Mark Zuckerberg, youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, a 36-year-old, self-made billionaire is presently the youngest individual on planet earth to ever be worth at least $100 billion. The leading millennial is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company.

At press time, his current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.

The $780 billion valued social media juggernaut, owners of Instagram, WhatsApp business has over 2.5 billion monthly users. It’s initial public offering about a decade ago was the largest-ever technology IPO at the time.

Zuckerberg’s present wealth valuation can buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold or about 1.52 billion barrels of crude oil. He currently has about $2.93 billion in cash and the majority of Zuckerberg’s fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Facebook. The 36-year-old billionaire had some day ago revealed plans in giving away about 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime, according to a December 2015 SEC filing.

In addition, the centi-billionaire is known for modesty amid his high wealth valuation on the account that he drives an affordable car and wears basic clothes but appears to have a high taste for premium real estate properties.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.

Meanwhile, the American-based billionaire announced about a day ago that Facebook plans to support people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. He said:

“We’re launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.

“First, we’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same.

“Second, we’re bringing the Covid Information Center to Instagram, and we’ll show it to people prominently there too.

“Third, we’re working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits, and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well.”