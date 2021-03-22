Blurb
How well are the investments in GTBank’s subsidiaries paying off?
The bank would have expected to generate better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) recently released its audited group’s financial statement for the bank and the group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
As with prior years, the topline and bottom-line results were impressive. The group reported gross interest income of N300.74 billion in 2020, up by 1.5% from N296.21 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019. More impressive was the reduction in GTBank’s total interest expense from N53.82 billion at the end of 2019 to circa N41 billion at the end of 2020, representing a reduction of N12.82 billion or 31.26% within a 12-month period.
This significant reduction is explained by policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2020 to drive down market rates in the banking sector. Of particular relevance during the year was the CBN directive to all banks to reduce interest rate payable on savings deposits from a previous minimum of 30% of MPR to a new minimum of 10% of MPR, effectively reducing interest rates payable on savings account deposits from 3.75% to 1.25%per annum. For a bank like GTBank that had approximately 33% of its total customer deposit liabilities in savings accounts throughout 2020, this was a real game-changer in terms of its cost of funds and net interest income.
The increase in gross interest income and reduction in interest expense resulted in net interest income improving to N253.67 billion in 2020 compared to N231.36 billion in 2019, an increase of N22.31 billion or 9.6% year-on-year. The significant increase in net interest income is attributable to increase in interest income from an additional N162.16 billion in loans and advances made to customers in 2020 (mostly to non-individual customers).
Additionally, the Bank’s “Other Income” grew significantly in 2020 on the back of foreign exchange revaluation gains of N56.64 billion compared to the N17.07 billion gained in the preceding year. The implication is that the foreign exchange amount received by the bank during the period translated into significantly more Naira than was originally posted, as a result of Naira devaluation during the period.
Notwithstanding the impressive income numbers, it is surprising that the bank’s profit for the year grew by only 2.3% to N201.44 billion compared to the profit after tax of N196.85 reported in 2019. Given this marginal increase in YoY profit, perhaps the results are not so impressive after all.
To try and understand the reasons for the marginal increase in YoY profit, we first noticed that the bank’s loan impairment charges increased four-fold to N19.57 billion in 2020, compared to N4.91 billion in 2019. This is indicative of a deterioration in the quality of its loans and advances. It was noted that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank granted a 90-day grace period on all Small and Medium Enterprise loans. This was further extended to 6 months in June 2020 and may account for the deterioration in the quality of the bank’s loans and advances.
The effect of this huge increase in loan impairment charge was to reduce the net interest income (after loan impairment charges) to N234.1 billion (N253.67 billion before impairment charge) compared to N226.45 billion (after loan impairment charges) in 2019 (N231.36 billion before impairment charge in 2019).
The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio also slightly deteriorated during the period. As at December 31, 2020, the group’s capital adequacy ratio was 21.89% (December 31, 2019 – 22.51%). Note however that while the group’s CAR may have declined, it remained firmly more than the regulatory 16% minimum for Domestic Systemically Important Banks. The group’s Liquidity Ratio at the end of the year was 38.91%, a deterioration compared to the 49.33% liquidity ratio at the end of 2019. The regulatory minimum liquidly ratio is 30%, although at one point during 2020, the bank’s liquidity ratio was as low as 28.54%. So, the group remains well in compliance of the minimum limit.
Given the results of its international expansion, the strategy for aggressive international expansion is not very obvious. The group currently has ten subsidiaries (although two out of the ten subsidiaries are sub-subsidiaries) with nine located in West and East Africa, while one is located in Europe. Its Nigerian presence however dominates all ten subsidiaries as GTBank in Nigeria accounts for 79.78% of total group revenues: 84.54% of Group Profit before tax; 80.37% of Group Total Assets; 81.51%of total liabilities; and 85%of Group Net Assets.
In addition, total investments in the ten subsidiaries (or eight subsidiaries if we discount the two sub-subsidiaries) totalled N56.9 billion at the end of 2020 (N55.81 billion in 2019); however, two of the subsidiaries (GTBank Tanzania Limited and GTBank UK Limited) are loss-making, with GTBank Tanzania Limited making a loss of N415.46 million and GTBank UK Limited making a loss of N1.66 billion in 2020. GTBank UK Limited generated income of N3.55 billion in 2020 but incurred expenses of N5.17 billion in the same period. The performance of GTBank Ghana Limited is however an exception, generating 65.34% of the total N28.22 billion profit before tax generated by all eight subsidiaries.
Operations in GTB Finance B.V. Netherlands was discontinued during the period with a loss after tax of N16.39 million. It is arguable whether with minimal international presence or international presence in other locations, the bank would have generated better returns on investment on the N56.9 billion invested in subsidiaries as at the end of 2020.
During the 2020 financial year, an interim dividend of 30 Kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, for the half-year period ended June 30, 2020, was declared and paid. The bank’s directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of N2.70 kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo. If approved, this will bring the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, to N3.00 kobo per ordinary share (2019: N2.80K per ordinary share).
Raysun takeover of Champion Breweries is only a matter of time
Raysun’s further increased ownership of Champion Breweries is suggestive of a leverage to launch a takeover bid.
Champion Breweries Plc recently published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020. Overall, the results compare favourably year-on-year with that of 2019. The results are not entirely unexpected given the company’s quarterly updates and the company’s unaudited financial statements which are readily available.
Fortunately, since the COVID-19 induced lockdown mostly affected residents of Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun state, the impact was not felt by the company as it has little coverage in these areas.
Revenues increased marginally year-on-year by 1.8%, from N6.93 billion in 2019 to N7.05 billion in 2020, while operating profit and profit before tax (PBT) increased by over 91% and 102%, respectively. The vastly improved operating profit and PBT numbers were largely driven by YoY reduction in administrative expenses which reduced by over N143 million, while “Other Income” significantly increased by 80% to N101.2 million (2019: N56.26 million).
In addition to the improvements in revenues and PBT, as well as tighter controls over its major expenses, the company’s accumulated losses also improved from N103.66 million in 2019 to N92,47 million at the end of 2020 as a result of the company’s total comprehensive income of N11.2 million.
While the 2020 numbers are appreciably better than prior years, there remain several legacy matters that may affect the company’s operating and governance structure in the future. First, Return on Capital (Profit After Tax divided by Total Equity) has remained at 2% for years. To put this into perspective, a long-term investor is probably better off investing in FGN Bonds that offer capital protection and higher returns on investment of at least 4.5% per annum or more, than investing in the company. Also, note that the company has not paid a dividend in many years; in fact, it is not clear if the company has paid any dividend in the last decade.
In August 2019, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) granted the company an additional two-year grace period to comply with the 20% free float requirements of the Exchange. This extension was subject to the company holding a “facts behind the figures” session to brief the market of its plans to cure its free float deficiency and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the Exchange.
However, rather than reduce its shareholdings, Heineken in early January 2021 increased its ownership in Champion Breweries by acquiring, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Raysun Nigeria Limited, over 1.9 million shares of Champion Breweries at N2.60 per share and raising the ownership of Raysun to 84.7%. Raysun Nigeria Limited’s shareholding in Champion Breweries as at December 31, 2020, was 60.5%.
Prior to January’s share purchase, Asset Management Nominee and Akwa Ibom State Government were the other substantial shareholders in Champion Breweries with 12.3% and 10% holdings respectively in the company. A current update on the company’s website states that “In order to comply with the free ﬂoat requirement of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors have initiated necessary steps as at reporting date to ensure that a minimum of 20% of the Company’s issued shares are held by public investors.”
The company’s strategy to comply with NSE’s free float requirements however remains unclear as the substance of Raysun Nigeria Limited’s further increased ownership of Champion Breweries is suggestive of a leverage to launch a takeover bid. Investors’ expectations of a takeover probably also explains the share price movements in the last couple of months. The company’s share price was N0.85 on January 5, 2021 but had risen to N3.76 per share by February 2, 2021 and was trading at N2.44 per share as at March 15, 2021.
Companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange are governed by the NSE Listing Rules and such companies may be delisted for non-compliance with the Listings Rules, breach of the terms and conditions of the general undertaking executed by the company when its securities were listed by the NSE, or where the shares of the company in the hands of the public are insufficient to make a market in the securities. Listed companies may also voluntarily delist from the NSE for reasons that may include high cost of regulatory compliance, inability to raise capital, and restructuring following a scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders or creditors. A typical example is that of Ashaka Cement which voluntarily delisted in 2017 following Lafarge’s takeover, which made Ashaka Cement unable to meet the NSE Rule requirement of having publicly tradable shares of not less than 20% on the Exchange.
A good question to ask is why the share price of the company has continued to do so well, considering that the company has not paid dividends in over a decade and is at risk of being delisted from the NSE as the shares of the company in the hands of the public are insufficient to make a market in the securities.
The answer probably lies in the solution to this quagmire. It is either Champion Breweries is eventually acquired by Raysun and get delisted or they raise further capital from the public. The former appears the more likely and it is only a matter of time before we know.
CBN: Over N3 trillion (72%) of Intervention Funds remain outstanding
CBN Intervention funds fail to curb inflation as N3.07 trillion of the fund remains outstanding.
Over N3 trillion out of the N4.2 trillion intervention funds disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are outstanding as of December 31st, 2020.
This is according to data from the recently released fourth-quarter economic report (4Q’2020) of Nigeria’s Apex bank.
Given the recent dire results for Nigeria’s unemployment, inflation rate, and GDP growth rates, we were curious to assess the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inventory of direct intervention programs which were supposedly created to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.
CBN Intervention Funds
According to the CBN, “Intervention schemes by the Bank continued to focus on enhanced credit delivery to critical sectors, in a bid to enhance productivity and stimulate the real sector of the economy.”
The Central Bank of Nigeria in its fourth-quarter economic report (4Q’2020) outlined the various activities and accomplishments by the Apex bank.
Included in this 2020 economic report is a summary of the Central bank’s inventory of intervention programs with a breakdown of
- Number of intervention programs inflight,
- The total number of projects approved within each initiative.
- Funds disbursed by the Central bank for each initiative.
- Total repayments received as of November 2020.
Whilst the Central Bank must be praised for continuous transparency, the results of the program are worrisome.
A) Where is all the money going?
Specifically, there are 23 major intervention programs in-flight for which N4.23 trillion Naira has been disbursed by the CBN across 3 million projects.
Remarkably, the CBN has an intervention fund for almost every single economic sector.
- a) Agriculture sector received. N1.47 trillion
- b) Power sector received N1.06 trillion.
- c) SMEs (across Manufacturing, Trade, Transportation) received N1.15 trillion.
Alarmingly of the N4.23 trillion disbursed, only N1.16 trillion (or 27.5%) has been repaid. Thus N3.07 trillion (or 72.5% remains outstanding).
B) So where is the Impact of all the interventions?
One immediate question which comes to mind, if N4.2 trillion has been disbursed in intervention funds, and across multiple sectors, then how come the country has been experiencing anemic growth, with mind-boggling unemployment/under-employment statistics of over 50%?
One key observation is that the CBN interventions are concentrated on a tiny population of projects.
Specifically, of the N4.2 trillion in CBN interventions which the bank reports to benefit over 3 million projects.
- N3.1 trillion (73% of the total funds) were disbursed to only 1,116 projects (0.04% of projects).
- N1.1trillion (27% of the funds) were disbursed to 3million projects (99.96% of projects).
This suggests direct interventions in private sector initiatives that cater to the masses were a fraction of the total amounts.
This trend also shows up in the average size of the amount disbursed for each project. Whereby the Agricultural sector intervention of N1.467 trillion was disbursed to 2.5million projects (i.e. average of about N577,000).
The interpretation of this data indicates the CBN’s approach to intervention appears to be too fragmented to yield any expected reduction in unemployment nor lead to sustained GDP growth rates. This is despite all key sectors being targeted by the bank.
C) Where are the Repayments?
So which projects are generating poor repayments for CBN? We have already seen that 73% of the N4.2 trillion is being distributed to 1,166 large ticket projects. Whilst 27% of the funds were distributed to over 3 million smaller size projects.
- Typical trends for Non-Performing Loans would suggest that there is a higher propensity for folks with smaller loan sizes to repay (think MFBs, credit unions, etc.) whilst borrowers with larger loan sizes arguably have a higher propensity to default.
- Remarkably, the CBN intervention fund appears to show a different trend where BOTH low-ticket sizes and high-ticket sizes are NOT repaying!
In the table below, both large-ticket and small-ticket borrowers have NOT repaid 72 to 73% of their loans.
This begs the question, who exactly is tasked with collecting these funds for/by the CBN and how exactly is their performance appraised? One can only imagine the degree of angst if commercial businesses had these sorts of outstanding debt statistics.
Nairametrics however understands most of the intervention funds include terms that give its borrowers generous moratoriums on principal repayments allowing them to defer payment on the principal portions of the loans until later. The CBN extended waivers on principal and interest repayments of the loans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.
But if the CBN is to continue down this path of direct intervention to stimulate the economy, there needs to be more assessment of the magnitude and efficacy of these interventions.
According to the apex bank, “improved credit delivery and intervention programmes are expected to stimulate output, thereby easing inflationary pressure, particularly, food inflation.”
However, The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics states Nigeria’s inflation rate at 17.33% (4 years high) and food inflation at 21.79% (highest since 2005). One can argue that the intervention funds are for now failing to deliver on their core objective. The CBN may also site Nigeria’s surprising quick exit from the recession as a key benefit of its intervention programme, however at what cost?
The repayments of these funds need to be pursued more aggressively, not least because the CBN needs to facilitate money velocity in the economy by ensuring a higher turnaround of loans from existing beneficiaries to enable more Nigerians to benefit from the available funds.
This would be preferable to CBN printing more money and NOT chasing outstanding debt which economists would argue contributes to inflation without associated productivity growth.
