Billionaire Watch
Mark Zuckerberg, youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion
Zuckerberg’s current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
Mark Zuckerberg, a 36-year-old, self-made billionaire is presently the youngest individual on planet earth to ever be worth at least $100 billion. The leading millennial is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company.
The $780 billion valued social media juggernaut, owners of Instagram, WhatsApp business has over 2.5 billion monthly users. It’s initial public offering about a decade ago was the largest-ever technology IPO at the time.
Zuckerberg’s present wealth valuation can buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold or about 1.52 billion barrels of crude oil. He currently has about $2.93 billion in cash and the majority of Zuckerberg’s fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Facebook. The 36-year-old billionaire had some day ago revealed plans in giving away about 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime, according to a December 2015 SEC filing.
In addition, the centi-billionaire is known for modesty amid his high wealth valuation on the account that he drives an affordable car and wears basic clothes but appears to have a high taste for premium real estate properties.
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.
Meanwhile, the American-based billionaire announced about a day ago that Facebook plans to support people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. He said:
“We’re launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.
“First, we’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same.
“Second, we’re bringing the Covid Information Center to Instagram, and we’ll show it to people prominently there too.
“Third, we’re working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits, and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well.”
Billionaire Watch
Abdulsamad Rabiu’s stake in BUA Cement has increased by N1.2 trillion in value since listing in 2020
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company.
Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate with a key focus on cement manufacturing, sugar refining, and real estate, has seen his stakes in BUA Cement Plc increase by N1.2 trillion since January 2020.
The billionaire with a total wealth value of $5.5 billion – making him the sixth richest man in Africa in 2021, according to Forbes – listed his cement conglomerate business (BUA Cement Plc) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on January 9, 2020.
This move saw his cement company clinch the position of the third-largest company on NSE, with the company adding a total of N1.25 trillion to NSE’s market capitalization.
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company, which amount to a total of 31.27 billion ordinary shares of the cement manufacturer. His stakes represent a total of 92.3% issued share of the company.
BUA Cement’s market value since its listing on the Exchange in January 2020 has soared by N1.3 trillion, with the shares of the cement maker increasing from N36.78 per share to N74.75 per share.
The market value of Abdulsamad’s stakes in BUA Cement has also increased from N1.15 trillion at the close of trade the day BUA became a listed company on NSE, to N2.34 trillion at the close of trading activities on Friday, 14th of March 2021.
This puts the gains from his holdings in BUA Cement at N1.19 trillion.
Facts about Rabiu
Abdul Samad Rabiu set up his own business, BUA International Limited in 1988 for the sole purpose of commodity trading, with a key focus on rice, edible oil, flour, and iron and steel.
He has been an active business leader since age 24, when his father, Alhaji Isiaku Rabiu, was detained by the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly not paying rice import duties.
Abdul Samad was worth $1.2 billion in 2014, however, his worth in recent time has soared past the $5 billion mark, thus setting him on the list of Africa’s Richest People, and one of the most influential industrialists in the continent.
What you should know
- BUA Cement -previously OBU Cement – is the fastest-growing cement manufacturer in Nigeria. The company was born out of the merger between the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and OBU Cement – entities majorly owned by Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu respectively.
- It is the second-largest cement manufacturer in the company with a total installed capacity of 8 million MTPA. However, with the addition of a new cement line this year, BUA Cement’s total installed capacity is expected to expand from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- In line with BUA’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the company is expected to consolidate on its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable companies, with the addition of 3 new lines of 9 million metric tonnes total capacity in Adamawa, Edo, and Sokoto States by 2023.
- This move is expected to expand the cement tiger’s total installed capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum by 2023, in an effort t0 position BUA Cement for better competitiveness within its home market and also enable it to utilize modern plant and equipment to expand dominance in the market and unlock Pan-African opportunities in the Continent.
Around the World
The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money
If you ever wondered the source of the wealth of the British royal family, here’s an insight into what you should know.
Last month, CBS, an American foremost broadcast station paid Oprah Winfrey a staggering $7 million to obtain exclusive rights for her interview with the runaway royals. The interview went on to attract over 17.8 million viewers in the US alone.
The widely viewed interview has put the Royal family is in the eye of the storm following some steep accusations made by out-of-favour royals Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
One of the standout accusations according to Forbes was the cutting off of the annual $7.8 million disbursed to the Royal princes for their private family operations. Prince Harry’s son, Archie was also excluded from assuming the prince title and being a working Royal.
Experts at Forbes believe the bad publicity following the Oprah Winfrey interview is putting the UK Royal Family Business at risk. The UK Royal family is a standalone organization separated from the official UK Government.
Have you ever wondered how they make money?
Royal Family Business
The UK royal family business structure is known as “The Firm” or Monarchy LLC.
It is a $28bn business entity with over 1000 years of history. It is carefully managed by the senior members of the UK Monarchy.
In this brief article, we are going to highlight 3 major ways the British Royal Family makes money annually.
Sovereign Grant
The Sovereign Grant is the official funding provided by the UK government to its Monarchy.
The Sovereign Grant covers the Queen’s costs of travel, security, staff and the upkeep of royal palaces. The Sovereign Grant is generated from the Crown Estate. The crown estate is a collection of prestigious UK farms and estates that generates millions of pounds every year. The UK government collects a huge chunk of it and gives the Queen 20% of it.
According to CNN Money, the Queen received £42.8 million ($58 million) free of tax from the Sovereign Grant in the 2016–2017 fiscal year.
The payment was projected to grow to £76.1 million ($103 million) in the latest fiscal year to help finance an extensive renovation of Buckingham Palace. Senior members of the Royal family are paid directly from the sovereign grant too.
Media and Tourism
The UK Royals are arguably the World’s biggest Influencers. According to Forbes, the televised wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle added a whopping $1.5bn to the UK Economy via TV rights and tourism.
A UK brand valuation firm stated that the UK Royal family added an estimated $70 million to the media industry in 2017.
According to the BBC, the tourist board of Great Britain stated that the tourist attractions to the UK Royal family palaces pull in £550 million every year.
The Royal family also makes a lot of money through the goodwill of well-wishers and fans.
Real Estate
The UK Royal family own an extensive real estate business, some dating back to 1265. The real estate holdings consist of residential and Agric farms pulling in good money annually. We are going to quickly highlight some notable ones below.
- The Duchy of Lancaster is a combination of commercial, agricultural and residential properties that dates back to 1265. It produced £19.2 million ($26 million) in income for the Queen in 2018.
- The Buckingham palace a resident palace inherited by the queen with an estimated net worth of $5 billion.
- Windsor Castle with an estimated worth of $236 million.
- The Balmoral Castle with an estimated Net worth of $140 million.
Other senior notable members of the Royal Family own their own lucrative private real estate businesses which they earn good money from.
What to Know
- According to Forbes, the Queen’s personal wealth is estimated at $500 million thanks to her two estates, investments and jewellery.
- The UK Royal Family is worth a combined $28 billion
- According to the Sun, the Royal family lost about £18 million in tourism, due to the Coronavirus lockdown.
