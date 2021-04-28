Nairametrics economic indicators and market recap

Debt Securities
This week, system inflows should improve driven by inflows from FAAC (NGN681billion), FGN Bond coupons (NGN160billion), NTB (NGN88billion) and OMO bills (NGN10billion).
The highlight of the previous week was the monthly bond auction where the DMO sold more than its planned offer at higher rates than in March but leaned heavily on non-competitive bids. Elsewhere, financial market conditions remained tight pushing interest rates higher while the Senate nodded along to some FX loans as reserves slackened.
Money markets remained tight, pushing front end yields
Interbank rates receded from the elevated levels (30%) of the prior week, however, they still remained high at 15-16% levels relative to single-digit levels over Q1 2021. As such bank borrowing from the CBN’s standing lending facility (SLF) tracked higher with cumulative net exposures of NGN678billion last week vs. NGN332billion in the prior week. This suggests that the combination of an end to the era of large monthly OMO maturities in March and CBN’s switch to CRR as its default liquidity tightening tool has resulted in tighter liquidity levels across the banking system. As a result, placement rates for large institutions have pushed past the 10% mark from 0-1% at the start of 2021. This cash strain continued to underpin sell-offs across all segments of the treasury bills market: NTB yields: +19bps w/w to 4.99%, OMO bills: +52bps w/w to 7.7%, May 31 SPEBs: +36bps w/w to 6.54% as banks looked to fund their liquidity positions.
Figure 1: Naira Yield Curve
Source: FMDQ, NBS
In the secondary market, FGN bond yields tracked higher (+15bps w/w) reflecting a re-pricing post the bond auction but the market looked a bit like some buying had returned with limited selling pressures. On the corporate space, MTN closed out on its debut Naira bond sale, clearing NGN115billion at 13% for 7-year money.
DMO relies on non-competitive bids to meet borrowing target
At the April bond auction where the Debt Management Office (DMO) had NGN150billion worth of bonds to sell, demand came in at 1.8x relative to the offer, less robust than in March (2.2x). However, the market was unaware that the DMO had lined up NGN117billion worth of non-competitive bids (78% of its offer) which it deployed to full effect, allowing a total sale of NGN274billion. The existence of the large NCBs, which were deployed to the 2027s and 2035s, implied that allocations went contrary to my expectations for over-allotment of these papers and allowed the DMO the luxury of over-allotment to the 2045s. In terms of clearing rates, the DMO, as I suspected, allowed the 2027s and 2035s rise to 12.25 and 13.34% and elected to clear the 2045s well under 14%. As I noted after January’s auction, plans to tap unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances implied that the DMO potentially has a large amount of NCBs over 2021 to meet borrowing targets. We are only in April and the YTD number is the third highest print since Nigeria commenced monthly bond auctions in 2008.
Figure 2: Non-competitive bids
Source: DMO 2021* (Jan-Apr)
FX reserves dip, Senate approves FX loans but no light on Eurobonds
After three weeks of consecutive increases, Nigeria’s FX reserves slid 0.4% to USD35.1billion. The Naira remained range-bound across most segments: Official (NGN379/$), Nafex (NGN410/$) and parallel (NGN482.5/$). During the week, the Senate approved two sets of loans: USD1.5billion (World Bank) and EUR995million from the Brazilian Export-Import Bank (BNDES). The World Bank loan is not new as this is exactly the facility approved in December for Nigerian states (so not for FGN budget support) so the Senate approval suggests that actual deployment is imminent and per foreign borrowing requirements, the procedural senate green light is required. The BNDES loan is for agriculture mechanization. These two facilities should provide a momentary boost to FX reserves but the key to Naira outlook remains a potential Eurobond sale.
This week (April 26-30, 2021)
This week, system inflows should improve driven by inflows from FAAC (NGN681billion), FGN Bond coupons (NGN160billion), NTB (NGN88billion) and OMO bills (NGN10billion). The improved liquidity conditions should drive moderation in funding pressures and by extension interest rates across money markets. At the NTB auction on Wednesday, where the CBN, on behalf of the DMO, will look to roll over NGN88billion in NTB maturities, my suspicion is that we are likely to see the 1-yr paper achieve parity with stop rate for the 1-yr OMO bill level (10%), in tandem with the gradual pattern towards convergence observed in recent weeks. In the corporate space, two transactions are on the market: Dangote Cement’s NGN100billion bond sale split across three tenors: 3yr, 5yr and 7yr and C&I Leasing’s NGN10billion offer.
Above-target local borrowing suggests supply slowdown likely in H2 2021
YTD, the DMO has sold NGN909billion worth of bonds. In addition, a total of NGN1.5trillion worth of NTBs has been issued which, adjusted for maturities thus far of NGN1.02trillion, implies that on net basis, DMO has conducted NGN488billion of fresh borrowings on the front end of the curve. As 82% of these fresh NTB sales (NGN399bilion) pertain to 1-year papers, it appears to me that the DMO has effectively raised NGN1.3trillion on aggregate relative to its NGN2.1trillion target for domestic borrowings. This translates to a monthly borrowing run rate of NGN274billion for bonds, well ahead of the implied NGN216billion run rate. Adjusting what’s left to borrow over the rest of 2021 for a likely Sukuk bond sales of NGN200-250billion, my suspicion is that actual monthly issuance rates will have to slow down to under NGN150billion at some point possibly over Q3 2021 when the DMO views it has a clear line of sight to its target NGN2.1trillion. Under that circumstances, depending on monetary policy which I expect to tighten aggressively either in May or July, interest rates which are now over 2019 levels are likely to peak.
African Finance Corp. issues $750 million 7-year Eurobond at lowest yield to date
Africa Finance Corporation has successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.
The Lagos based, Pan-African multilateral development financial institution, African Finance Corporation (AFC), has successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.
This is an indication of robust global investor interest in the African continent and the development financial institution which is dedicated to infrastructure financing and investment across key sectors in the continent.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by AFC a few days ago.
READ: AFC acquires $200 million, $100 million credit facility
According to the statement from AFC, the US$750 million 2.875% 144a/ Reg S Notes, which is due in 2028 was priced at 175 bps over US Treasuries to yield 2.991% adding that the Corporation has progressively reduced its funding cost on the dollar benchmark issuances with a shorter-dated 5-year US$700 million Eurobond in 2020 at 3.250%, a 10-year US$500 million Eurobond in November 2019 at 3.895% and a 7-year US$650 million Eurobond in June 2019 at 4.500%.
AFC is focused on bridging Africa’s large infrastructure deficit by financing projects that have high developmental impact on the economies of African countries. The final order book was 3.5 times oversubscribed at approximately US$2.6 billion, with funds coming from more than 200 investors, across the UK (32%), Continental Europe (23%), Middle East (22%), Asia (13%), and the US/Americas (10%).
What the President/CEO of AFC is saying
The President/CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said, “This reflects investor confidence in AFC’s mandate and investment strategy, which is particularly critical at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Africa’s development.
“AFC will continue to mobilize capital for investments to accelerate sustainable development impact with a greater focus on reducing Africa’s energy deficit and job creation challenges through climate-resilient infrastructure, energy transition and other projects driving Africa’s economic recovery post-COVID.”
This is the sixth Eurobond under AFC’s US$5 billion Global Medium-Term Note programme, which is rated A3 by Moody’s Investors Service.
The AFC is expected to use proceeds from the bond to continue investing in critical infrastructure that delivers on its long-term vision to drive social, economic and sustainable change across Africa.
READ: CIBN: Our economic challenges are of a global dimension – Emefiele
Senior Director & Treasurer of AFC, Banji Fehintola, said:
“This successful issuance follows a year of severe market disruption exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The appetite and pricing are an endorsement of the Corporation’s long-term prospects and reflects our strong credit profile and established market presence. We are also delighted with the strong demand from a diverse pool of accounts, which has further diversified our funding sources.”
The bond issuance was arranged by BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and MUFG as Joint Bookrunners with White & Case, Clifford Chance and Aluko & Oyebode as legal advisers.
What you should know
The AFC, which was established in 2007 by sovereign African states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment, bridges the infrastructure investment gap through the provision of debt and equity finance, project development, technical and financial advisory services.
The corporation focuses its investments across 5 key sectors which include Power, Transport and Logistics, Natural Resources, Telecommunications and Heavy Industries.
AFC is majorly owned by African private investors (55.3% equity of the corporation) with 44.7% owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
As of April 2020, AFC has 26 member states which include Nigeria (host country), Benin, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Africa Finance Corporation, to date, has invested over US$ 6.6 billion in infrastructure projects, across 28 African countries.
MTN invests N121 billion in fixed deposits, treasury bills, etc
MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020.
Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020. This compares to just N9 billion in 2019 suggesting the GSM giant had challenges deploying the capital raised during the year.
MTN raised N143.96 billion in several syndicated facilities during the year which was to be utilized for its network expansion plans. However, the Covid-19 induced lockdowns affected capex activities forcing most companies to freeze spending on anything that is capital intensive. Effective Interest Rates for most of the loans obtained by MTN range between 3.5% and N5.8% per annum.
From the breakdown seen by Nairametrics, MTN invested N93 billion in naira denominated fixed deposits, equivalent of N19 billion in US dollar deposits and another N34.8 billion in treasury bills. The total amount invested earned MTN about N15.84 billion in income which it used to offset its finance cost of over N129 billion.
Why it matters
Interest rates for risk-free government securities fell drastically in 2020 as investment outlets dried up locally. This triggered a massive influx of money into the stock market helping it to close above 50%, one of the best performing in the world last year.
- For companies like MTN with a significant cash hoard, treasury operations are a significant part of the activities of its finance department.
- The investments in risk-free treasury bills despite the negative real return (when interest rate is adjusted for inflation) suggest corporates will rather fix their money in treasury bills than leave it idle in commercial banks.
- It also suggests corporates like MTN are more favourably disposed to lending to the government despite Nigeria’s ballooning public debt and its attendant risk to its credit ratings.
- Despite the investments, MTN still closed the year with about N275 billion cash in its balance sheet.
