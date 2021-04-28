Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as CBN moves to further boost diaspora remittances
Naira depreciated on Tuesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.67 to a dollar.
Tuesday, 27th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.67/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated on Tuesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.67 to a dollar. This represents a N1.67 drop when compared to the N410/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Tuesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as the CBN has moved to further boost diaspora remittances with the approval of 10 additional International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO)
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N411.67/$1, the same as recorded on Monday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.05 to a dollar on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, about the same rate that was recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.55 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.10/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose marginally by 2.04% on Tuesday, 27th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $47.45 million recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021, to $48.42 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded past $54,000 after recovery from its dip over the weekend.
- Bitcoin went up on Tuesday to trade at $55,069 on Tuesday evening amid news in the morning that JP Morgan is gearing up to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund to certain clients.
- CoinDesk said that the move would make it the largest and unlikeliest US mega-bank to embrace crypto as an asset class.
- Meanwhile, Tesla announced $438m in net income for this quarter, with a $101m positive impact on profits from selling some of its bitcoin. It had put $1.5bn into the cryptocurrency earlier this year.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume continued to rally on Tuesday rising to $2,645.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil rose on Tuesday, April 26, 2021, as OPEC+ group is holding firm on output cuts.
- Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning on the news coming out of Vienna that shows OPEC+ believes the market will be able to accommodate the higher oil supply as of May 1, despite the worsening of the Covid-19 situation in the world’s third-largest oil importer, India.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.17% to trade at $66.42, indicating an increase of $0.77, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.22% to trade at $63.08, Bonny light dropped by 0.42% to trade at $63.94 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,869.
- The increase in the amount of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil and transportation infrastructure in the last couple of years, is a major threat for international oil and commodity markets in the coming months.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.25% on Monday 26th April 2021 to stand at $35.008 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.094 billion recorded on 23rd April 2021 to $35.008 billion on Monday, April 26, 2021.
- This represents the sixth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Currencies
CBN adds VFD, UK based firms, 8 others to list of Money Transfer Operators
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTOs in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has listed Swift Payment, Direkt Wire UK Limited, Gabtrans UK Limited (all United Kingdom-based) and seven others from Australia, the United States of America and Nigeria among the 10 new licensed International Money Transfer Operators in the country.
The apex bank has added 10 to the existing 47 IMTO in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the bank in a document tagged ‘Updated list of International Money Transfer Operators in Nigeria as of April 01, 2021, shared via its website.
See the full list here
Newly licensed money transfer operators in Nigeria
- GDM TRANSFER PTY LIMITED
- INNOVATE 1 PAY LIMITED
- PAYSEND PLC
- SANAA CAPITAL LLC (MONEY4 DIASPORA SERVICES LLCS)
- SWIFT PAYMENT LIMITED
- TRANSFER CORP LIMITED / VFD GROUP
- WI-PAY GLOBAL LLC
- GABTRANS UK LIMITED in partnership with MONEYTO LIMITED
- DIREKT WIRE UK LIMITED
- COMET TRADING NIGERIA LIMITED
What you should know
About a month ago, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had listed only 47 IMTOs as licensed operators.
The money transfer operators, according to the CBN list, were Flutterwave Technology, Paypal Inc, Western Union, e-Tranzact Limited, Interswitch Limited, Moneygram, and Cashpoint Limited among others.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently said that weekly diaspora remittances rose from $5m to $30. He noted that the initiatives introduced by the CBN to boost foreign exchange in the country were yielding results.
The apex bank also introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through IMTOs in its forex policy.
Currencies
Naira remains flat at forex markets as bitcoin rebounds, up by over 7%
The naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Monday.
Monday, 26th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410/$1 in the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira remained stable on Monday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N410 to a dollar, the same rate that was recorded on Friday, 23rd April 2021.
Also, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Monday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as the global cryptocurrency market was up by over 8% with bitcoin rebounding by over 7%.
The price of the world’s most popular digital instrument dropped on Friday, 23rd April 2021, while Nigeria’s external reserve continues to record a decline.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira remained stable against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N410/$1, the same as recorded on Friday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.06 to a dollar on Monday, 26th April 2021. This represents a N2.19 gain when compared to N412.25/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.55 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N402/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 48.2% on Monday, 26th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $32.01 million recorded on Friday, 23rd April 2021, to $47.45 million on Monday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset rebounded past $53,000 after hitting the lowest since March.
- Bitcoin rallied back on Monday to trade at $54,081 on Monday evening as investors took advantage of the lowest level in about seven weeks.
- According to data provided by CoinMarketCap.com, the global cryptocurrency market was up over 8% over the last 24 hours as the market was led higher by bitcoin, which was up by over 7%.
- The rebound came after recent steep price declines last week. Cryptos sold-off in what some analysts called a “healthy” correction to the exuberance seen in the market since late last year.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, surged on Monday rising by as much as 13% to $2,489 just shy of all-time highs.
- JP Morgan Chase and Co is preparing to offer Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.
Crude oil price.
The price of crude oil dropped on Monday, April 26, 2021, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil.
- This is coming less than a week before the OPEC+ group is set to increase the global oil supply.
- Brent Crude dropped by 0.62% to trade at $65.70, indicating a decline of $0.41, compared to $66.11 recorded on Sunday.
- WTI Crude went down by 0.32% to trade at $61.94, Bonny light rose by 0.60% to trade at $64.21 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2.790.
- The demand for oil in India has started crashing as the death toll from the coronavirus disease keeps soaring and the record Covid-19 cases has led to tightening restrictions.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.08% on Friday 23rd April 2021 to stand at $35.094 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.123 billion recorded on 22nd April 2021 to $35.094 billion on Friday, April 23, 2021.
- This represents the fifth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.