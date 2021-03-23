Business News
NNPC reveals condition given by lender to fund PH refinery rehabilitation
Afreximbank has insisted that NNPC will not operate and manage the refinery upon completion of the rehabilitation work.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed the basic condition given by the lender, Afreximbank, to fund the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.
The corporation stated that the financial institution insisted that the NNPC will not operate and manage the refinery upon completion of the rehabilitation work, but rather a private-sector partner.
This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during a chat with newsmen on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.
Kyari said that the process of rehabilitating the refinery started about 10 years ago but was slowed down due to a number of mistakes that occurred along the line.
He, however, noted that an Italian company had been contracted for the job with $1 billion financing arrangement from the Afreximbank.
What the NNPC GMD is saying
Kyari said, “This process started 10 years ago and a number of mistakes happened leading to the enormous delay we have seen in this process because there were a lot of interferences in the past but these are gone.
“Initially, we thought that the best way to go was to go to the original builder but it wasn’t the right strategy.
“Another way of making this project work was the introduction of borrowing for the repair work because when you borrow, the lenders will put conditions and one of the conditions is that it should be maintained under ‘own and earn’.
“This means that the NNPC will not operate this plant as a basic requirement of the financing institution. The financing partner will ensure that the contractor will work efficiently.
“Importantly is that the contractor O&M gave a guarantee that the facility will operate for the duration of the loan and the fact the project will be done under a financing structure supported by Afreximbank.
“The bank has promised a 500-million-dollar loan in the first instance and additional 500 million dollars making it one billion dollars and the condition is for the loans to be repaid from the operations and proceeds of this plant,” the NNPC boss added.
He expressed optimism that the refinery would work optimally for the next 15 years after the rehabilitation.
Tech News
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey sells first-ever tweet for $2.9 million as an NFT
Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet yesterday for $2.9 million dollars as a non-fungible token.
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet yesterday for $2.9 million dollars as a non-fungible token, or NFT.
Sina Estavi, CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle based in Malaysia bought the tweet.
The tweet was made on March 21, 2006, and it said: “just setting up my Twitter,” and the bidding for the tweet started December 2015 and ended on March 21.
Dorsey’s tweet was auctioned on Valuables, a platform by Cent, a social media network built on blockchain. Tesla’s Elon Musk has also listed a tweet on the same platform but has yet to sell it.
Non-Fungible Tokens, NFTs, a unique digital asset secured on a blockchain have been the latest trend lately. Each NFT has its own signature, which can be verified in the public ledger and cannot be duplicated.
In a tweet, Jack Dorsey said he will convert the proceeds to Bitcoin and send to “Give Directly Africa Fund” a non-profit organization.
Jack Dorsey’s tweet was bought using Ether for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth around $2,915,835 at the time it sold.
In case you missed it: Dorsey earlier announced his intention to auctioning his first-ever tweet on a website that sells tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Corporate Press Releases
DEAL: Fintech startup, Afriex raises $1.2m seed round as it expands across Africa
Fintech startup, Afriex has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
Y Combinator-backed fintech startup, Afriex, a platform that provides instant, zero-fee transfers to Africans at home and in the diaspora has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
The seed round was led by Pan-African VC firm, Launch Africa. Other investors include Y Combinator, SoftBank Opportunity Fund, Future Africa, Brightstone VC, Processus Capital, Uncommon Ventures, A$AP Capital, Precursor Ventures, and Ivernet Holdings. Angel investors like Russell Smith, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Furqan Rydhan, and Andrea Vaccari also took part.
Founded in 2019 by Tope Alabi and John Obirije, the startup’s platform allows users to deposit cash on the app, send money to a bank account or another user, and withdraw money to a connected bank or debit card.
Sending money overseas is slow and expensive, Afriex is solving this problem by buying cryptocurrency in one country and selling it in another to offer better exchange rates and faster transfers than banks or other transfer services.
The company is based in the United States and Nigeria and has already processed millions of dollars in payments each month for thousands of Africans in the diaspora and on the continent, and grew 20X in 2020.
Afriex took part in Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 Cohort. The startup was Initially active only in the US and Nigeria, but it has now started operations in three new countries, namely Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda,
This new funding will be used to grow its team and expand into further new markets, speeding its vision to be the fastest, cheapest way to send money to anyone in the world.
What they are saying
Temitope Alabi, Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) said, “I would find myself having to pay for foreign expenses with money that was sitting in a US bank account. Traditional remittance companies were so slow and expensive that I knew I could do it better with crypto.”
“Remittance is the best and most important use case for crypto. Our goal is to build the world’s largest remittance company starting with emerging markets.”
Whereas the likes of Western Union and Transferwise (now Wise) built their businesses on top of the traditional banking system, Afriex uses stablecoins – cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar. This means it can charge lower fees, and transfer funds faster, in minutes as opposed to days.
“We don’t have to hold inflationary currencies – we can just hold USD and crypto allows us to source better exchange rates,’‘ Alabi added.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.