Commodities
Gold prices get some relief amid rising U.S dollar
The precious metal rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gold rallied higher at the mid-week trading session as the precious metal’s buyers got assurance from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, that inflation will be tamed.
Gold prices of late have witnessed significant selling pressure; it was unable to ward off a rallying USD. Gold fell as the U.S dollar index tipped above yesterday’s highs.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures were up by 0.34% to trade at $1,730.90 an ounce. The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the yellow metal, ticked up to a more than two-week high in the early hours on Wednesday.
READ: Nigerian-Canadian company to start gold export from Nigeria in June 2021
Gold bugs got some amount of relief when the U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the U.S Fed told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation was expected to rise over the course of 2021, but it would be “neither particularly large nor persistent.”
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros that could give the precious metal some relief in the near term amid strong support for the U.S dollar in the long term.
READ: Leader of world’s most powerful central bank says Crypto unreliable for wealth preservation
“Gold weakened as the US dollar rallied amidst positive comments from US Fed chair Powell and Janet Yellen. Both speakers to Congress had previously released their prepared remarks, which supported the long US dollar view.
“However, lower yields may support and even firm bullion over the short term once the US dollar safe-haven appeal ebbs.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Commodities
Oil prices slump by over 3%
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel.
Oil prices lost more than 3% at the second trading session of the week on concerns that new COVID-19 lockdown and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow energy demand arbitrarily.
At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.
READ: World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures also slumped by over 3% to $62.63, a barrel.
Oil traders are momentarily shorting oil futures on reports revealing Chancellor Merkel, leader of Europes biggest economy & other regional leaders agreed to put the country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.
READ: Aiteo accuses Shell of theft of 16 million barrel of crude oil
##
Good Morning from Germany where Chancellor Merkel & regional leaders agreed to put country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.” All stores will be shuttered from April 1 for 5 days, except for food stores which will open on Apr3 https://t.co/UajRFLwtNO pic.twitter.com/M76L6QIHQB
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 23, 2021
Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market.
So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.
Commodities
Oil prices drop below $65 a barrel on resurging COVID-19
Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week in London. Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures were down 0.57% to trade at $64.16 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate futures lost about 0.54% to trade at $61.11 a barrel after rolling over to the May 21 contract.
- Both major oil benchmarks have lost more than 6% during the previous week but remained above the $60 mark.
- Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is the latest economic juggernaut to consider extending restrictive measures, with a draft proposal that is aimed at extending the present lockdown period into a fifth month as the number of new COVID-19 caseloads tick up.
READ: Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics elaborated more on other macros weighing on oil prices.
“The oil market is searching for answers, with analysts linking the oil price collapse to slow European recovery due to lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts.
“This is neither a new nor compelling argument, but lower Asian pricing for Middle East crude and higher Chinese imports for Iranian supply are prime culprits, as is the general cross-asset risk-off tone, which isn’t helping matters.”
READ: Aiteo accuses Shell of theft of 16 million barrel of crude oil
Bottom Line: Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market. So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.
Chinedu
March 24, 2021 at 7:35 am
Please what site can I trade on gold. Am interested.