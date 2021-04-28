Stock Market
Pullback on NSE ASI amid Prestige and Wema Bank surge
The All-Share Index declined by -0.03% to close at 39,305.48 from 39,318.52 index points.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.58Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 4%.
- The market closed in loss as PRESTIGE led 23 Gainers, and 16 Losers were topped by CHIPLC, with a strong bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
NSE ASI Top gainers
- PRESTIGE up +9.52% to close at N0.46
- WEMABANK up +8.77% to close at N0.62
- ROYALEX up +7.69% to close at N0.42
- CHAMPION up +7.46% to close at N2.16
- REGALINS up +7.41% to close at N0.29
NSE ASI Top losers
- CHIPLC down -9.09% to close at N0.30
- IUPL down -8.59% to close at N1.17
- CHAMS down -4.55% to close at N0.21
- HONYFLOUR down -4.44% to close at N1.29
- STERLNBANK down -4.38% to close at N1.53
NSE ASI Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bearish move opposing gains held at the previous trading session. The pullback anticipated by speculators was affirmed today. The stock market is expected to make a recovery tomorrow. Nevertheless, the following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, CAP, OANDO, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Nasdaq composite falls after setting new high
For the first time in three weeks, the S&P 500 finished the day in the red, putting an end to the stock market’s steady ascent.
A day after setting a new high, the Nasdaq Composite fell 48.56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14090.22. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9 point or less than 0.1 percent to 4186.72 from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved, ending the day at 33984.93, up 3.36 points or less than 0.1 percent.
For the first time in three weeks, the S&P 500 finished the day in the red, putting an end to the stock market’s steady ascent. Tesla shares weighed on the broad index after investors were underwhelmed by the electric carmaker’s latest quarterly report, highlighting the market’s strong expectations for stocks this earnings season.
Tesla shares plummeted $33.46 or 4.5 percent to $704.74 in the trading session, after the company posted a record profit. The stock of the electric carmaker has struggled this year, rising just 0.1 percent since the end of December; beset with a slew of problems including an investigation into a Model S sedan accident in Texas earlier this month. Over the last year, the stock has increased by more than 300 percent.
After exceeding Wall Street earnings expectations, Microsoft shares dropped more than 3% in after-hours trading.
Investors became more positive about Alphabet’s earnings report after it smashed sales records in the first quarter. Google’s parent company reported a $4.75 billion net gain on equity assets in its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, accounting for 22 percent of Alphabet’s pre-tax revenue. Net profits increased by more than 160 percent to $17.9 billion, surpassing the previous high of $15.2 billion set in the fourth quarter.
As markets await the results of the Fed conference, bonds have weakened, pushing 10-year Treasury yields past 1.6 percent. Inflation projections for the next ten years have reached an eight-year peak, according to a market indicator.
Before the economy and labour market completely rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fed has indicated that it has no concrete intentions to tighten monetary policy. Hence, investors will be paying careful attention to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference after the Fed’s new policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed’s stance on interest rates has shifted in light of recent economic evidence, some of which shows that inflation is returning.
Dividends
Nigerian stocks you can buy today and still qualify to earn dividends
The conditions given by a number of companies on NGX provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from their dividends.
Listed entities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange “NGX” have taken active steps to make their shareholders happy and this is evident in the juicy dividends which these companies have announced so far in 2021 from the profit which they made through their operations in 2020.
Since the companies will be paying shareholders from the profit which they made last year, one would think those qualified to earn these dividends are investors who bought some ownership stakes in the company last year or those that bought the shares of the company early in 2021.
Interestingly, this is not so as the conditions given by a number of these companies provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from these dividends.
These conditions are flexible enough to permit anyone who buys stakes in these companies today the 27th of April, to receive dividends payment as stated in the companies’ initial dividend disclosure.
Conditions for qualifying shareholders
To qualify for this payment there are some key important rules to abide by as a qualifying shareholder.
- Shares of the listed company must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 2.50%, as Nestle shares are valued at N1,450 per share at the open of market this morning.
By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)
Lafarge recently announced that a final dividend of N1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 30th April 2021.
This means to qualify for the dividend payment, shares of the cement manufacturer must be purchased today, the 27th of April.
With the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc valued at N22.3 price on the exchange this morning, the company’s dividend yield is put at 4.48%.
The proposed dividend, if approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting will be paid on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 to the qualified shareholders.
MTN Nigeria Communication Plc
MTN has also set-out clear instructions in an announcement for investors to qualify to receive the proposed dividend payment of N5.9.
In line with the disclosure only shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 4th of May 2021 will qualify to receive the dividend.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 3.58%, going with MTN’s market open price of N165 per share.
On May 26, 2021 the dividends declared by MTN will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members as at May 4, 2021.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
The cement company in a recent disclosure informed the investing public that a dividend of N2.067 kobo has been proposed by the company’s board.
BUA Cement added that the dividend will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.
This means that to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
With the N72.7 price of BUA Cement shares as of today’s open, the dividend yield of the company is put at 2.84%.
UAC of Nigeria Plc
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on June 14 2021, will be paid an ordinary dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share; and a special dividend of 55 kobo per ordinary share, bringing the total dividend payout to N1.20 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 14th of June 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 10.95%, as its shares are valued at N10.95 per share at the open of market this morning.
By July 1, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
What you should know
- It is standard practice that companies with strong financial performance pay shareholders dividends from profits, this practice allows shareholders to reap economic gains from the companies in which they own shares.
- On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.
- After the approval of the dividends at their Annual General Meetings, companies maintain the culture of paying shareholders their dividends on the next business day after the AGM.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.