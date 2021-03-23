Cryptocurrency
Leader of world’s most powerful central bank says Crypto unreliable for wealth preservation
Jerome Powell says cryptos are highly volatile and therefore not really useful stores of value.
Jerome Powell, leader of the world’s most powerful central bank, recently disclosed that crypto is unreliable for wealth preservation, and the apex bank was in no hurry to introduce a competitor.
“They’re highly volatile and therefore not really useful stores of value and they’re not backed by anything,” The Fed Chief said during a virtual panel discussion on crypto banking hosted by the Bank for International Settlements. “It’s more a speculative asset that’s essentially a substitute for gold rather than for the dollar.”
Recall about a month ago, Janet Yellen the U.S Treasury Secretary and custodian of the world’s biggest economy, raised concerns that the world’s most popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions.
“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” Yellen told Andrew Ross Sorkin at a DealBook conference. “To the extent, it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”
In addition, Yellen raised concerns about its usual high price swings that often come to cost some investors their fortune.
“It is a highly speculative asset and you know I think people should be aware it can be extremely volatile and I do worry about potential losses that investors can suffer,” Yellen said.
In a report credited to CNBC, the highly revered monetary policymaker, Powell, spoke on why the U.S Federal Reserve Bank was in no rush to start its central bank digital currency.
“To move forward on this, we would need buy-in from Congress, from the administration, from broad elements of the public, and we haven’t really begun the job of that public engagement,” Powell said. “So you can expect us to move with great care and transparency with regard to developing a central bank digital currency.”
The U.S Fed Chief also gave credence to the fact that the U.S Congress likely would have to pass some type of authorization before the Fed could proceed with its own currency.
Supporters of XRP keep Crypto bouncing high
Supporters of XRP have started an online movement to pressure some Crypto exchanges to relist the XRP.
Members of the XRP Army — supporters of XRP have started an online movement to pressure some Crypto exchanges to relist the XRP amid Ripple facing a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
There is zero risk for Coinbase and others to now relist XRP. https://t.co/oCGiy2HSQq
— Michael Arrington (@arrington) March 22, 2021
Supporters of XRP are momentarily placing their bullish bets on XRP as Jeremy Hogan, a lawyer that understands the ongoing event, at the U.S court revealed Judge Sarah Netburn handling the XRP case saw it more as a currency than security.
“My understanding about XRP is that not only does it have a currency value but it has a utility, and that utility distinguishes it from bitcoin and ether,” the judge said, according to Hogan.
At the time of writing this report, the seventh most valuable crypto traded at $0.573704 with a daily trading volume of over $11 billion. XRP is up 11.21% for the day.
The fast-rising crypto currently has a market value currently at about $26 billion. It has a circulating supply of 45.4 billion XRP coins and a maximum supply of 100 billion XRP coins.
Recall some months ago some leading Crypto exchanges including Coinbase, OKCoin, Coinbase, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OSL, CrossTower, and Beaxy cut ties with XRP, thereby dampening market liquidity in the XRP market as the crypto exchanges listed above announced that they would suspend trading of XRP, while others will delist XRP entirely.
In a court document recently filed by Ripple some days ago, the word “denies” comes up about 440 times as Ripple refutes the SEC’s allegation that the fintech engaged in an illegal initial coin offering when they first issued XRP to investors.
“Ripple denies it engaged in any offering of securities; denies the inaccurate characterization of the legal advice Ripple received regarding XRP; and denies that it engaged in a single ‘offering’ of XRP.”
Such gains will surely calm the nerves of many XRP investors disturbed by the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and a powerful financial regulator.
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The crypto is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
