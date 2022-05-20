The Kaduna State Government has revealed that in the first quarter of 2022, 360 people were killed through banditry and communal clashes.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan while presenting the 2022 First Quarter Report on security to the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The Commissioner also revealed that 3,251 animals were rustled during the period, with Kaduna Central accounting for 3,137, making up 97 per cent of the total.

What the government is saying

Aruwan revealed that 360 persons were killed between January and March 2022 through banditry and communal clashes.

He added that 1,389 persons were kidnapped during the period under review within Kaduna Central Senatorial District, citing that 169 persons were kidnapped from Birnin Gwari. Giwa recorded 158, Igabi 263, Chikun 287 and Kajuru had 203 people kidnapped from the Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna South, 249 people were kidnapped due to banditry and other violent attacks.

“3,251 animals were rustled during the period, out of which 3,137 were stolen from Kaduna Central, accounting for 97 per cent of the total.

“Some 41 bandits were neutralized by the ground force while more than 60 were neutralized through various air strikes carried out at identified bandit camps within the state.

“Arms intercepted included 18 AK47 rifles, 7 sub-machine guns, 5 pump action rifles and ammunition which includes 22 AK47 magazines, 254 pump action cartridges, and 1,195 rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government will continue to collaborate with federal security agencies and stakeholders in their operations and support respectively within the state and for the establishment of a theatre to tackle terrorism and banditry in the Northwest, just like what exists in the Northeast,

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Kaduna state government revealed for the year 2021, 1,192 persons were killed by banditry and violent attacks in the state and 3,348 people were kidnapped, while 891 others were injured within the year.

At least 2,085 persons were reportedly killed in Nigeria in the 4th quarter of 2021 in violent incidents, including attacks from Boko Haram, militia herdsmen, abductions, gang clashes and terrorists, according to SBM Intelligence, a socioeconomic research firm, in its Media Reported Killings in Nigeria report for Q4 2021 (October to December 2021).

Nigeria experienced a 47% increase in media reported killings, from 7063 fatalities in 2020 to 10,366 in 2021.