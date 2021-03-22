Connect with us
UBA
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
forex
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Business

FG pledges increased support for MSMEs, to create additional 1.3 million jobs

The FG has pledged to increase its support for MSMEs in the country to fight unemployment and aid economic growth.

Published

17 hours ago

on

AfCFTA: Trade Minister advises Nigerian businesses to take opportunity of agreement

The Federal Government has pledged to increase its support for Micro Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to fight unemployment and aid economic growth.

This is as an additional 1.3 million jobs is expected to be created across the country with the Bank of Industry committing N1.3 billion to support the MSME sector.

This pledge was made by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during a Capacity Building Training for MSMEs on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.

At the training which was organised by Quantum Mechanics Limited in collaboration with the ministry, Adebayo said the fund would support the growth of MSMEs and artisans, pointing out that his ministry would continue to do everything possible to see to the growth of MSMEs in the country.

A development consultant, Mr Michael Olugbemi, who spoke during the programme, focused on the importance of MSMEs to economic growth and job creation.

While delivering his paper titled, ‘MSMEs, Beyond Survival’, he said that the Federal Government’s support of such small businesses at the outbreak of Covid-19 underscored their importance to the economy.

Olugbemi said, “On the outbreak of the pandemic, the Federal Government set up a committee to work out economic stimulus package for the country. The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was charged with developing a package for the MSMEs.

“MSMEs are the backbone of every economy, so, it makes sense if the government is worried if they are not well-positioned. They contribute about 48 per cent to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employing about 60 million people, accounting for 80 per cent of employment and 7.5 per cent of total exports.’’

Sigma Pensions

He commended the Federal Government for its various support initiatives to ensure the survival of small businesses and urged the business owners to design strategies for growth and increased employment.

What you should know

  • The Federal Government and the CBN have initiated various schemes targeted at MSMEs who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • These schemes include some intervention funds at special interest rates or cash grants as support to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

Related Topics:

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

Rising crude oil price is “double-egded sword” for Nigeria – Finance Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance has stated that rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache.

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

land borders to be reopened soon, Finance, Ministaer, vow to recover AMCON debt through issuance of promissory notes, FG reiterates stance on IPPIS as ASUU threatens strike, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed identifies capital market as key driver for economic growth , Nigeria has paid $1.09 billion to service its debts in 2019  , Dividends on oil proceeds will be taxed - FG , State governments own most bad roads - Finance Minister says, Budget deficit increases by N351.98 billion, as FG misses revenue target, Economy: Funding MSMEs in Nigeria , Finance Bill: New tax regime to take effect from Jan 2 - FG , Again, Finance Minister argues that Nigeria is not in debt distress , ECOWAS: Single currency regime not kicking off in 2020  , FG: CBN holds N43 billion stamp duty charges collected by banks , FG may shift deadline to deactivate bank accounts without tax verification, Confusion as ministry and presidency disagree over Finance Act start date, 7.5% VAT: Implementation to begin Feb 1 – FG , Finance Minister: Nigeria to go into recession if ..., Foreign tech companies that will now pay tax to FGN: see the criteria

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has called the rising price of crude a “double-edged sword,” as the Federal Government seeks a deal with Organised Labour over fuel prices.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday. The Minister disclosed that the FG forecasts an optimistic outlook on the rising prices but must deal with the “tussle” with Labour over subsidies and rising local prices of fuel.

According to the report, she said that the rising oil price is a double-edged sword for Nigeria as the rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache at the same time.

Oil prices are averaging around $50 per barrel, above the $40 per barrel projected in the N13.6 trillion ($35.74 billion) budget document.

What you should know: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that there will be no increment in the pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with Organised Labour.

Continue Reading

Business

LIRS gives 31st March deadline to clear outstanding tax payments

The LIRS has advised taxpayers in Lagos State to clear up outstanding tax owed before March 31, 2021.

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

LIRS extends filing of Annual Returns for individual taxpayers for two months

The Lagos State Internal revenue Service, LIRS, has announced that taxpayers in Lagos State have up to 31st of March, 2021 to clear up outstanding tax owed to the state government.

This was disclosed by Mr Seyi Alade, Director, Legal Services, LIRS, in an interview on Monday in Lagos. He also disclosed that the services launched the “Ibile” tax scheme to get more taxpayers under its tax net.

What LIRS is saying

“Section 41 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), provides that, a taxable person shall, without notice or demand, to file a return of their income in the prescribed form and containing the prescribed information with the tax authority of their State of residence.

“This return shall contain income earned from all sources in the year preceding the year of assessment and it must be filed not later than March 31 of every year.

“This return is expected to be filed by all individuals including those who are self-employed and submit their tax returns by way of direct assessments as well as those who are in paid employments under the Pay-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme.”

Alade went further to call on Lagos residents to endeavour to pay up their taxes as the government works tirelessly to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

“I am using this medium to encourage everyone that is yet to file to quickly do so before the deadline date because failure to file is a punishable offence,” he added.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Lagos State Government projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.

Sigma Pensions

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.