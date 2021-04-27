Chad: Protests start over French support for military takeover

Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government support for it.

This was disclosed in a report by NAN on Tuesday morning, the report revealed the protests started on Tuesday Morning, citing local media reports. Locals are said to have been banging pots and burning French flags around the city, in protest of the military takeover and the French government’s support for it.

Opposition members themed the protests “Wakit Tama” or “The hour has come” as police launched tear gas to disperse the crowd of angry protesters.

What you should know about Chad’s military takeover

Recall Nairametrics reported that the French Government disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Mahamat Deby Itno took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.

The Nigerian government also revealed that it is beefing up security at its borders with Chad to prepare for any possible outfall of the military takeover after the death of President Idriss Deby.