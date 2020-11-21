Exclusives
No more N100 a plate meal in Nigeria
Food items across markets have experienced a spike in prices, making it impossible for one to find a decent meal for N100 today even in local outlets.
Gone are the days when an average Nigerian could purchase a meal with N100 and be filled to the brim. Even in Lagos, where foodstuffs are generally perceived to be expensive, a hungry Nigerian with just N100 could buy a loaf of ‘Agege’ bread for N60, beans for N30, and two sachets of pure water at N5 each; or White rice for N50, beans N30, spaghetti N10, and 2 pure water.
READ: Central Bank says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost
Similarly, with N100, an average Nigerian could purchase 1 wrap of “amala” for N50 and 2 slices of meat at N20 each with 2 pure water, while some other person could prefer to buy “fufu” in place of “amala” and still be filled.
However, prices of food items are known to be downward sticky in Nigeria, as food items across diverse food classes have experienced price increases in recent times. Of all items, staple food items are the most affected, especially the prices of rice, garri, yam, potato, cassava, and yam flour, to the prices of relatively ostentatious items like semovita, semolina, or poundo yam.
READ: Poor state of roads, unfavourable policies hinder food production- So Fresh boss
Even the market prices of spaghetti and indomie, which are considered close substitutes for rice, have experienced major spike in recent times. By taking an investigative stance, one would realize that Golden penny pasta (spaghetti) which sold for between N120 – N150 a year ago, ow sells for between N230 – N250 a piece, marking about a 66.67% increase in 12 months.
Similarly, egg, a pocket-friendly and close substitute for fish, meat, chicken, and turkey, is not so pocket-friendly anymore, with a price increase from N25 a year ago to N50 as of today – a 100% increase.
READ: How the proposed minimum wage will affect those earning above N30,000
In line with the recent development, coupled with the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the nation, it is obvious that the cost of cooking a meal in Nigeria today is twice as expensive as it was a year ago. As the price of cooking ingredients like tomato paste has increased by more than 200% this year alone. The price of onion, which is a widely eaten vegetable in the country, has also increased.
READ: Delta State House of Assembly passes N384 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill
Consequently, the cost of buying cooked food from ‘Mama Put’, food restaurants, and other outlets has also gone skyrocketed — it is impossible to get a satisfying meal without spending as much as N300 or more in the process, depending on the type of outlet you patronise. If a person were to spend on meals, an average of N300 twice a day for 31 days, it therefore indicates that an average Nigerian spends at least N18,600 on feeding in a month considering that many Nigerians still earn below the minimum wage of N30,000.
READ: Update: FEC approves 2020 Finance bill as FG denies plans to increase taxes
What they are saying
A food vendor in Abule Egba, known by her street name, Iya Sodiq, said that the cost of items she uses in cooking has gone up recently, and the only option she had was to increase the price she charges her customers to compensate for the recent increase. She disclosed that most times when asked to sell a fixed amount of food by a customer, the quantity she sells now is considerably lower than what she would have sold at the same amount earlier this year.
She stressed that even the smallest bread she sells in her shop currently goes for nothing less than N100.
“The prices of everything in the market is now high. Even the customers are complaining that my food is now small, but they don’t understand that I am not even making many gains anymore because food items are now so expensive in the market,” Iya Sodiq said.
In a conversation with another food vendor at Ikeja, by the name Mrs. Tobiloba, she highlighted that the cost of preparing a pot of soup has spiked significantly, given that the price of tomato paste, onions, pepper, seasoning, fish, meat, and even rice has gone up relative to last year, which meant her customers have to spend above N100 to quench their hunger.
She said, “Onions, pepper, tomatoes, rice, fish, meat and everything you need to prepare soup or stew have increased in prices in the market. If I sell in the quantity I was selling before, I will definitely run at a loss.”
What this means
The persistent increase in the prices of food items has put downward pressures on the real value of money and also the real income of Nigerians. With food inflation rate moving towards the 2017 level of 17.38%, the purchasing power of Nigerians has never been this constrained, with nothing to compensate for the recent increase in the prices of food items, despite the increase in the national minimum wage.
What you should know
After a careful comparison of the composite food index between September 2015 and September 2020, Nairametrics reported last month that food inflation increased by 110.5%, this shows that the purchasing power of Nigerians is constrained, as real income has reduced significantly, despite the 66.7% increase in the National minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.
Article jointly written by Samuel Oyekanmi and Omokolade Ajayi
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Cryptocurrency
How Crypto can curb Nigeria’s high unemployment rate
Cryptos, when fully adopted, will have a considerable impact on Nigeria, by increasing the financial inclusion of individuals and companies.
Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, has been unable to efficiently tackle its increasing unemployment rate – a ticking time bomb, if not addressed quickly. In 2020, the frontier market witnessed a rise in its unemployment rate, due to an ever-growing dependent population, reduction in the total output of goods and services, and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacted the economy and led to job loss for thousands of Nigerians.
READ: CBN to drive implementation of zero balance account opening in banks
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that:
- Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at 2020 Q2 reached 27.1% — indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians are unemployed.
- Also, 13.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed.
- Youths between 15-24 years constituted the highest unemployment rate, 40.8%; followed by youths between 25 – 34 years, 30.7%.
READ: How young Nigerians are investing to leave the country
Such unimpressive economic data can be curbed, if Nigerian regulators and stakeholders tap into the potentials inherent in cryptos, to further strengthen the development of Africa’s largest economy.
Cryptocurrencies can help tackle the numerous challenges faced in international trade by many Nigerians, who don’t have a bank account. With the help of blockchain technology, many unemployed Nigerians can utilize the tools behind crypto and blockchain to generate income, as traditional jobs steadily become outdated.
READ: Nigerian fintech companies raised $600 million in five years – McKinsey Report
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin could also help the unemployed facilitate small-scale international trade. Bitcoin enables these parties to sell products in exchange for Bitcoin and a boycott of traditional e-commerce systems, which often involves having to set up a merchant account with traditional banks, coupled with its attendant charges.
Cryptos, when fully adopted, will have a considerable impact on Nigeria, by increasing financial inclusion of individuals and companies. Particularly, by reducing the transaction fees and time, cross-border payments can be improved. This is beneficial for remittance payments, peer-to-peer lending, and international trade.
READ: South South States lead in Nigerian unemployment
Experts discuss the utilization of cryptos to curb unemployment
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Chike Okonkwo, Business Development Manager, OKEx, spoke on the role crypto can play in providing income for a substantial number of young Nigerians.
“Since the adoption of cryptocurrency in Africa, Nigeria has become a major hot zone in the African cryptocurrency space. The adoption of blockchain/cryptocurrency by Nigerians, has been able to give jobs to young Nigerians like me.
READ: Nigeria records lowest remittances from abroad since 2008
“The industry will further curb unemployment in Nigeria, but to achieve this — Blockchain and Crypto education must be a key focus because it’s a young industry. I personally encourage a lot of young people looking for a career path to explore the blockchain and crypto space.
“We need people who understand business development, media, marketing, programming, Crypto trading, legal Compliance, design/graphics, etc. in the industry.
“Young Nigerians have built trusted platforms for buying and selling of cryptos and there is more to come. I am a member of Stakeholders in Blockchain Association (SiBAN), which aims to unite/self-regulate players in the industry and Blockchain Nigeria User Group (BNUG), with core focus on educating people about the Industry.”
Charles Okaformbah, Blockchain Solutions Architect, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on the job opportunities that crypto can offer Nigeria’s growing population.
“Aside the trading activities carried out by Nigerians, DeFi products can be created with cryptos to help create businesses that will employ more Nigerians.
“Trading with little funds might not really yield much in comparison with the inflated cost of living, but long-term investments on solid crypto-assets have proven to be a game-changer or yielded much more returns.
“Remittances can also be done with cryptos at a charge for international traders, who are currently limited by government’s monetary policies.
“There is also crypto-collateral. Aside crypto as an end-product, employment can also be provided via tech for tech enthusiasts/geeks, by creating their services like crypto/blockchain solutions for organizations, developing crypto-related products, providing audit for smart contracts, crypto forensic auditing, project management, and a whole lot more.”
Bottom Line
Digital currencies or cryptocurrencies as a standalone will not make an all-encompassing impact on the Nigerian unemployment index. However, Nigeria must start building native Blockchain Infrastructures post-pandemic.
This way, the core sovereignty of the technology will originate and mutate in meeting our unique Nigerian market niche. The domino effect across the skilled, entrepreneurial and regular professional layers would be massive.
The improvement of financial inclusion is the most significant and most developed benefit of crypto-currencies for Nigerians.
Debt Securities
Nigerian Treasury bills yield falls to minus 0.09%
With Treasury bills rate at minus 0.09%, investors are now paying the government to keep their cash
The Nigerian Interbank Treasury Bills True Yield went negative on Tuesday with a 90-day treasury bill trading for -0.0109%. The 6 months, 3 months, and 9 months treasury bills true yield traded at -0.0369%, 0.0689%, and -0.0920% respectively. This suggests investors are now willing to pay the government to keep their money for them.
Nairametrics confirmed this from a reliable investment house that trades in fixed income and equity securities. The information is also available via premium subscription with the FMDQ
According to the FMDQ, The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yield (NITTY) is a reference rate for tenured money market instruments. It is calculated from the discount rates of treasury Bills and represents the prevailing yield at which treasury bills trade among Nigerian Dealing Member (Banks)(“DMBs”).
Interest rates on treasury bills sold on the primary market sold for as low as 0.5% for a 9 months tenor as investors scampered or yields in the low yield market. Despite the low yields, investors still oversubscribed treasury bills suggesting that fund managers are willing to keep their money with the government at yields next to zero. Thus, it is not surprising to see yields fall below zero and into negative territory.
Why this matters
Interest rates on fixed income securities such as treasury bills have fallen significantly throughout the year as the central bank abandoned a multi-year monetary policy that had focussed on cutting down the inflation rate and defending the naira.
However, since it kicked out local investors from purchasing the previously lucrative OMO bills, interest rates have nosedived drastically leaving investors will limited investment choices.
The low-interest-rate environment has also driven investors into the stock market where yields were previously as high as 17% for dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. Nigerians stocks are now up 30% YTD and one of the best performing stock market in the country.
Meanwhile, while interest rates on risk-free securities like treasury bills remain depressed and now in negative territory, Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to gallop
One more thing…
Negative interest rates are not new around the world. Since the 2008 financial crisis that ushered in an unprecedented injection of cash into the global economy by central banks, interest rates have remained depressed.
Columnists
BOFIA 2020: Forward or backward step for Nigerian banks?
BOFIA 2020, just a few days after being signed into law is proving to be a game-changer in the industry.
In the past decade, industry stakeholders have consistently argued that the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) Cap B3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria was obsolete and needed to be updated to reflect the true position of the industry.
What they did not count on, however, was the direction and the extent to which the new laws would go to regulate these new realities. BOFIA 2020, just a few days after being signed into law is proving to be a game-changer in the industry, as it continues to polarize experts – all for good reasons.
On one hand, the sponsors and supporters of this bill claim that it will strengthen the legal framework for the regulation of banks to prevent distress like that seen in 2009, where an estimated loss of N5trillion was incurred by the industry in addition to a significant erosion of shareholders’ value and reputational damage to the sector. The auspicious timing of the BOFIA 2020 bill, they believe, would prevent distress in the sector – as the economy adequately adapts to deal with post-COVID-19 challenges.
They based their optimism on the following highlights of the bill:
Responsibility and stiff penalties
The new law, in Section 5(6), seeks to hold Bank officials personally liable for any failures to seek compliance with their conditions of license. The rationale being that when individuals face imprisonment of up to 5 years and/or a fine of N15,000,000.00 (as stipulated in the new law) for negligence, they would most likely sit up to their duties of compliance, than in the old days when the faceless banks were summarily fined pittance for non-compliance.
(READ MORE: CBN launches Private Sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme)
About the fines also, they have been adjusted to reflect new financial realities, especially given the profitability of banks these days. N50,000 fines have been hijacked to N1,000,000.00 (and N100,000 daily) for non-compliance in Section 5 (3). This trend of increase holds constant for every policy breach with a penalty of a fine.
MFBs and Fintechs
One of the most important gains of this new law is how it seeks to regulate the newest and fastest-growing sectors of the industry- Fintech and MFBs. The document addresses the permissible and non-permissible activities of microfinance banks, while section 69 of the law speaks particularly to the provisions for application and granting of licenses for fintechs.
More grounds for regulation
Not only does the new law increase the powers of the CBN and its Governor, but it also increases the instances where these new powers can be exercised. Littered in the sections of the new law are cases of wider CBN controls, ranging from approval for shutting down of branches in section 6 to the consent for the transfer of significant shareholding of the Bank in section 7.
The discretionary powers of the CBN in matters of approval and revocation of license, minimum capital ratio requirements per time, the appointment of bank auditors, and scope of sanctioning of erring banks were also covered in the new law, culminating in the immunity from legal proceedings against the Federal Government, the CBN, or any of its agents in carrying out its duties.
(READ MORE: Senate confirms appointment of board members for NDIC, law reform commission)
This immunity clause is the bane of the outcry against this new law. Economists, financial advisors, and other stakeholders have opined that the immunity enshrined in the new law could lead to recklessness on the part of the regulators. They have also suggested that some of the discretionary powers of the CBN and its Governor, especially as regards to approval and revocation of licenses will erode investors’ confidence in the sector, as the system would no longer be deemed as being fair, nor offering a level playing ground.
Another major aspect of the law that has been unsatisfactory includes the many contradictions the law poses for stakeholders. There are remarkable differences between the CBN’s economic drive, its stance on salient issues, and implementation of the law. Also, between the law and existing laws.
Contradictions
An example is Section 19 of the law which prohibits banks from granting above N3,000,000.00 in uncollateralized loans to customers. This means that customers who meet their Bank’s pre-approved risk criteria may now be at risk of being left out of the CBN’s drive of capital injection to their sectors because their loans had hitherto been dependent on cash flow and not collateral.
Although exceptions to this law are possible with CBN’s approval, the process will likely reduce the ease of doing business for the customers.
Another example is the creation of a credit tribunal by the law. Although this tribunal is borne out of good intentions at expediting issues of credit, there is a level of misgiving amongst stakeholders as to how well this fits into the current legal framework of the nation and whether it alienates the role of AMCON in debt recovery. The projected cost of filing (0.5 % of the claim amount) by the Banks is also another cause of concern.
(READ MORE: FG to launch Single window project, deploy scanners at seaports)
Lastly, it’s around the stance the CBN has taken on corporate governance over the years, which has seen Nigerian banks build independent boards and exemplified ideals for model corporate governance in Nigeria’s boardrooms. That the law now allows for CBN Examiners to have observatory status at banks’ management and board meetings could be counterproductive to the expressiveness in these meetings. Whatever the benefits of these self-contradictory laws, they seem to pale in comparison to the risk of losing investors’ confidence in transparent financial institutions and ease of doing business.
The CBN once claimed that Nigerian banks are one of the most regulated in the world. President Buhari’s signing of BOFIA 2020 into law makes this statement sound truer than ever, as previously exploited loopholes have been plugged. However, what remains to be seen are the advantages, or otherwise, of this extra regulation.
There are no perfect banking systems anywhere in the world, but BOFIA 2020 may just have moved Nigerian banks along that line. In the coming weeks, as this new law is explained and implemented by the CBN, we will begin to have an idea of how far we have moved towards (or away from) a perfect banking system.
Tosin
November 21, 2020 at 8:54 am
That will be in Lagos and some other urban areas. Same cannot be said of many other states in Nigeria, especially Northern Nigeria.v