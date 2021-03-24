Connect with us
UBA
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
forex
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Commodities

Gold prices get some relief amid rising U.S dollar

The precious metal rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Nigeria Mining Sector shows growth prospect despite low bank credit provision, Gold hits eight-year high as global recession sentiments strengthened, Gold hits three weeks high, Investors rush to gold, Gold Future Drops to $1727.80 as Tensions Escalate between America and China, Precious metals slump, investors focus on Central Bank’s intervention, FG inaugurates gold refinery project in a landmark event

Gold rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as the precious metal’s buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, that inflation will be tamed.

Gold prices of late have witnessed significant selling pressure; it was unable to ward off a rallying USD. Gold fell as the U.S dollar index tipped above yesterday’s highs.

At the time of writing this report, Gold futures were up by 0.34% to trade at $1,730.90 an ounce. The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the yellow metal, ticked up to a more than two-week high in the early hours on Wednesday.

READ: Nigerian-Canadian company to start gold export from Nigeria in June 2021

Gold bugs got some amount of relief when the U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the U.S Fed told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation was expected to rise over the course of 2021, but it would be “neither particularly large nor persistent.”

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros that could give the precious metal some relief in the near term amid strong support for the U.S dollar in the long term.

READ: Leader of world’s most powerful central bank says Crypto unreliable for wealth preservation

“Gold weakened as the US dollar rallied amidst positive comments from US Fed chair Powell and Janet Yellen. Both speakers to Congress had previously released their prepared remarks, which supported the long US dollar view.

Sigma Pensions

“However, lower yields may support and even firm bullion over the short term once the US dollar safe-haven appeal ebbs.”

Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Message Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Chinedu

    March 24, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Please what site can I trade on gold. Am interested.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Commodities

Oil prices slump by over 3%

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3%  to trade below $60 a barrel.

Published

1 day ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

Oil prices gain likely to halt over demand uncertainty as US-China tension intensifies

Oil prices lost more than 3% at the second trading session of the week on concerns that new COVID-19 lockdown and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow energy demand arbitrarily.

At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3%  to trade below $60 a barrel. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.

READ: World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend

The British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures also slumped by over 3% to $62.63, a barrel.

Oil traders are momentarily shorting oil futures on reports revealing Chancellor Merkel, leader of Europes biggest economy & other regional leaders agreed to put the country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.

READ: Aiteo accuses Shell of theft of 16 million barrel of crude oil

##

Sigma Pensions

Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market.

So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.

 

Continue Reading

Commodities

Oil prices drop below $65 a barrel on resurging COVID-19

Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.

Published

3 days ago

on

March 22, 2021

By

Crude Oil worker, OPEC, oil prices, Bulls hit back to support US crude oil amid panic sell- offs in global equity markets, Nigeria’s local oil players smashed by low crude oil prices

Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week in London. Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.

At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures were down 0.57% to trade at $64.16 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate futures lost about 0.54% to trade at $61.11 a barrel after rolling over to the May 21 contract.

  • Both major oil benchmarks have lost more than 6% during the previous week but remained above the $60 mark.
  • Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is the latest economic juggernaut to consider extending restrictive measures, with a draft proposal that is aimed at extending the present lockdown period into a fifth month as the number of new COVID-19 caseloads tick up.

READ: Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics elaborated more on other macros weighing on oil prices.

“The oil market is searching for answers, with analysts linking the oil price collapse to slow European recovery due to lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts.

“This is neither a new nor compelling argument, but lower Asian pricing for Middle East crude and higher Chinese imports for Iranian supply are prime culprits, as is the general cross-asset risk-off tone, which isn’t helping matters.”

READ: Aiteo accuses Shell of theft of 16 million barrel of crude oil

Bottom Line: Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market. So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.

Sigma Pensions

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.