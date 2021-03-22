Business
FG pledges increased support for MSMEs, to create additional 1.3 million jobs
The Federal Government has pledged to increase its support for Micro Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to fight unemployment and aid economic growth.
This is as an additional 1.3 million jobs is expected to be created across the country with the Bank of Industry committing N1.3 billion to support the MSME sector.
This pledge was made by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during a Capacity Building Training for MSMEs on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.
At the training which was organised by Quantum Mechanics Limited in collaboration with the ministry, Adebayo said the fund would support the growth of MSMEs and artisans, pointing out that his ministry would continue to do everything possible to see to the growth of MSMEs in the country.
A development consultant, Mr Michael Olugbemi, who spoke during the programme, focused on the importance of MSMEs to economic growth and job creation.
While delivering his paper titled, ‘MSMEs, Beyond Survival’, he said that the Federal Government’s support of such small businesses at the outbreak of Covid-19 underscored their importance to the economy.
Olugbemi said, “On the outbreak of the pandemic, the Federal Government set up a committee to work out economic stimulus package for the country. The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was charged with developing a package for the MSMEs.
“MSMEs are the backbone of every economy, so, it makes sense if the government is worried if they are not well-positioned. They contribute about 48 per cent to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employing about 60 million people, accounting for 80 per cent of employment and 7.5 per cent of total exports.’’
He commended the Federal Government for its various support initiatives to ensure the survival of small businesses and urged the business owners to design strategies for growth and increased employment.
What you should know
- The Federal Government and the CBN have initiated various schemes targeted at MSMEs who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- These schemes include some intervention funds at special interest rates or cash grants as support to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.
Rising crude oil price is “double-egded sword” for Nigeria – Finance Minister
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance has stated that rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has called the rising price of crude a “double-edged sword,” as the Federal Government seeks a deal with Organised Labour over fuel prices.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday. The Minister disclosed that the FG forecasts an optimistic outlook on the rising prices but must deal with the “tussle” with Labour over subsidies and rising local prices of fuel.
According to the report, she said that the rising oil price is a double-edged sword for Nigeria as the rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache at the same time.
Oil prices are averaging around $50 per barrel, above the $40 per barrel projected in the N13.6 trillion ($35.74 billion) budget document.
What you should know: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that there will be no increment in the pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with Organised Labour.
LIRS gives 31st March deadline to clear outstanding tax payments
The Lagos State Internal revenue Service, LIRS, has announced that taxpayers in Lagos State have up to 31st of March, 2021 to clear up outstanding tax owed to the state government.
This was disclosed by Mr Seyi Alade, Director, Legal Services, LIRS, in an interview on Monday in Lagos. He also disclosed that the services launched the “Ibile” tax scheme to get more taxpayers under its tax net.
What LIRS is saying
“Section 41 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), provides that, a taxable person shall, without notice or demand, to file a return of their income in the prescribed form and containing the prescribed information with the tax authority of their State of residence.
“This return shall contain income earned from all sources in the year preceding the year of assessment and it must be filed not later than March 31 of every year.
“This return is expected to be filed by all individuals including those who are self-employed and submit their tax returns by way of direct assessments as well as those who are in paid employments under the Pay-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme.”
Alade went further to call on Lagos residents to endeavour to pay up their taxes as the government works tirelessly to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.
“I am using this medium to encourage everyone that is yet to file to quickly do so before the deadline date because failure to file is a punishable offence,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Lagos State Government projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
