Blurb
Buy what? GTBank vs Zenith Bank
Despite being amongst the most capitalised banks in Nigeria, both still have a long way to go in catching up with the largest banks on the African continent.
Two of Nigeria’s largest banks by capitalization, Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) and Zenith Bank (Zenith) have declared their financial year 2020 returns. I decided to run through the numbers.
If you had to look over the results of a bank to invest in, what should you look for?
Capital & Gearing
The first is how capitalized is the bank? Nigeria currently has a minimum capital base of N25 billion, set in December 2005. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has indicated that as part of the new CBN monetary roadmap (2019 to 2024) the CBN will “pursue a program of recapitalizing the Nigerian banking industry to reposition Nigerian banks among the top 500 banks in the world.”
READ: How well are the investments in GTBank’s subsidiaries paying off?
Currently, GTBank is the most capitalized bank in Nigeria with N912b ($2.02b), Zenith Bank has N706b ($1.56b) in paid-up capital. On the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only five companies have posted more capital than GTBank and Zenith Bank. However globally, both banks have a long way to go in catching the largest banks on the African continent which are all South African, with the leader Stanbic Bank posting Tier-1 Capital of $10b.
Overall, both banks appear well-capitalized on a regulatory basis but digging deeper, Zenith’s Current Ratio is 0.79 as compared to the GTBank ratio of 0.51. The current ratio indicates liquidity. You can say Zenith has more liquidity relative to GTBank but you can also say GTBank is investing her excess cash more than Zenith.
In terms of financing, Zenith has a higher Debt to Equity Ratio of 1.20 as compared to GTBank 0.27. This indicates that Zenith utilizes more debt financing than equity (N1.34t) as compared to GTBank (N223b).
READ: Nigeria’s most valuable bank, GTBank posts a Profit After Tax of N201 billion
Earnings
Next, we consider earnings. Now, remember we are investors in the equity of the bank, so we are looking at return on our invested capital, as compared to both banks.
A good way to determine earnings to the investor is the Earning Per Share (EPS), which is the monetary share value, i.e., what every share issued by the bank will receive from declared earnings. The higher the EPS, the more profitable the bank is. Full Year EPS for Zenith Bank comes to about 7.34 per share, as compared to 7.11 for GTBank. This means that investors holding shares of Zenith get 0.23k more. Keep in mind, EPS refers to corporate value, it does not indicate cash value to the investors, to determine that we have to look at dividend yield.
Divided Yield is important because it brings in the market price of the bank stock and the cash dividends paid by the bank, this is most useful because it indicates the actual cash that flows back to the investor. The dividend yield for Zenith Bank is at 13.33% while GT Bank is at 9.68%. This means that investors in Zenith Bank get a higher cash yield per invested share. On the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only three stock have a higher Dividend Yield than Zenith Bank.
READ: Analysis: GTB is minting profits but CBN is squeezing its cash
The dividend yield also allows investors to compare Zenith shares with other non-equity products like Treasury Bills and Commercial paper. If the yield on Fixed Income products is higher, then it is better you invest in Fixed Income because you get a higher yield at a lower price.
A final measure to consider is the Price to Earnings Ratio (P.E.) which is the Price of the stock divided by the earnings of the stock. P.E. is useful in determining how “cheap” or expensive a stock is. Based on market price, Zenith Bank is trading at N22.50 as of March 19th and GT Bank is trading at N31.00. It will be factually incorrect to simply say that Zenith is cheaper because the market price is cheaper, we have to look at the P.E. ratio.
Zenith Bank posts a lower P.E of 3, while GTBank posts a P.E. of 4.34. What this means is that with the current rates of earning in Zenith Bank, it will take just 3 years to match the market price of GTBank shares. In essence, Zenith Bank shares are cheaper.
In summary, assuming I had N100,000.00 to invest in January 2020. If I have bought Zenith and GTBank shares, I would have had more units of Zenith and earned more via a higher dividend yield. Zenith would also have posted a higher earnings value. Remember, I am just looking at both banks as an investor, there are other metrics that I cannot calculate from annual reports which are also essential in determining value and goodwill including brand power, workplace ethics, first mover, use of IT, Moat, and Vision.
Overall, both banks are among volume and dividend payout leaders, not just in their sector but in the NSE as a whole and remain firm in my “Hold” column.
This is not investment advice, please consult your advisor before making any decision.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Blurb
A story about why there is so much money but it’s not flowing
This is the reason why there is shortage of money flowing in the Nigerian economy.
When speaking to the average Nigerian on the street, regarding how they are faring in today’s economy, one recurring phrase is “Money no dey flow again oh”. Given the present level of economic hardship, it appears this phrase is being used more frequently albeit in an anecdotal manner (i.e. people speaking from their own personal experience).
For folks not familiar with pidgin English, the phrase “Money no dey flow again” loosely translates to mean “Money turnover rate is worsening and there is less money getting to the hands of average Nigerian consumer”.
This begs the question of whether there is economic data that can lend some credence to the anecdotal perception that “Money isn’t flowing or turning over” for the average Nigerian.
Interestingly, there is an economic indicator used by Central Banks called Money Velocity.
What is Money Velocity?
In general terms, money velocity is used to describe the frequency of exchange of money in an economy for buying goods and services within a period (i.e. simply put it is the Money Turnover Rate)
The corporate finance institute has a more technical definition here.
“Velocity of Circulation refers to the average number of times a single unit of money changes hands in an economy during a given period. AKA It is the frequency with which the money supply in the economy turns over in a given period”.
It goes on to say, “if the velocity of money is increasing, then the velocity of circulation is an indicator that transactions between individuals are occurring more frequently. A higher velocity is a sign that the same amount of money is being used for several transactions”.
Why does this matter?
Economists agree that money velocity is a critical factor in GDP direction. Specifically, the more frequently money turns over in an economy then the healthier the economy is (i.e., higher money velocity helps GDP expansion).
There is even a formula (GDP = Money Velocity x Money supply) …. but let’s leave that one for CFA students.
For Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in one of its research papers acknowledges that money velocity is a contributing factor to GDP performance for Nigeria.
Is Money Velocity worsening in the Nigerian economy?
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) maintain a huge trove of data (including Money Supply and Quarterly GDP data). By leveraging both datasets, it is possible to derive Nigeria’s Money Velocity.
In the chart above, there are two observations;
- Firstly, you can see that over the past thirty-two quarters (32 quarters), Nigeria’s money velocity (i.e. red line) has been fluctuating between 1.2 to 1.4 on average (except for 2016 and 2020)
- In 2020, there was a sharp fall in the money turnover rate to a low of 1.05 despite an uptick in the supply of money to N37.7 trillion.
In other words, the average Nigerian’s perception that the money turnover rate got worse in the past twelve months appears to be supported by data.
This is even though liquidity (supply of money) has reached a record level of N37.7 trillion Naira.
So what causes Money Velocity (aka Money Turnover Rate) to fall?
There are several events that can adversely impact Money Velocity. These events include;
- The rapid expansion of money supply by the Central Bank,
- Changes in the propensity of people to save and invest in financial assets/stock market rather than in the real sector (i.e. folks start hoarding money).
- Poor transmission mechanism to get money directly into the hands of consumers.
Furthermore, the CBN in its research paper identified the Inflation Rate, Exchange rate, and the pattern of financial investments/stock market activity as contributory factors to Money Velocity changes.
For Nigeria, we already know that in both years (2016 and 2020) where the money turnover rate fell below the average range of 1.2 to 1.4, the economy experienced a recession.
- Specifically, in 2016 economic activities slowed down due to oil price collapse, dwindling FOREX inflows, and the disruptive activities in the Niger Delta Region whilst in 2020 economic activities slowed due to a combination of border closure, logistics challenges at the ports as well as the shut down due to COVID.
- Reduction in economic activities will lead to money turnover rate fall
Specific to 2020, other events adversely impacting the Money Turnover rate include
- Our readers will be aware that CBN has been rapidly expanding the money supply and using it to fund the Federal Budget deficits including recurrent expenditure which arguably has had a limited impact on GDP.
- The additional point about changes to people’s propensity to save/investment in financial instruments can be observed by looking at the composition of Money Supply (M2) data. Specifically, despite increases in the supply of money, the proportion of currency outside banks fell from 8-9 % in 2013 down to 6% in 2020. (i.e. red dotted line)
In other words, the proportion being saved/invested in financial instruments grew to 94% in 2020 (i.e. from 91% in 2013).
Moving forward, policymakers will need to aggressively seek to implement initiatives that facilitate an uptick in Money Velocity (aka Money Turnover Rate).
From a CBN perspective, we have already seen the CBN create a suite of initiatives designed to intervene in multiple sectors of the economy, albeit with questionable efficacy.
Furthermore, we have also seen Nigeria’s Central Bank look to incentivize commercial banks to participate in the real sector by introducing CRR debits, Finally, the CBN has attempted to accommodate the real sector by encouraging banks to restructure loans for businesses.
Unfortunately, as is the case across the world, Central banks simply do not have the unilateral ability to address money velocity challenges without support from other authorities in charge of fiscal policy.
Bottom Line
- There is so much money but most are locked up in investments that do not provide jobs or create wealth for millions of Nigerians.
- The economy is better off when money flows in the economy. However, this occurs when the money is channeled via the real sector, small businesses, and retail end of the economy.
- But with most of the money locked up in investments like treasury bills, bonds, and even forex, there is not enough to go round thus lacking in the velocity of money.
Food for thought
“This is because, ceteris paribus, the higher the share of the shadow economy, the higher the demand for currency and therefore the lower the velocity of circulation of money. The negative relation between underground economic activity and velocity of circulation of money is robust to the use of different shadow economy estimates, to a sub-sample analysis and to the inclusion of a time trend.”
Blurb
How well are the investments in GTBank’s subsidiaries paying off?
The bank would have expected to generate better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) recently released its audited group’s financial statement for the bank and the group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
As with prior years, the topline and bottom-line results were impressive. The group reported gross interest income of N300.74 billion in 2020, up by 1.5% from N296.21 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019. More impressive was the reduction in GTBank’s total interest expense from N53.82 billion at the end of 2019 to circa N41 billion at the end of 2020, representing a reduction of N12.82 billion or 31.26% within a 12-month period.
This significant reduction is explained by policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2020 to drive down market rates in the banking sector. Of particular relevance during the year was the CBN directive to all banks to reduce interest rate payable on savings deposits from a previous minimum of 30% of MPR to a new minimum of 10% of MPR, effectively reducing interest rates payable on savings account deposits from 3.75% to 1.25%per annum. For a bank like GTBank that had approximately 33% of its total customer deposit liabilities in savings accounts throughout 2020, this was a real game-changer in terms of its cost of funds and net interest income.
READ: FCMB Group records N188bn revenue, grows Profit to N20.1billion
The increase in gross interest income and reduction in interest expense resulted in net interest income improving to N253.67 billion in 2020 compared to N231.36 billion in 2019, an increase of N22.31 billion or 9.6% year-on-year. The significant increase in net interest income is attributable to increase in interest income from an additional N162.16 billion in loans and advances made to customers in 2020 (mostly to non-individual customers).
Additionally, the Bank’s “Other Income” grew significantly in 2020 on the back of foreign exchange revaluation gains of N56.64 billion compared to the N17.07 billion gained in the preceding year. The implication is that the foreign exchange amount received by the bank during the period translated into significantly more Naira than was originally posted, as a result of Naira devaluation during the period.
READ: Transcorp Hotels’ shareholders approve N1.14 billion dividend
Notwithstanding the impressive income numbers, it is surprising that the bank’s profit for the year grew by only 2.3% to N201.44 billion compared to the profit after tax of N196.85 reported in 2019. Given this marginal increase in YoY profit, perhaps the results are not so impressive after all.
To try and understand the reasons for the marginal increase in YoY profit, we first noticed that the bank’s loan impairment charges increased four-fold to N19.57 billion in 2020, compared to N4.91 billion in 2019. This is indicative of a deterioration in the quality of its loans and advances. It was noted that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank granted a 90-day grace period on all Small and Medium Enterprise loans. This was further extended to 6 months in June 2020 and may account for the deterioration in the quality of the bank’s loans and advances.
READ: Unity Bank: Repositioned to grow profits, lending to the real sector
The effect of this huge increase in loan impairment charge was to reduce the net interest income (after loan impairment charges) to N234.1 billion (N253.67 billion before impairment charge) compared to N226.45 billion (after loan impairment charges) in 2019 (N231.36 billion before impairment charge in 2019).
The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio also slightly deteriorated during the period. As at December 31, 2020, the group’s capital adequacy ratio was 21.89% (December 31, 2019 – 22.51%). Note however that while the group’s CAR may have declined, it remained firmly more than the regulatory 16% minimum for Domestic Systemically Important Banks. The group’s Liquidity Ratio at the end of the year was 38.91%, a deterioration compared to the 49.33% liquidity ratio at the end of 2019. The regulatory minimum liquidly ratio is 30%, although at one point during 2020, the bank’s liquidity ratio was as low as 28.54%. So, the group remains well in compliance of the minimum limit.
READ: DEAL: Kuda Bank raises $25 million Series A funding led by Valar Ventures
Given the results of its international expansion, the strategy for aggressive international expansion is not very obvious. The group currently has ten subsidiaries (although two out of the ten subsidiaries are sub-subsidiaries) with nine located in West and East Africa, while one is located in Europe. Its Nigerian presence however dominates all ten subsidiaries as GTBank in Nigeria accounts for 79.78% of total group revenues: 84.54% of Group Profit before tax; 80.37% of Group Total Assets; 81.51%of total liabilities; and 85%of Group Net Assets.
In addition, total investments in the ten subsidiaries (or eight subsidiaries if we discount the two sub-subsidiaries) totalled N56.9 billion at the end of 2020 (N55.81 billion in 2019); however, two of the subsidiaries (GTBank Tanzania Limited and GTBank UK Limited) are loss-making, with GTBank Tanzania Limited making a loss of N415.46 million and GTBank UK Limited making a loss of N1.66 billion in 2020. GTBank UK Limited generated income of N3.55 billion in 2020 but incurred expenses of N5.17 billion in the same period. The performance of GTBank Ghana Limited is however an exception, generating 65.34% of the total N28.22 billion profit before tax generated by all eight subsidiaries.
Operations in GTB Finance B.V. Netherlands was discontinued during the period with a loss after tax of N16.39 million. It is arguable whether with minimal international presence or international presence in other locations, the bank would have generated better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries as at the end of 2020.
During the 2020 financial year, an interim dividend of 30 Kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, for the half-year period ended June 30, 2020, was declared and paid. The bank’s directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of N2.70 kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo. If approved, this will bring the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, to N3.00 kobo per ordinary share (2019: N2.80K per ordinary share).
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.
Anonymous
March 24, 2021 at 9:03 am
interesting