South West
The South-West region of the country, consisting of 6 states accounts for 28.5% of the mobile subscribers in Nigeria, with 58.37 million subscribers as at Q4 2020. The number of subscribers in the region increased by 3.62 million in 2020, indicating an increase of 6.11% in a year.
- Lagos State tops the list in this region with a total of 24.88 million subscribers as at Q4 2020, while it recorded an of 1.33 million subscribers in the year 2020.
- Ogun State follows with a total mobile subscriber base of 12.01 million, while Oyo State total mobile subscribers as at Q4 2020 stood at 10.45 million.
- Others include; Osun (4.67 million), Ondo (4.49 million), and Ekiti State with 1.86 million subscribers.
North West
The 8 states in the North-west region of the country accounted for 20.8% of the total mobile subscriber base in Nigeria with 42.53 million subscribers. This represents an increase of 16.9% from 36.39 million recorded as of Q4 2019 to 42.53 million subscribers as of Q4 2020.
- Kano State increased its mobile subscriber base from 10.99 million recorded as of Q4 2019 to 12.67 million mobile subscribers at the end of the year.
- Kaduna State follows with a total subscriber base of 8.71 million subscribers, growing its numbers by 582,640 from 8.12 million recorded in the reference period.
- The number of mobile subscribers in Katsina State stood at 5.69 million as of Q4 2020. An increase of 945,390 new subscribers from 4.75 million subscribers recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Others include; Sokoto (3.93 million), Zamfara (3.03 million), Yobe (2.99 million), Kebbi (2.94 million), and Jigawa (2.56 million).
North Central
The North Central region, also known as the middle belt area, which houses the Federal Capital Territory added 6.58 million new mobile subscribers in 2020 to stand at 37.07 million subscribers as at Q4 2020. The region accounts for 18.1% of the total subscribers in the country.
- The Federal Capital territory tops the list with a total subscriber base of 9.01 million, a 3.3 million increase compared to 5.7 million recorded in 2019.
- Niger State followed with a total of 6.53 million subscribers compared to 6.22 million recorded in the previous period.
- Benue State, as at Q4 2020 boasts of a total subscriber base of 5.03 million, an increase of 1.69 million compared to 3.34 million recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Others on the list include; Kwara (4.54 million), Nassarawa (4.13 million), Plateau (3.93 million), and Kogi State (3.91 million).
South South
The south-south geo-political region of Nigeria with 6 states accounted for 14.5% of the total mobile subscribers in the country. As of Q4 2020, the total mobile subscribers in the south-south region stood at 29.6 million, an increase of 15.2% from 25.7 million recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Rivers tops the list in the region with total mobile subscribers of 7.46 million as of Q4 2020. It recorded an increase of 512,482 in the year 2020.
- Edo State followed closely with 7.1 million subscribers and Delta State with 6.91 million subscribers.
- Others include; Akwa Ibom (3.91 million), Cross River (2.8 million), Bayelsa (1.46 million).
South East
The region accounted for 9.8% of the total mobile subscribers in the country with a total subscriber base of 20.1 million, representing an 8.7% decrease compared to 21.98 million recorded in 2019.
- Anambra State increased its number of mobile subscribers by 1.12 million to stand at 5.79 million as of Q4 2020.
- Imo State followed with a total mobile subscriber of 4.53 million, Enugu State however recorded a decline of 1.29 million to stand at 4.16 million.
- Abia State (3.77 million) and Ebonyi (1.82 million).
North East
With a total mobile subscriber base of 16.96 million, the region accounted for 8.3% of the total subscribers in the country.
- Bauchi State tops the list with a total subscriber base of 4.02 million, followed by Borno with 3.96 million subscribers.
- Others include; Adamawa State (3.54 million), Taraba (2.73 million), and Gombe (2.71 million).
What this means
The increase in the number of mobile subscribers in Nigeria in 2020 is a reflection of the impact of the covid-19 lockdown on the Nigerian telecommunication sector. During the lockdown, most Nigerians were forced to work from home, increasing the need to reach out to colleagues and family through phone calls, hence increasing mobile subscriber usage in the country.
