How to design Rational products for Irrational customers
William Blake, the 18th century, English poet, and painter, as a young fourteen-year-old did something rather strange for his time. His father had planned to make him serve as an apprentice to a famous engraver, William Ryland who was required to train and develop his talents. Blake junior refused, telling his father that; “I don’t like the man’s face, he looks like he will live to be hanged”. Ryland was famous and well respected at the time and Blake junior’s outburst was incredibly irrational for his time. His father unusually indulged him and sent him off to learn under James Basire a less known engraver. Ryland eventually committed forgery and was hanged. Blakes irrationality earned him legendary status for this outcome. As with Blake, irrationality sometimes leads to interesting outcomes.
Here is food for thought. Ever walked into a shop; smelled the perfume, saw the prices, and thought, gosh! those clothes were great? It’s possible you were not thinking rationally!
Researchers at the University of Bonn in Germany recently showed that the perceived taste of wine is directly related to its price. The more expensive the bottle; the higher is the expected enjoyment and it doesn’t end with food and drink. Perfume manufacturers understand this phenomenon rather well because they sell easy to manufacture perfume, charge high prices and leave the buyers feeling good with a much lighter wallet.
This phenomenon also applies to diamonds. Are diamonds really that great or difficult to mine, lasting forever to command any meaningful premium? Probably not! The rationale behind these price premia lies in the way customers think and make poor buying decisions. In Nigeria, we tend to see invoices from club outings in the tens of millions of naira surface on social media. Was it the bottles of Champaign consumed or the perception of spending large sums of money on Champaign that gives the spender pleasure? The club promoters understand this psychological bias and take advantage of it by adding sparklers to bottles of expensive drinks when ordered to announce to other club-goers to get the extra service as well.
Most people make decisions under conditions of uncertainty using simple rules or heuristics; not complex, not clever, and certainly not complicated mathematical models that few understand. It is imperative that when designing products and services, one must take these simple rules into account. A good outcome from the research is that customers tend to show consistency in their behaviours within a given set of circumstances.
A very common observed behaviour amongst people is the avoidance of regret. For example, my friend says that this school is great for his kids. Why would I try another school I know nothing about? I may regret it. KFC’s chicken tastes the same every time, everywhere. Why should I go to Iya risi to buy chicken and run the risk of days of suffering from food poisoning? Avoiding regret and relying on information from our in-group is one of the keyways scientists have shown we make decisions. This phenomenon is called social proof, where we use the experience of others to decide. Smart business owners who understand behavioural patterns of their target audience can develop the best-suited products and services in a profitable manner.
Rory Sutherland of Ogilvy in the UK shares the wonderful example of the Redbull brand. Redbull walked into a saturated drinks market and carved out a niche and category for itself; the energy drinks section. They sell a product that is a lot more expensive than coca-cola and Pepsi, and in a smaller can.
That contrasts with what the usual drinks manufacturers do. They sell more volume at a cheaper price than their market competitors. This is a hamster on a wheel strategy where you’d keep trying to keep up with the competition.
Do you want your customers to love the furniture or product you are selling? Make them invest their time in assembling or creating it. Ikea has built its furniture empire by ensuring their customers invest in their purchase by assembling it themselves. Even if it is assembled badly, the investment in time makes the owner love it even more. It is called the Ikea Effect!
Customers love some choice, too much choice tends to overwhelm. There is good sense in giving customers some options but more important is providing a default choice. The default option or choice is usually the most popularly ordered option. It however needs not to be the case. Fast food restaurants do this by bundling various goods together to create a package or option. Who really orders jollof rice without chicken and a coke? A great package would also include plantain as a default option.
Individuals love free stuff. Give them something free that also involves a future investment or commitment. Netflix and many other companies offer a month’s free trial. I recently signed up for the Press reader app after getting a 3-week free subscription, I liked the product and decided to keep it. You use the product, you get to like the product, you get to pay for the product later! Once the customer is attached to the product, they are less inclined to give it back or cancel a subscription, it works!
Good rhetoric also pays, nice sounds and good sights help sell products. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an example of the show’s makers thinking about how the title sounds to the audience and makes it easy to remember. William Shakespeare was a master user of rhetorical devices and alliteration specifically. He was concerned about how the audience received the words from the actors of his plays.
As a product developer or business owner before you finalise your plans, remember that your client like you is not necessarily rational. Design your products for them.
Business lessons from Jim Ovia – The founder of Zenith Bank
Here are some business lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Jim Ovia.
Jim Ovia is one of the icons of the Nigerian banking sector. He is the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest and most profitable banks. Zenith bank has a market capitalization in excess of N600bn. Here are some business lessons from Jim.
1. Follow your instinct
In 1990, the year Jim applied for a banking licence, there were 2 categories available. One for merchant banks ($1.6m equity) and one for commercial banks ($4m equity). His gut told him to go for the more expensive, complicated route – the commercial banking licence, and this gave birth to Zenith Bank. If he didn’t apply for that commercial banking licence, Zenith bank as we know it, wouldn’t exist today.
2. Learn the art of negotiation
When Jim applied for a banking licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1990, the standing rule was that applicants must have 20 years of banking experience to qualify for a licence. Jim had only 10 years of banking experience at that time. He was, however, able to convince the CBN team to grant the licence by informing them that his 10 years of experience were in top-rated banks (subsidiaries of American banks), known for their high-quality training and structure and that he was eminently qualified to run a bank. He made a compelling argument and negotiated well. He was granted the licence.
3. Seek out new ways of doing things
Jim knew the importance of branding and saw to it that each branch of Zenith bank looked the same, making them easily recognizable. At that time, it was a completely new concept in the sector, which several banks started doing a couple of years later.
4. To succeed in business, you must cultivate a deep hunger to do well
In the early days of Zenith Bank, Jim would go home with a report of all the day’s transactions and working past midnight, he would go over all the customers’ names so he could call and thank them the next day. This earned the bank a lot of incremental business leading to its success.
5. Empower those who work for you
Jim empowered his staff by mentoring them, attending their social gatherings, empathizing with them over their family matters. He also sent them for various trainings and conferences (locally and internationally), making them better and more productive employees.
6. See the future ahead, know when to exit a business
Jim had to sell Visafone, his telecommunication company, to MTN Nigeria because of his business philosophy, “Be a market leader, not a follower.” Although at that time, he didn’t sell businesses but acquired them, the fact that MTN was the largest telecommunications company in Nigeria while Visafone was one of the smallest and given the importance of scale in the business, when MTN made a decent offer, he sold the business to them at a profit.
7. Home is a source of support outside the office
According to Jim, one must derive authentic pleasure both in the workplace and at home, but should not create barriers between both of them.
From the Book Africa Rise and Shine by Jim Ovia
Contributed by Bode Omotoye
Banker & Chartered Accountant resident in Lagos.
Unemployement & Inflation: MSMEs as a path to recovery
Although the GDP Q4 2020 showed the economy has slipped out of the recession, the unemployment rate shows the country is still in the woods.
A Punch report says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to increase the existing fund under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from N150bn to N300bn to accommodate more affected individuals and businesses in the economy.
Currently, a total of N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. The Apex bank noted the need to increase consumer expenditure which ultimately should drive output growth following the impact of the pandemic.
In March 2020, the CBN introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to reduce the adverse effects of Covid-19 on households and MSMEs. The scheme financed from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) attracted a rate of 5% per annum till 28 February 2021, after which the interest was to be increased to 9% per annum.
Currently, in a bid to sustain economic recovery, the apex bank has extended the period for an additional one year to 28 February 2022, after which the interest rate of 9% per annum will be effected.
Several schemes aimed at providing finance at low-interest rates have been established by the federal government. These include a special intervention fund managed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide subsidized loans to MSMEs at a rate of 9% per annum.
Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) is another intervention funding scheme anchored by the CBN specifically for enhancing small agricultural businesses of MSMEs. Another such scheme is the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme geared at providing bridge financing to support the payroll costs of MSMEs that are grappling with severe cash flow problems due to the Covid-19 disruptions.
Given the importance of the MSMEs to the country’s economic affairs, being the biggest employer of labour, an additional N150bn at this time to support households and MSMEs is a significant boost to the nation’s economic recovery process.
Before the onset of the pandemic, many households and businesses faced many setbacks arising from the shocks caused by the 2016 recession. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic further worsened the situation. We believe this additional credit stimulus will assist to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on already pressured households and MSMEs.
Although, the GDP Q4 2020 showed the economy has slipped out of the recession, however, the unemployment rate reported at 33.3% by the end of Q4 2020 shows the country is still in the woods. In our view, resolving the unemployment situation in Nigeria will be largely dependent upon the efficacy of government policies in stimulating private sector investment particularly in the real sector of the economy and the role of MSME’s cannot be overemphasized.
That said, there is the need to ensure proper disbursement and management of these funds to ensure proper use where most needed.
