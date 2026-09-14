EFCC warns Nigerian lawyers against charging clients in foreign currencies

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerian lawyers against charging clients in foreign currencies, describing the practice as illegal and unethical.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerian lawyers against charging clients in foreign currencies, describing the practice as illegal and unethical.

The EFCC made this known in a post on its official X account on Monday, September 14, 2026, following a meeting between its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 and a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Commission also warned that legal practitioners found engaging in the practice could face prosecution.

What EFCC is saying

The warning was issued by the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, ACE I Bawa Usman Kaltungo, when he received the NBA Lagos Task Force on Illegal Practice of Law, led by its Head, Moshood Abiola.

Kaltungo expressed concern over illegal and unethical practices among some legal practitioners, particularly the charging of clients in foreign currencies.

“The EFCC has called on legal practitioners in the country to desist from the illegal and unethical practice of charging clients in foreign currencies,” the statement read in part.

He urged lawyers to comply with applicable laws and professional standards, warning that the Commission would not hesitate to prosecute those found culpable.

The meeting also focused on tackling illegal practices within the legal profession and strengthening collaboration between the EFCC and the NBA task force.

Flashback

The EFCC had in 2024 warned schools, supermarkets, hotels and other businesses against charging for goods and services in dollars or other foreign currencies within Nigeria.

The warning was issued by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede in the commission’s monthly e-magazine, EFCC Alert, as the agency stepped up its campaign against the dollarisation of domestic transactions.

Olukoyede warned that anyone found engaging in the practice could face prosecution, stressing that dollarisation of the economy could constitute a criminal offence under Nigerian laws.

What you should know

The latest warning to lawyers comes as the EFCC continues to highlight its enforcement and recovery activities.

The Commission recently disclosed that it had released N661.32 billion and $492.37 million to beneficiaries over 34 months following recoveries.

The figures were disclosed by Olukoyede on Monday, August 31, 2026, in a statement issued by the EFCC as part of an update on his stewardship.

According to the Commission, naira recoveries during the period reached N1.23 trillion.

Of the N661.32 billion released, about N325.35 billion went directly to individuals and corporate bodies, while N335.97 billion was released to various MDAs, the Nigeria Revenue Service, states’ Internal Revenue Services and other public institutions, companies and individuals.