Sports
British motor racing team, McLaren signs 13-year-old Nigerian-American in a long-term deal
McLaren signed Ugo Ugochukwu, a 13-year old son of the famous Nigerian Super model Oluchi Onweagba to a long term agreement.
This was disclosed by McLaren via its Twitter handle on Monday.
The FIA European Karting champion was signed at the same age as the famous Lewis Hamilton.
Team Principal, Andreas Seidl explained how McLaren will continue to identify and sign young talent such as Ugochukwu.
McLaren Racing is pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Ugo Ugochukwu, the promising young driver from the USA. 🤝
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 22, 2021
He said: “This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis
“Ugo is a promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport.”
McLaren’s Chief Executive Officer, Zak Brown gave an insight into how long the team have been watching Ugochukwu’s progress in prestigious karting competitions such as the FIA’s European Championship, and the Challenge of the Americas Junior Championship that he won in 2018
He said, “We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.”
Ugochukwu, who began his karting career in New York State in 2013, said: “I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”
Meanwhile, the Director-General, Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri, has congratulated the young talent via her Twitter handle on Monday.
She tweeted, “Congrats to 13-year old Ugo Ugochukwu, son of Super model Oluchi Onweagba as he becomes the first Nigerian to win a world karting championship, and get signed by McLaren to race in Formula 1 when he grows older.”
Congrats to 13-year old Ugo Ugochukwu, son of Super model Oluchi Onweagba as he becomes the first Nigerian to win a world karting championship, and get signed by McLaren to race in Formula 1 when he grows older.#ProudlyNigerian
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) March 22, 2021
What you should know
- Ugochukwu, who has been described as a “revelation” by McLaren, was victorious in the 2020 FIA OKJ European Champoinship and has also won various national and international karting accolades in his native USA and in Europe.
- The Working team have a history of picking rising stars, with Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen, Stoffel Vandoorne and Lando Norris all alumni of their “tailored” young driver programme.
Cryptocurrency
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
Business News
Chiliz, football-based crypto on a hat trick, surges by 380% in a week
The fast-rising crypto specializes in creating tokenized cryptos called Fan Tokens that are unique to each sporting team.
Chiliz, a digital token designed by Socios for sport and entertainment engagement, is enjoying a record-buying spree and currently ranks as the best performing crypto asset for the week.
At press time, Chiliz price is $0.648685 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.4 Billion. The fast-rising crypto is up by 380% for the week
The 30th most valuable crypto currently has a market capitalization of $3.5 Billion. It has a circulating supply of 5,547,664,720 CHZ coins and a max. supply of 8,888,888,888 CHZ coins.
The most recent rally comes after news of premier football team, Paris Saint Germain, (PSG) progressing to the quarter-finals in the Champions League.
The fast-rising crypto specializes in creating tokenized cryptos called Fan Tokens that are unique to each sporting team.
Owners of fan tokens will be able to influence club decisions to vote in many polls each season on Socios.com, earn rewards linked to the club, other creative digital experiences, and real-life activations, such as meeting players and watching games like a VIP when fans return to the stadiums.
Following PSG’s Champions League progression, the football Fan Token rose by nearly 110%, and the French football team took to Twitter to share the observed “strong demand” for digital collectibles with its 8.7 million followers.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
The fast-rising crypto can be traded on crypto exchanges such as OKEx, HBTC, Binance, Huobi Global, and Xtheta Global.
$PSG Fan Tokens in high demand as the team makes it to the quarters!
Follow @socios and @Chiliz, prepare your $PSG and get ready for the new #NFTs coming to the https://t.co/yJwMOnnbOy app.#NFT #digitalcollectibles
⚡ $CHZ
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 11, 2021
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
The sport-backed blockchain, popularly known for its investments in European soccer, recently disclosed that it would invest $50 million in an expansion to the world’s largest economy,
Presently, Chiliz is also holding talks with the prestigious car race championship teams, as the company tries to strengthen its grip on other sports.
