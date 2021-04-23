Chad: Nigeria to beef up security at borders

The Nigerian government disclosed that it is beefing up security at its borders with Chad to prepare for any possible outfall of the military takeover after the death of President Idriss Deby.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Defence Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi at the State House briefing on Friday.

“If there’s no security in Chad there will be a lot of trouble for all neighbouring countries. But thankfully we have a lot of ongoing military cooperation, through the MNJTF, which we expect to continue. We remain mindful of our borders, and developments in Chad.

“We are beefing up security at our borders, following the developments in Chad,” Magashi said.

