Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 17.33% in February 2021, highest in four years
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 17.33% in February 2021, from 16.47% recorded in the previous month.
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 17.33% in February 2021, from 16.47% recorded in the previous month. This represents the highest inflation rate recorded in four years.
This is according to the latest inflation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Food inflation rose to 21.79% in February 2021 compared to 20.57% recorded in January 2021.
READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 12.38% in February 2021, up by 0.53% when compared with 11.85% recorded in January 2021.
More details shortly…
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the end of 2020 stood at 33.3%, a 6.2% point increase compared to 27.1% recorded as at Q2 2020.
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
This is according to the recently released labour force report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
READ: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts by 2.75% in 2020
Under-employment rate in the reference period however dropped from 28.6% recorded as at the second quarter 2020 to 22.8% in Q4 2020.
Highlights
- Using the international measurement, Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 17.5% while by the old metrics, it stands at 56.1%.
- A total of 30.57 million individuals were fully employed as at Q4 2020, i.e work 40 hours and above, while 15.9 million of Nigeria’s population work between 20 and 39 hours.
- Also, 11.03 million individuals work between 1 and 19 hours (unemployed) while 12.16 million were without work in the period under review.
The report shows that the estimated number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q4, 2020 was 122,049,400.
A combination of both the unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1%. This means that 33.3% of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed by our definition in Nigeria.
The increase in the unemployment rate figures can be attributed to the after-effect of the covid-19 induced lockdown which caused my organisations to reduce their work force as a means to cope amidst the pandemic.
Although businesses have resumed operations, they are yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, indicating that some of these laid-off workers are still without work and 1.42 million others joined the group of unemployed in Q4 2020.
Macro-Economic News
Nigeria’s external reserve falls to lowest in 10 months
Nigeria’s foreign reserve of $34.74 billion is the lowest in 10 months.
The latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveal Nigeria’s foreign reserve has fallen to its lowest level in 10 months. As of Monday, 8th March 2021, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserve stood at $34.74 billion, representing a year-to-date decline of $632.9 million (1.79%).
The last time Nigeria’s reserve position was at this level was 11th May 2020, exactly 10 months ago.
The foreign reserve has recorded a steady decline despite the recent bullish run in the global oil market. Brent Crude oil topped $70 per barrel earlier in the week before it slumped back to $65.57 as at the time of writing this article.
However, the persistent decline in Nigeria’s external reserve position can be attributed to the intervention of the CBN in the forex market to stabilise the exchange rate. Despite these interventions, the naira endured a series of devaluations in 2020 and is currently trading at N412/$1 in the Importers and Exporters (I&E) windows.
READ: Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
Why the decline
A recent article published by Nairametrics revealed that analysts had attributed the drop to a number of reasons, some of which include, low foreign inflows into the country, forex market intervention, and forex policies that have discouraged foreign investors.
- According to the article, the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe said that the decline of Nigeria’s external reserve despite the recent increase in oil prices was due to supply shocks and shortages of foreign exchange as a result of drop of forex inflow from various sources.
- In the same vein, Odinaka Nwokonkwo, a treasury, and financial analyst suggested that the decline could be due to the payment of Nigeria’s $500 million Eurobond that reached maturity in January 2021. He stated that CBN also did FX swap with local and international counterparts which may have matured and needed to be paid down, consequently affecting the country’s foreign reserve.
READ: Why external reserves is falling despite a rise in oil prices
CBN luring diaspora remittances
Earlier in the month, the Apex bank announced the introduction of the “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” as an incentive for senders and recipients of International Money Transfers.
- According to disclosure, the CBN through the commercial banks will pay to remittance recipients the incentive of N5 for every $1 remitted by a sender and collected by the designated beneficiary. The scheme took effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and will end by 8th May 2021.
- This move is geared towards encouraging inflows of diaspora remittances to the country, which is expected to reflect in the nation’s foreign reserve and by extension the exchange rate.
- A cursory look at the data from the World Bank shows that Nigeria is the 7th highest recipient of migrant remittance in 2019, with a total inflow of $23.81 billion behind Egypt ($26.78 billion) and France ($26.84 billion).
- The data also shows that Nigeria received a total sum of $110.48 billion in remittances between 2015 and 2019.
- Despite the huge diaspora inflows and recent rallying oil price, the external reserve is yet to hit the $40 billion thresholds as it was as of November 2019.
READ: CBN Governor says Nigeria’s external reserves sufficient to cover 7-months import
What you should know
- Foreign exchange reserves are assets held on reserve by a monetary authority in foreign currencies, quite often used to back liabilities and influence monetary policies. They could be in the form of foreign banknotes, deposits, bonds, treasury bills, and other foreign government securities.
- Nigeria’s external reserve is very crucial in defending the naira and is used to cover the country’s huge import bills. An increasing external reserve suggests a higher inflow from crude oil earnings, foreign inflow from investors, and external loans.
- Meanwhile, a look at the foreign trade report, shows that Nigeria recorded a N7.4 trillion trade deficit in 2020, owing to the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which dipped the country’s export by 34.75%.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020.
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.