Chad: Protests start over French support for military takeover
Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government’s support for it.
This was disclosed in a report by NAN on Tuesday morning, the report revealed the protests started on Tuesday Morning, citing local media reports. Locals are said to have been banging pots and burning French flags around the city, in protest of the military takeover and the French government’s support for it.
Opposition members themed the protests “Wakit Tama” or “The hour has come” as police launched tear gas to disperse the crowd of angry protesters.
What you should know about Chad’s military takeover
Recall Nairametrics reported that the French Government disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Mahamat Deby Itno took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.
The Nigerian government also revealed that it is beefing up security at its borders with Chad to prepare for any possible outfall of the military takeover after the death of President Idriss Deby.
Chad’s President Deby dies of injuries suffered on the frontlines, as son takes over
The President had visited the frontlines to share his election victory with the soldiers before the unfortunate incident.
President Idriss Deby of Chad has died of injuries suffered on the frontlines when some terrorists attacked the army. The President had visited the frontlines to share his election victory with the soldiers before the unfortunate incident.
The departure of the newly re-elected President was disclosed by the AFP News Agency on Tuesday through its Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “#UPDATE Chad’s newly re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno, in power for three decades, died Tuesday of injuries while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country, the army says.”
Meanwhile, a four-star general who is a son of Chad’s slain president Idriss Deby Itno will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced Tuesday.
“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio, shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.
Elon Musk loses an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car accident killed two people
Elon Musk’s net worth dipped by $6 billion following a tragic Tesla car accident that killed two people.
The second richest man in the world, Elon Musk, witnessed his wealth shed an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car was involved in an accident that led to the death of two people.
Tesla stocks dropped by 3.8% after the news of the crash went mainstream. The resultant effect on Elon Musk’s wealth was a $5.71bn loss in a single day.
Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
The Accident
Two men lost their lives on Saturday night in Houston when their 2019 Tesla model car slammed into a tree. Police authorities on sight claimed the car might have been on autopilot due to the sitting position of the corpses.
They also struggled to put out the fire from the Tesla car and even called Tesla for help. The death of the two men has sparked a heated argument between Tesla and its critics. Autopilot or not?
Although police officers’ assertion that the car may have been on autopilot remains unconfirmed, it has raised serious uncertainty about the safety of Tesla’s autopilot feature and Tesla’s critics are not backing down on this.
Dealers explain why 'Tokunbo' Cars are expensive
Elon Musk reacts
Elon Musk has reacted to the news, insisting that the autopilot feature in the crashed vehicle was not enabled. According to him, the Wall Street Journal’s coverage of the accident was not professional.
Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
What you should know
Elon Musk is now worth $183bn following the recent drop. He closed the gap on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to $4bn early last week. The gap has widened to $14bn today.
