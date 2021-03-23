Blurb
A story about why there is so much money but it’s not flowing
This is the reason why there is shortage of money flowing in the Nigerian economy.
When speaking to the average Nigerian on the street, regarding how they are faring in today’s economy, one recurring phrase is “Money no dey flow again oh”. Given the present level of economic hardship, it appears this phrase is being used more frequently albeit in an anecdotal manner (i.e. people speaking from their own personal experience).
For folks not familiar with pidgin English, the phrase “Money no dey flow again” loosely translates to mean “Money turnover rate is worsening and there is less money getting to the hands of average Nigerian consumer”.
This begs the question of whether there is economic data that can lend some credence to the anecdotal perception that “Money isn’t flowing or turning over” for the average Nigerian.
Interestingly, there is an economic indicator used by Central Banks called Money Velocity.
What is Money Velocity?
In general terms, money velocity is used to describe the frequency of exchange of money in an economy for buying goods and services within a period (i.e. simply put it is the Money Turnover Rate)
The corporate finance institute has a more technical definition here.
“Velocity of Circulation refers to the average number of times a single unit of money changes hands in an economy during a given period. AKA It is the frequency with which the money supply in the economy turns over in a given period”.
It goes on to say, “if the velocity of money is increasing, then the velocity of circulation is an indicator that transactions between individuals are occurring more frequently. A higher velocity is a sign that the same amount of money is being used for several transactions”.
Why does this matter?
Economists agree that money velocity is a critical factor in GDP direction. Specifically, the more frequently money turns over in an economy then the healthier the economy is (i.e., higher money velocity helps GDP expansion).
There is even a formula (GDP = Money Velocity x Money supply) …. but let’s leave that one for CFA students.
For Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in one of its research papers acknowledges that money velocity is a contributing factor to GDP performance for Nigeria.
Is Money Velocity worsening in the Nigerian economy?
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) maintain a huge trove of data (including Money Supply and Quarterly GDP data). By leveraging both datasets, it is possible to derive Nigeria’s Money Velocity.
In the chart above, there are two observations;
- Firstly, you can see that over the past thirty-two quarters (32 quarters), Nigeria’s money velocity (i.e. red line) has been fluctuating between 1.2 to 1.4 on average (except for 2016 and 2020)
- In 2020, there was a sharp fall in the money turnover rate to a low of 1.05 despite an uptick in the supply of money to N37.7 trillion.
In other words, the average Nigerian’s perception that the money turnover rate got worse in the past twelve months appears to be supported by data.
This is even though liquidity (supply of money) has reached a record level of N37.7 trillion Naira.
So what causes Money Velocity (aka Money Turnover Rate) to fall?
There are several events that can adversely impact Money Velocity. These events include;
- The rapid expansion of money supply by the Central Bank,
- Changes in the propensity of people to save and invest in financial assets/stock market rather than in the real sector (i.e. folks start hoarding money).
- Poor transmission mechanism to get money directly into the hands of consumers.
Furthermore, the CBN in its research paper identified the Inflation Rate, Exchange rate, and the pattern of financial investments/stock market activity as contributory factors to Money Velocity changes.
For Nigeria, we already know that in both years (2016 and 2020) where the money turnover rate fell below the average range of 1.2 to 1.4, the economy experienced a recession.
- Specifically, in 2016 economic activities slowed down due to oil price collapse, dwindling FOREX inflows, and the disruptive activities in the Niger Delta Region whilst in 2020 economic activities slowed due to a combination of border closure, logistics challenges at the ports as well as the shut down due to COVID.
- Reduction in economic activities will lead to money turnover rate fall
Specific to 2020, other events adversely impacting the Money Turnover rate include
- Our readers will be aware that CBN has been rapidly expanding the money supply and using it to fund the Federal Budget deficits including recurrent expenditure which arguably has had a limited impact on GDP.
- The additional point about changes to people’s propensity to save/investment in financial instruments can be observed by looking at the composition of Money Supply (M2) data. Specifically, despite increases in the supply of money, the proportion of currency outside banks fell from 8-9 % in 2013 down to 6% in 2020. (i.e. red dotted line)
In other words, the proportion being saved/invested in financial instruments grew to 94% in 2020 (i.e. from 91% in 2013).
Moving forward, policymakers will need to aggressively seek to implement initiatives that facilitate an uptick in Money Velocity (aka Money Turnover Rate).
From a CBN perspective, we have already seen the CBN create a suite of initiatives designed to intervene in multiple sectors of the economy, albeit with questionable efficacy.
Furthermore, we have also seen Nigeria’s Central Bank look to incentivize commercial banks to participate in the real sector by introducing CRR debits, Finally, the CBN has attempted to accommodate the real sector by encouraging banks to restructure loans for businesses.
Unfortunately, as is the case across the world, Central banks simply do not have the unilateral ability to address money velocity challenges without support from other authorities in charge of fiscal policy.
Bottom Line
- There is so much money but most are locked up in investments that do not provide jobs or create wealth for millions of Nigerians.
- The economy is better off when money flows in the economy. However, this occurs when the money is channeled via the real sector, small businesses, and retail end of the economy.
- But with most of the money locked up in investments like treasury bills, bonds, and even forex, there is not enough to go round thus lacking in the velocity of money.
Food for thought
“This is because, ceteris paribus, the higher the share of the shadow economy, the higher the demand for currency and therefore the lower the velocity of circulation of money. The negative relation between underground economic activity and velocity of circulation of money is robust to the use of different shadow economy estimates, to a sub-sample analysis and to the inclusion of a time trend.”
Blurb
How well are the investments in GTBank’s subsidiaries paying off?
The bank would have expected to generate better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) recently released its audited group’s financial statement for the bank and the group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
As with prior years, the topline and bottom-line results were impressive. The group reported gross interest income of N300.74 billion in 2020, up by 1.5% from N296.21 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019. More impressive was the reduction in GTBank’s total interest expense from N53.82 billion at the end of 2019 to circa N41 billion at the end of 2020, representing a reduction of N12.82 billion or 31.26% within a 12-month period.
This significant reduction is explained by policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2020 to drive down market rates in the banking sector. Of particular relevance during the year was the CBN directive to all banks to reduce interest rate payable on savings deposits from a previous minimum of 30% of MPR to a new minimum of 10% of MPR, effectively reducing interest rates payable on savings account deposits from 3.75% to 1.25%per annum. For a bank like GTBank that had approximately 33% of its total customer deposit liabilities in savings accounts throughout 2020, this was a real game-changer in terms of its cost of funds and net interest income.
READ: FCMB Group records N188bn revenue, grows Profit to N20.1billion
The increase in gross interest income and reduction in interest expense resulted in net interest income improving to N253.67 billion in 2020 compared to N231.36 billion in 2019, an increase of N22.31 billion or 9.6% year-on-year. The significant increase in net interest income is attributable to increase in interest income from an additional N162.16 billion in loans and advances made to customers in 2020 (mostly to non-individual customers).
Additionally, the Bank’s “Other Income” grew significantly in 2020 on the back of foreign exchange revaluation gains of N56.64 billion compared to the N17.07 billion gained in the preceding year. The implication is that the foreign exchange amount received by the bank during the period translated into significantly more Naira than was originally posted, as a result of Naira devaluation during the period.
READ: Transcorp Hotels’ shareholders approve N1.14 billion dividend
Notwithstanding the impressive income numbers, it is surprising that the bank’s profit for the year grew by only 2.3% to N201.44 billion compared to the profit after tax of N196.85 reported in 2019. Given this marginal increase in YoY profit, perhaps the results are not so impressive after all.
To try and understand the reasons for the marginal increase in YoY profit, we first noticed that the bank’s loan impairment charges increased four-fold to N19.57 billion in 2020, compared to N4.91 billion in 2019. This is indicative of a deterioration in the quality of its loans and advances. It was noted that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank granted a 90-day grace period on all Small and Medium Enterprise loans. This was further extended to 6 months in June 2020 and may account for the deterioration in the quality of the bank’s loans and advances.
READ: Unity Bank: Repositioned to grow profits, lending to the real sector
The effect of this huge increase in loan impairment charge was to reduce the net interest income (after loan impairment charges) to N234.1 billion (N253.67 billion before impairment charge) compared to N226.45 billion (after loan impairment charges) in 2019 (N231.36 billion before impairment charge in 2019).
The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio also slightly deteriorated during the period. As at December 31, 2020, the group’s capital adequacy ratio was 21.89% (December 31, 2019 – 22.51%). Note however that while the group’s CAR may have declined, it remained firmly more than the regulatory 16% minimum for Domestic Systemically Important Banks. The group’s Liquidity Ratio at the end of the year was 38.91%, a deterioration compared to the 49.33% liquidity ratio at the end of 2019. The regulatory minimum liquidly ratio is 30%, although at one point during 2020, the bank’s liquidity ratio was as low as 28.54%. So, the group remains well in compliance of the minimum limit.
READ: DEAL: Kuda Bank raises $25 million Series A funding led by Valar Ventures
Given the results of its international expansion, the strategy for aggressive international expansion is not very obvious. The group currently has ten subsidiaries (although two out of the ten subsidiaries are sub-subsidiaries) with nine located in West and East Africa, while one is located in Europe. Its Nigerian presence however dominates all ten subsidiaries as GTBank in Nigeria accounts for 79.78% of total group revenues: 84.54% of Group Profit before tax; 80.37% of Group Total Assets; 81.51%of total liabilities; and 85%of Group Net Assets.
In addition, total investments in the ten subsidiaries (or eight subsidiaries if we discount the two sub-subsidiaries) totalled N56.9 billion at the end of 2020 (N55.81 billion in 2019); however, two of the subsidiaries (GTBank Tanzania Limited and GTBank UK Limited) are loss-making, with GTBank Tanzania Limited making a loss of N415.46 million and GTBank UK Limited making a loss of N1.66 billion in 2020. GTBank UK Limited generated income of N3.55 billion in 2020 but incurred expenses of N5.17 billion in the same period. The performance of GTBank Ghana Limited is however an exception, generating 65.34% of the total N28.22 billion profit before tax generated by all eight subsidiaries.
Operations in GTB Finance B.V. Netherlands was discontinued during the period with a loss after tax of N16.39 million. It is arguable whether with minimal international presence or international presence in other locations, the bank would have generated better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries as at the end of 2020.
During the 2020 financial year, an interim dividend of 30 Kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, for the half-year period ended June 30, 2020, was declared and paid. The bank’s directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of N2.70 kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo. If approved, this will bring the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, to N3.00 kobo per ordinary share (2019: N2.80K per ordinary share).
Blurb
Raysun takeover of Champion Breweries is only a matter of time
Raysun’s further increased ownership of Champion Breweries is suggestive of a leverage to launch a takeover bid.
Champion Breweries Plc recently published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020. Overall, the results compare favourably year-on-year with that of 2019. The results are not entirely unexpected given the company’s quarterly updates and the company’s unaudited financial statements which are readily available.
Fortunately, since the COVID-19 induced lockdown mostly affected residents of Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun state, the impact was not felt by the company as it has little coverage in these areas.
Revenues increased marginally year-on-year by 1.8%, from N6.93 billion in 2019 to N7.05 billion in 2020, while operating profit and profit before tax (PBT) increased by over 91% and 102%, respectively. The vastly improved operating profit and PBT numbers were largely driven by YoY reduction in administrative expenses which reduced by over N143 million, while “Other Income” significantly increased by 80% to N101.2 million (2019: N56.26 million).
READ: Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs under its restructuring programme by the end of Q1 2021
In addition to the improvements in revenues and PBT, as well as tighter controls over its major expenses, the company’s accumulated losses also improved from N103.66 million in 2019 to N92,47 million at the end of 2020 as a result of the company’s total comprehensive income of N11.2 million.
While the 2020 numbers are appreciably better than prior years, there remain several legacy matters that may affect the company’s operating and governance structure in the future. First, Return on Capital (Profit After Tax divided by Total Equity) has remained at 2% for years. To put this into perspective, a long-term investor is probably better off investing in FGN Bonds that offer capital protection and higher returns on investment of at least 4.5% per annum or more, than investing in the company. Also, note that the company has not paid a dividend in many years; in fact, it is not clear if the company has paid any dividend in the last decade.
READ: Champion Breweries shares increase by a whopping 58% in six trading sessions
In August 2019, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) granted the company an additional two-year grace period to comply with the 20% free float requirements of the Exchange. This extension was subject to the company holding a “facts behind the figures” session to brief the market of its plans to cure its free float deficiency and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the Exchange.
However, rather than reduce its shareholdings, Heineken in early January 2021 increased its ownership in Champion Breweries by acquiring, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Raysun Nigeria Limited, over 1.9 million shares of Champion Breweries at N2.60 per share and raising the ownership of Raysun to 84.7%. Raysun Nigeria Limited’s shareholding in Champion Breweries as at December 31, 2020, was 60.5%.
READ: Nigerian Breweries leveraging, but stacking cash through rising input costs
Prior to January’s share purchase, Asset Management Nominee and Akwa Ibom State Government were the other substantial shareholders in Champion Breweries with 12.3% and 10% holdings respectively in the company. A current update on the company’s website states that “In order to comply with the free ﬂoat requirement of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors have initiated necessary steps as at reporting date to ensure that a minimum of 20% of the Company’s issued shares are held by public investors.”
The company’s strategy to comply with NSE’s free float requirements however remains unclear as the substance of Raysun Nigeria Limited’s further increased ownership of Champion Breweries is suggestive of a leverage to launch a takeover bid. Investors’ expectations of a takeover probably also explains the share price movements in the last couple of months. The company’s share price was N0.85 on January 5, 2021 but had risen to N3.76 per share by February 2, 2021 and was trading at N2.44 per share as at March 15, 2021.
READ: Major shareholder splashes N4.95 billion on additional shares of Champions Breweries Plc
Companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange are governed by the NSE Listing Rules and such companies may be delisted for non-compliance with the Listings Rules, breach of the terms and conditions of the general undertaking executed by the company when its securities were listed by the NSE, or where the shares of the company in the hands of the public are insufficient to make a market in the securities. Listed companies may also voluntarily delist from the NSE for reasons that may include high cost of regulatory compliance, inability to raise capital, and restructuring following a scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders or creditors. A typical example is that of Ashaka Cement which voluntarily delisted in 2017 following Lafarge’s takeover, which made Ashaka Cement unable to meet the NSE Rule requirement of having publicly tradable shares of not less than 20% on the Exchange.
A good question to ask is why the share price of the company has continued to do so well, considering that the company has not paid dividends in over a decade and is at risk of being delisted from the NSE as the shares of the company in the hands of the public are insufficient to make a market in the securities.
The answer probably lies in the solution to this quagmire. It is either Champion Breweries is eventually acquired by Raysun and get delisted or they raise further capital from the public. The former appears the more likely and it is only a matter of time before we know.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.