Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The campaign is themed: The Stock Africa Is Made Of and it will kick off with a webinar on Tuesday, 18th May 2021. The campaign will amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent across traditional and digital media.

‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited.

Participants who wish to attend the virtual launch of the campaign can register via https://ngxgroup.com/the-stock-africa-is-made-of

Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON stated, “As we step into the NGX era, we remain committed to the highest level of competitiveness, both in the African and global capital markets.

This campaign has, therefore, been designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders. We are excited to show the world that we embody the same traits of ambition, strength, innovation and excellence that distinguish the African continent, and we are confident that these qualities will see us thrive in an era of endless possibilities.”

Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries. It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand. Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey, but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives,” Onyema added.

As part of its transition process, NGX Group launched a new, vibrant, modern and responsive website accessible at www.ngxgroup.com and rebranded its social media assets across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. The brand can now be found at ‘ngxgroup’ across these platforms.