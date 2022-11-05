The Kaduna State Government revealed that 446 people were killed and 985 persons kidnapped in the state between April and September 2022.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this during a presentation of the 2022 2nd and 3rd Quarter Report on security.

The Commissioner also noted that 74 AK-47 rifles, five locally made riffles, 5,398 live ammunition, and 11 pump action magazines were intercepted during the same period.

Some shocking revelations: According to Aruwan, the 446 victims were killed due to banditry, terrorism, and communal clashes across the state. He broke down the figures for each quarter, saying:

“ 285 were killed in the 2nd Quarter of the year and 161 lost their lives in the 3rd Quarter. 985 persons were kidnapped during the period under review across the state, with 804 of the number kidnapped in the 3rd quarter, while five persons each were raped in the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“258 persons were injured in the 2nd quarter and 156 in the 3rd quarter, while 5,999 and 1, 133 animals were rustled in the two quarters, respectively.”

Fight against banditry: The Commissioner noted that 168 bandits were killed by military troops between Q2 and Q3. According to him, 59 bandits were killed in the 2nd quarter while 109 were killed in the 3rd quarter.

The Commissioner revealed that the main sources of funding for the bandits are ransoms from kidnapped hostages, gun running, and leasing of weapons to groups, citing that their actions are affecting farming activities including livestock production.

Endless violence: Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this year that The Kaduna State Government said in the first quarter of 2022, 360 people were killed through banditry and communal clashes.

The state also added that 1,389 persons were kidnapped during the period under review within Kaduna Central Senatorial District, while 169 persons were kidnapped from Birnin Gwari. Giwa recorded 158, Igabi 263, Chikun 287, and Kajuru had 203 people kidnapped from the Local Government Area.

