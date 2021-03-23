Business
FG announces $1 billion syndicated loan to support MSMEs
The FG has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support MSMEs in the country.
The Federal Government has said that the Bank of Industry (BoI), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
The loan is expected to improve the capacity of the bank to effectively support MSMEs across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.
This disclosure was made by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at the Quantum Mechanics Limited MSMEs Survival Fund capacity building programme in Abuja on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Adebayo said the loan facility, which has some benefits that include long-term tenor and moratorium, is being implemented in collaboration with international partners and is part of the government’s efforts toward economic recovery and sustainable growth.
What the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment is saying
Adebayo in his statement said, “There is an ongoing discussion with Dunn and Bradstreet to establish an SMEs Ratings Agency of Nigeria (SMERAN) to provide an empirical basis toward analysing the eligibility of SMEs to access credit.’’
The Minister noted that the ministry launched the MSMEs Survival Fund Initiative, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of the Federal Government’s support to MSMEs development in the country.
He said the initiative, which is part of the Federal Government’s Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), is aimed at protecting MSMEs businesses from the shocks of the pandemic.
The Minister said, “The fund comprises the Payroll Support Scheme which aims at supporting MSMEs in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs by paying up to N50,000 to a maximum of 10 employees for three months.
“The Artisan and Transport Grant supports self-employed artisans with a one-off payment of N30,000 targeting 333,000 individuals. The General MSMEs Grant will provide 100,000 MSMEs with one-off grants of N50,000 each.
“And the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme aims at engaging approximately, 100,000 businesses nationwide to produce items typically manufactured in their locality, targeting 300,000 beneficiaries. The scheme supports free registration of companies for 250,000 beneficiaries,” he said.
He explained that the fund was also estimated to save at least, 1.3 million jobs across the country while strengthening the growth potential of beneficiary businesses.
The minister said the National MSMEs Clinics also supported the growth of small businesses across the country through the provision of critical infrastructure, with 26 of such clinics showing impressive results.
He further disclosed that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), had launched the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) under the NESP, to support the resilience of new and existing MSMEs to respond to Covid-19 pandemic shocks.
- The Federal Government and the CBN have initiated various schemes targeted at MSMEs that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- These schemes include some intervention funds at special interest rates or cash grants as support to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.
- The Federal Government has pledged to increase its support for Micro Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to fight unemployment and aid economic growth.
- The CBN just recently, announced that it had doubled the intervention fund set out for MSMEs as it increased it from N150 billion to N300 billion.
Rising crude oil price is “double-egded sword” for Nigeria – Finance Minister
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance has stated that rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has called the rising price of crude a “double-edged sword,” as the Federal Government seeks a deal with Organised Labour over fuel prices.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday. The Minister disclosed that the FG forecasts an optimistic outlook on the rising prices but must deal with the “tussle” with Labour over subsidies and rising local prices of fuel.
According to the report, she said that the rising oil price is a double-edged sword for Nigeria as the rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache at the same time.
Oil prices are averaging around $50 per barrel, above the $40 per barrel projected in the N13.6 trillion ($35.74 billion) budget document.
What you should know: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that there will be no increment in the pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with Organised Labour.
LIRS gives 31st March deadline to clear outstanding tax payments
The LIRS has advised taxpayers in Lagos State to clear up outstanding tax owed before March 31, 2021.
The Lagos State Internal revenue Service, LIRS, has announced that taxpayers in Lagos State have up to 31st of March, 2021 to clear up outstanding tax owed to the state government.
This was disclosed by Mr Seyi Alade, Director, Legal Services, LIRS, in an interview on Monday in Lagos. He also disclosed that the services launched the “Ibile” tax scheme to get more taxpayers under its tax net.
What LIRS is saying
“Section 41 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), provides that, a taxable person shall, without notice or demand, to file a return of their income in the prescribed form and containing the prescribed information with the tax authority of their State of residence.
“This return shall contain income earned from all sources in the year preceding the year of assessment and it must be filed not later than March 31 of every year.
“This return is expected to be filed by all individuals including those who are self-employed and submit their tax returns by way of direct assessments as well as those who are in paid employments under the Pay-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme.”
Alade went further to call on Lagos residents to endeavour to pay up their taxes as the government works tirelessly to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.
“I am using this medium to encourage everyone that is yet to file to quickly do so before the deadline date because failure to file is a punishable offence,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Lagos State Government projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
